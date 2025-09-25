PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

TODAY, SEPTEMBER 25…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**WEEKDAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**KATE HOLLINGSWORTH with PRESTON LOVINGGOOD, and HENRY DUNKLEat Saturn.

**THE HALFZIES at The Nick.

**THE OCHO with LOCAL BRAND + GOOD DIEHL in the Upstairs at Avondale.

**ZOSO THE ULTIMATE LED ZEPPELIN EXPERIENCE at Iron City.

**THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS KARAOKE MINGLE, each week with Karaoke at 8 p.m., Spin to Win ‘til 9 p.m. and Happy Hour ‘til 9 p.m. with Sounds by DJ SLUGGA and hosted by JIRUS HORTON at Tee’s on 2nd. FREE Entry all night.

**3rd THURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**JOSE CARR EVERY THURSDAY, 5-7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre, Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame, at 1631 4th Avenue North.

**FILMMAKER NETWORKING NIGHTS, 5 p.m. at 1821 2nd Avenue North

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**BIRMINGHAM BEVY KARAOKE at Saturn.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 26…

IT IS FRIDAY…the weekend starts…

**MIND MATTERS: A Conversation on Mental Health Substance Use & the Workplace, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Jefferson State Community College, 4600 Valleydale Road. For more, www.eventbrite.com/e/1618500641989? Get 5CE Credits.

**MIND MATTERS: A Conversation on Mental Health Substance Use & the Workplace, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Jefferson State Community College, 4600 Valleydale Road. For more, www.eventbrite.com/e/1618500641989? Get 5CE Credits.

**THE TAPE CASSETTES, CARDBOARD GIANTS (Birmingham), MILKY WHITE (Tupelo), and FROG PATROL (Birmingham) at The Nick.

**LIGHTNING BOLT with KILL ALTERS at Saturn.

**PEACH PIT at Iron City.

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 27…

**FALL COMMUNITY HARVEST at 10-11 a.m. in the vegetable garden. Gather sweet potatoes, peppers, and more guided by Specialty Garden horticulturist KATELYN BAHR at Birmingham Botanical Gardens. FREE with Registration.

**TAYLORVILLE FRIENDSHIP BRACELET PARTY, 11 a.m. at House Plant Collective, 3621 5th Avenue S.

**DOUG FEST featuring DOUG DAUGHETEE’s 70th BIRTHDAY BASH, DEXATEENS, BOHANNONS, with TERRY OHMS, PEOPLE YEARS, SARAH LEE LANGFORD, JANET SIMPSON and WILL STEWART at Saturn.

**DRAG NIGHT at the Nick.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 28…

**MIND MATTERS: A Conversation on Mental Health, Substance Use & the Workplace. Sign up. SUNDAY FUNDAY, 2-5 p.m. at Alchemy, 1024 20th Street, Birmingham, AL 35205 FREE. Join for pilates, zero proof pours, games, shopping from local vendors and more for your Sunday reset. Learn healthy ways to spend your time while learning more about the mission and resources of Addiction Prevention Coalition.

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**AVONDALE VINTAGE MARKET, Noon – 6 p.m. at Avondale Brewing Co.

**JOSE CARR performing at JAZZ IN THE GARDEN SUNDAYS, Every 1st and 3rd Sunday, 5-8 p.m. at Denim on 7th, 2808 7th Avenue Suite105

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**2ND SUNDAY FREE SHOW with KYLE KIMBRELL at The Nick.

**THE AMAZING HAM BAGBY at The Nick.

**4th SUNDAY FREE SHOW with TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick.

**SHINYRIBS with WRONGBIRD at Saturn.

**RILO KILEY with THE FAINT at Avondale Brewing Co.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 29…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at The Nick.

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at The Nick.

**THE MOTH BIRMINGHAM STORYSLAM: THEMELESS at Saturn.

**ELEVATION RHYTHM – GOODBYE YESETERDAY TOUR at Iron City.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30…

**TACO TUESDAY R & B NIGHT, EVERY THURSDAY at Hemings on 2ND Avenue.

**TACO TUESDAY R & B NIGHT, EVERY THURSDAY at Hemings on 2ND Avenue.

**PODCASTING 101 at CREED63, EVERY TUESDAY at 5:45 p.m. Learn how to launch and create your own podcast at 1601 5th Avenue North, Birmingham 35203.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**SONGWRITER’S NIGHT EVERY TUESDAY at The Nick.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE LATE NIGHT TUESDAYS at The Nick.

**WILDERADO with ILLITERATE LIGHT at Saturn.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 1…

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**PETUNIA AND THE VIPERS with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE, DYLAN GROVE at The Nick.

**LATE NIGHT WEDNESDAYS OPEN DECK with SUNDROP at The Nick.

**HOUSE OF HARM with SCULPTURE CLUB, DJ BLESSES DREGS, and DJ UPDOG at Saturn.

**FREE FUNERAL PARTY: VAMPIRE RAVE at Saturn.

**SHABOOZEY – THE GREAT AMERICAN ROADSHOW at Avondale Brewing Co.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 2…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**DEAD TOOTH with SNACKS at Saturn.

**TIGERS EYE with THE BAND SILHOUETTE & KYLE KIMBRELL + BRAD at The Nick.

**THURSDAY NIGHT LAUGHS hosted by BENNIE MAC featuring SEAN JACKSON, AJA CYMONE, CAM 2 STUPID and AJ O’LEARY

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 3….

**CREATURE COMFORT with WANDA from the WANDA BAND + SPEAK EASY at The Nick.

**CREATURE COMFORT with WANDA from the WANDA BAND + SPEAK EASY at The Nick.

**DANIEL DONATO’S COSMIC COUNTRY at Saturn.

**TAYLORVILLE – A TRIBUTE TO TAYLOR SWIFT at Iron City.

**ABBEY ROAD LIVE – CELEBRATING THE MUSIC OF THE BEATLES at Avondale Brewing Co.

NEWS TO KNOW AND USE – PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS TO WATCH…

CELEBRATING OLD ENSLEY…THIS FRIDAY…

**MOVIE SCREENING – TUXEDO JUNCTION: The Almost Lost Story, 7 p.m. at the Greenhouse, 602 19th Street, Ensley.

**JAZZ PARTY, Community Connection, conversation, celebration with music, networking and more, 8:30 – 10 p.m. at The Greenhouse.

FOR BOOK LOVERS…

**BOOK – AGING WHILE BLACK – A Radical Reimagining of Aging and Race in America by RAYMOND A. JETSON is a book about the realities of aging and racial inequalities. It focuses on Black people in America that are facing aging. Growing older is something that every human will do regardless of what he or she is learning, going through or searching for at any time. They each have a story to tell. It brings into perspectives and connections between generations of family members, young to old that will and should bring talks and conversations for change and understanding while giving direction for the future. It speaks to and asks questions about Black elders and what they have faced. It speaks of possibilities of a reimagined future where Black elders are remembered, respected, celebrated and looked up to ‘more’ for many reasons.

THINGS TO DO IN OCTOBER...

FOR LOVERS OF MOTORSPORTS…

**TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY YELLAWOOD 500 is where you will see the best drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series battle it out on the iconic 2.66-mile speedway SUNDAY, October 19 at 1 p.m. This unforgettable weekend of high-octane action will also include the LOVE’S RV STOP 225 on FRIDAY, October 17 at 3 p.m. with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. AND …on SATURDAY, October 18, feel the roar of the engines when the UNITED RENTALS 250 at 3 p.m. is where you will get very excited looking for the thrill of victory with the NASACAR Xfinity Series in action. So, get your gear and JOIN FANS for the weekend that you have been waiting – OCTOBER 17-20 at Talladega Superspeedway. For more, visit www.talladegsuperspeedway.com.

FOR FOOTBALL LOVERS…

**OCTOBER 25 – The 2025 MAGIC CITY CLASSIC GAME between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University.

**MAGIC CITY CLASSIC PARADE REGISTRATION NOW. AND…Don’t Miss the Battle of the Bands at the Magic City Classic and so much more.

AT VULCAN PARK AND MUSEUM…

**OCTOBER 10 – MOVIES ON THE MOUNTAIN with the movie HOCUSPOCUS, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. Free Popcorn.

**OCTOBER 31 – VULCAN’S SPOOKTACULAR, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. with trick or treat stations, photo opportunities, face painting, refreshments and complimentary popcorn.

**OCTOBER 31 – HALLOWEEN PARTY (Adult 21 +), 6:30 – 10:30 p.m. in doors with a DJ, costume contest, catered food, cash bar, Halloween-themed mixology and more.

AT BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…

**OCTOBER 2-5 – ANTIQUES IN THE GARDENS. There are four days of finds from 25 top dealers, plus inspiring talks on interior design, architecture, garden design and floral artistry.

**OCTOBER 25 – FLICKS AMONG THE FLOWERS at 5:30 – 8 p.m. Get your blanket or low profile chair, go early for he costume contest and enjoy a cozy night outdoors at the Gardens.

SUPPORTING THE COMMUNITY…

**OCTOBER 9 – THE FIREHOUSE OF HOPE GALA, 5:30 p.m. at the Grand Bohemian Hotel will feature four International Travel Packages, one specifically is the TUSCANY ITALY adventure including 7-night villa stay for 4 guests, private 2-bedroom villa in the heart of Manciano, the region’s renowned natural thermal spas, world-class wines among the rolling Tuscan vineyards and day trip opportunities to Florence and Siena for art, culture and history. This retreat is the first of three more adventure packages to bid on at the Gala. Support Firehouse Ministries of Hope as you can.

NEAR…on the way to Atlanta, GA…

**OCTOBER 12- 13 – WIRE & WOOD SONGWRITERS FESTIVAL, in downtown Alpharetta, GA. FRIDAY, 6-11 p.m. – Featuring WANG CHUNG, Ansley and the Holf, Brooke Livingstone, Derrick Chapman, Elby Faser, FRUTE, Gareth Asher, Mattie Taylor, Mooklark, Paul McDonald & The Mourning Doves, The Pussywillows, Ryan Boss, Stormfolk.

SATURDAY, 12, Noon – 11 p.m. – Featuring GAELIC STORM, Boy Named Banjo, Amanda Belair, Anita Aysola, Arkose, Chris Canterbury, Craig Gleason, Chuck Treece, Crane, Heidi Huelskoetter, Josh Joplin Group, Kristopher James, Lizzie Np, Lydia Hamby, ROCCO, Soup, Sweet Megg, Rosey, Sarah Mootz, Tyler Ramsey, Wim Tapley & The Cannons. There is a Live Art Lounge on Canton Street and a Music Makers Market on Commerce Street near City Hall.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your questions, contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com AND thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com

