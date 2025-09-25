Birmingham’s Railroad Park Celebrates 15th Anniversary on Sept. 28

Times staff Report

Railroad Park is set to celebrate its 15th anniversary on Sunday, September 28, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with entertainment, food, a kids zone, and a new design activation sponsored by the Philip Morris Fund for the Design Arts at the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham.

Located at 1600 1st Ave S, Railroad Park is a 19-acre urban greenspace in the heart of downtown Birmingham. Often called Birmingham’s “Front Lawn,” Railroad Park features wide-open greenspaces, water features, playgrounds, exercise equipment, a shaded pavilion, walking trails and more

“Everyone is invited to join us on Birmingham’s ‘Front Lawn’ to enjoy the music, food, games, and community atmosphere,” said Ronda Robinson, Railroad Park Foundation’s director of events and community engagement. “We’ve purposely designed this event to be free for the community and we look forward to showcasing the many diverse creative talents of Birmingham – from food to music to art and more.”

Live music and performing arts groups, sponsored by Vulcan Materials, will entertain attendees throughout the day on Railroad Park’s 17th Street Plaza. Birmingham’s Grammy award-winning Pynk Beard will headline the festivities, and The Birmingham Youth & Young Adult Fellowship Choir, who earned a Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent, will also perform.

Attendees are welcome to bring their own picnic lunches, but glass and outside alcohol are prohibited. Security will conduct cooler checks at entry and throughout the event.

A lawn game section, sponsored by Regions Bank, will include Giant Connect Four, Checkers, and a beanbag toss. At 3 p.m., Railroad Park will host a 99 Neighborhood Celebration sponsored by PNC Bank to honor Birmingham’s neighborhood officers.

The Birmingham Showcase will feature local artists, makers, merchants, and arts and cultural organizations along 1st Avenue South, highlighting the variety of talents in Birmingham.

