Call it the quiet after the storm. Normally when municipal elections are over the city, members of the community endeavor to move forward and work together – setting ideological differences aside.

That means coming together, perhaps even melding strategies to determine some of the things that the community can do and will do to build. That’s how it’s supposed to work.

But in some cases what I’ve seen has been as much disheartening as it has been shocking — petty acts, tough words and lack of conciliatory tone that have followed races. Insert deep sigh here because Birmingham, we can do better.

In Part One of this Four Part Series I wrote this is not the time to turn your back on the community and that I’m betting on my city, even as I get frustrated with some of the things I see. But rather than give up, I choose to step back, take a deep breath and with a new perspective, see what I can add to help bring forward movement.

It’s almost mind blowing to remember our history of voting rights and what our ancestors not only went through but fought through for the opportunity to get to the polls to have their voices heard, laying the groundwork for you and I to take advantage of this privilege. And some of us won’t even attempt to go vote and have no shame in doing so.

Whoa, the apathy speaks loudly friends.

I keep wondering, what lesson was missed from the days of Civil Rights legends like Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth? How we can come from such a great struggle for freedom, to not even exercising one of our greatest freedoms? And that’s not all. Some of us have determined that we’re just not going to work together.

When I came to this community 30 years ago from Montgomery, I envisioned several things for my home here in Birmingham. This unspoken (but loudly demonstrated) rift among some in my community wasn’t one of them. At least not in this way and at this time when unity is arguably one of the more precious gifts we can give ourselves and our home city.

I proudly call this my home because when I’m connected to something, I’m going to throw my full support behind it. So, know that I stand with Birmingham. I’m not saying I’m always pleased about the way some things happen, but whether it’s the mayor’s office, the police department or a person or any community organization involved instead of complaining or behaving petty over someone’s personality or position — I choose to do what I can as a citizen to positively contribute to my colleague or community.

And all I’m asking is that you do the same to make Birmingham the beautiful, diverse and thriving city it was meant to be. It’s time to lay the differences aside and get to work friends.

We’ve heard all the arguments about what would, should and could be in Birmingham. Our new reality is here. And let me also say this. I’m not dismissing calls for greater accountability and/or visibility from our city leaders.

This is your home, too, and the intel that you provide can be the step that’s needed to pivot Birmingham into its greatest reinvention. But it’s all in how it’s done and how it’s presented — no further explanation needed.

The question is, when you look back five to 10 years from now, what will time show that you did with your opportunity to move this community forward?

As the saying goes, let’s not just talk about it friends, but let’s be about it — the profound work of making our community better.

I’m cheering for you while encouraging you to make Birmingham better. Now, it’s your move.

As always, I’m Keisa, Coach K and I am cheering for you (and my community).

(This is Part 2 of a 4-week series on how we can collectively make Birmingham a better place.)

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

