Birmingham City Council Extends Loan Agreement with Pizitz Food Hall for Revamp

The Birmingham City Council voted to extend the terms of the loan agreement for Pizitz Food Hall while the owner/operators work to rebrand and remarket the space.

There will be no new money obligated from the City for this period of upgrades, which was extended for 24 months.

Several Councilors commented on the fact that COVID and the move to remote work in the years that have followed, both played a role in the decrease in afternoon foot traffic for the food hall. The representatives with Pizitz LLC explained to the Council that there are plans to increase the variety of food offerings and branch out into more retail spaces.

The City allocated a $3.2 Million Housing and Urban Development loan to Pizitz in 2015 to finance costs incurred for the historic renovation and redevelopment of building.

The former Pizitz Department Store, which operated from 1925 to 1988, had sat dormant for decades before the food hall was opened in 2017. The developers explained they are focused on more programing and events being held in the space once the upgrades are completed.

“I want to thank this group for continuing to work on this anchor property,” Councilor Hunter Williams said. “No one wants to see this become a boarded up storefront again. This loan extension is very worthwhile, because the alternative of having this space go dark would be very detrimental to the work we’ve been doing to have more restaurants and businesses locate to this area.”

Last week, the Council provided annual funding to the McWane Science Center, which is located across from the food hall. The developers explained on Tuesday that part of the rebranding effort will be to engage more with McWane and possibly provide additional programing and entertainment for the daily visitors.

The Council approved a funding agreement with the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama in the amount of $15,797 to provide goods and services to residents in order to address food insecurity.

Funding for this effort will come from the following sources: $10,000 District 8 Discretionary funds and $5,797 District 6 Discretionary funds.

Councilor Crystal Smitherman, who contributed funds for this program, has been an advocate for more healthy food options in underserved communities.

“Building equity in our community, especially as it relates to food insecurity, must start with ensuring healthy, affordable food options for residents that live in one of Birmingham’s designated food deserts. And there are many,” Councilor Smitherman said. “In addition to recruiting grocery stores and other retailers that offer healthy food options, we are trying to get creative with how our communities can access fresh, healthy food. I’m honored to be able to partner with this organization who is doing incredible work in our community to feed those who are in need.”

