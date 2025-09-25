Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies to Host ‘Sistah Strut’ for Breast Cancer on Sept. 27

dcwins.com

Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies will host its 14th annual “Sistah Strut” walk/run/ride/stroll on Saturday, Sept. 27, at Legion Field, from 7-11 a.m.

“To be clear, ‘sistahs’ are not defined by race or even gender,” said Brenda Phillips-Hong, who founded Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies. “It’s about a shared spirit, attitude and intent to celebrate breast cancer survivors and to raise awareness and money to promote breast cancer screening and early detection.”

Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to supporting people with breast cancer, as well as providing education and promoting early detection of breast cancer in minority, low-income and underserved communities. Among other things, the organization works with local healthcare providers to cover mammogram costs for uninsured, low-income women and men, and it offers free transportation to local treatment centers for those recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

Participants can register online at RaceEntry.com; at our website, wearebbbb.org; through Cash App at $BBBBuddies; by mail to P.O. Box 310532, Birmingham, AL 35231; or in person at WJLD radio station, Yolaine’s Enhancing Skincare in Five Points South; Bistro on 19th in Bessemer, Brown’s Electrical in Forestdale or JJ’s T-Shirts.

Individual adult tickets are $40 in advance or $50 on site the day of the event. Tickets for children are $20, and there is no cost for toddlers. Other packages and sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, please contact Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies at 205-588-0703 or email: brendasbrnbosbuddies@gmail.com.

WHO: Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies

WHAT: Sistah Strut walk/run/ride/stroll

WHEN: Sept. 27, from 7-11 a.m.

WHERE: Legion Field, 400 Graymont Ave. West, Birmingham, AL 35204

