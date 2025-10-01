Bipartisan Landmark Maternal Health Law in Alabama Takes Effect Oct. 1

dcwins.com

Bipartisan legislators and Alabama physicians gathered in Birmingham on Tuesday to celebrate a landmark new maternal health care law that takes effect Oct. 1.

The new law, known as “presumptive Medicaid eligibility,” speeds access to prenatal care for low-income pregnant women by allowing Medicaid to pay for outpatient medical care for up to 60 days while a woman’s application for Medicaid is being reviewed.

Alabama’s maternal mortality and infant mortality rates are above the national average. Under the new law, pregnant women may receive outpatient care for up to 60 days while their Medicaid application is processed.

The law will help save lives by reducing delays in care and improving Alabama’s troubling rates of maternal and infant mortality, supporters say.

“Every mother deserves the chance for a healthy pregnancy, but far too many women in Alabama go without the care they need in the early weeks of pregnancy,” said Sen. Linda Coleman-Madison, D-Birmingham, who sponsored the bill in the Senate. “With presumptive eligibility, mothers will be able to see a doctor sooner, giving them and their babies a healthier and safer start. Presumptive eligibility is an ounce of prevention that saves tax dollars in the long run.”

Rep. Marilyn Lands, D-Huntsville, who carried the bill in the House, highlighted the bipartisan effort that made the law possible. “This was about doing what’s right for Alabama families,” she said. “By working together across party lines, we put mothers and babies first. I look forward to building on this momentum to continue improving healthcare in our state.”

Rep. Susan DuBose, R-Hoover, who co-sponsored the bill, said the law represents a strong commitment to both life and health. “This is a strong pro-life measure that ensures expecting mothers have access to the care they need,” DuBose said. “By expanding coverage at the very start of pregnancy, we’re giving more Alabama moms and babies a healthier future.”

Physicians stressed how meaningful the change will be for both patients and providers.

“Every week matters in a pregnancy,” said Dr. Janeen Arbuckle, an obstetrician-gynecologist, at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. “The earlier a mother receives prenatal care, the more we can do to prevent complications and ensure the best possible outcome for both mom and baby.”

Dr. Jamie Routman, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Brookwood Baptist Health, added, “This law removes a major barrier to care. It gives doctors the ability to provide the right care at the right time without waiting weeks or months for paperwork to catch up. It’s a victory for public health in our state.”

The Medical Association of the State of Alabama, which has long advocated for measures to address the state’s high maternal mortality rate, praised the law as an important step forward.

“This is about partnership and progress,” said Dr. Arbuckle. “With this new law, Alabama is making it clear: Healthy moms and healthy babies mean a healthier Alabama.”

The law is currently authorized through Oct. 1, 2028.

