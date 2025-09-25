Fiesta Birmingham 2025 Planned for Saturday, Sept. 27 in Linn Park

www.bhamnow.com

The state’s largest celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month will be held Saturday September 27 featuring a Cultural Village with over 20 Caribbean, Latin and European nations to explore.

Know before you go:

What: Fiesta Birmingham 2025

Fiesta Birmingham 2025 Why: Fiesta’s mission is to educate the mainstream public about the many different Hispanic countries and cultures through the best of art, music, dance and food. Donations support the festival’s scholarship program and other community initiatives.

Fiesta’s mission is to educate the mainstream public about the many different Hispanic countries and cultures through the best of art, music, dance and food. Donations support the festival’s scholarship program and other community initiatives. When: Saturday, September 27 | Noon-8 p.m.

Saturday, September 27 | Noon-8 p.m. Where: Linn Park, 20th St N, Birmingham, AL 35203

Linn Park, 20th St N, Birmingham, AL 35203 Cost: FREE for the first time! (Donations of usual $15 ticket price encouraged)

FREE for the first time! (Donations of usual $15 ticket price encouraged) Instagram | Facebook | Website

Thousands of people will gather in Birmingham to immerse themselves in cultures of over 20 Hispanic nations. Just as Epcot has several “countries” to visit, Fiesta features several hubs for diverse cultural experiences and entertainment.

Check out all the villages at Fiesta:

Cultural Village: Immerse yourself in the vibrant cultures of 20+ Caribbean, Latin + European nations.

Immerse yourself in the vibrant cultures of 20+ Caribbean, Latin + European nations. Food Village: Indulge in an array of Latin + Hispanic cuisine.

Indulge in an array of Latin + Hispanic cuisine. Health & Wellness Village: Learn about various health organizations serving Alabama residents.

Learn about various health organizations serving Alabama residents. Community Village: Discover nonprofits that support the local Hispanic community through educational programs + more.

Discover nonprofits that support the local Hispanic community through educational programs + more. Sponsor Village: Meet the sponsors that make Fiesta Birmingham possible.

This annual tradition is popular not just for its villages and activities, but for the community and connection.

Teresa Zuniga Odom, “Southern Señora” Hispanic lifestyle blogger + volunteer for Fiesta Birmingham, wrote, “I really love that over 23 years, people come to Fiesta and they make friends here. And that’s what’s so important — we are like a big family. I’ve seen where someone comes to the Cultural Village, sees someone from their country booth, and they become friends immediately. Sometimes, you see people once a year at Fiesta, but it’s like coming home. There’re hugs, tears and laughter, and I just love all of that. The education part is just as important, too. You come here for a party, and you learn something in the process.”

Usually a ticketed event, Fiesta is opening the festival up to everyone at no cost as a gesture of unity.

“Our culture, traditions and shared joy should be experienced everyone. At a time when the world can feel divided, Fiesta is choosing to open its gates so that all can come together in celebration,” said Dulce Riversa, Fiesta Media Representative

Here’s what to look forward to:

170+ vendors + booths

Latin American live music including La Original Banda el Limón

Folkloric dance in the park

Children’s activities including an appearance from Lucha Libre

Storytelling sessions + visual arts

Soccer games + wrestling

The best way to learn is through having fun and gaining real-life experience, which is how Fiesta Birmingham hopes to spread knowledge of the rich Hispanic heritage in Birmingham. Since 2003, Fiesta has created space for the public to take part in a variety of Hispanic traditions.

Their mission extends beyond the day of celebration to their scholarship fund. The Fiesta Scholars program provides annual scholarships for Hispanic students attending school in Alabama, and has raised over $150,000 since its start two decades ago. Fiesta attendees are encouraged to donate at the festival in place of ticket price (usually $15) to continue investing in the future of the Hispanic community in Birmingham.

Get your tickets now for Fiesta Birmingham at Linn Park on Saturday, September 27.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

