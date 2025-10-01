Tiffany White Grew up in Foster Care. Now She’s a Leader on the Miles College Campus 

By Don Rhodes II | The Birmingham Times

Tiffany Nicole White lives by a simple philosophy “delay doesn’t mean deny.”

At just 23 years old, the Birmingham native would know. She has already overcome more obstacles that many face in a lifetime. From growing up in foster care and dropping out of high school at 16, to becoming a mother at age 18, and as well as a first-generation college student, White has turned her trials into testimony.

Now a freshman at Miles College, White is stepping into leadership as the newly elected Miss Freshman 2025-2026.

“I’m a resilient woman of faith, a proud mom to my five-year-old daughter Amaya, and I’m determined to rewrite my family’s story,” she told The Birmingham Times.

Her journey has been shaped by hardship, but also by the guiding influence of her late grandmother, Vicki Mayse, a librarian and English teacher. “My grandmother modeled grace and determination,” White said. “Her legacy fuels my desire to lead and to leave a lasting mark through education and service.”

Growing up in Birmingham in the Warrior/ Kimberly, Alabama, area just north of Birmingham, White says her upbringing instilled in her perseverance and a passion for justice.

“Being in foster care and facing those tough transitions gave me a heart for others,” she said. “It made me want to create opportunities and advocate for people who feel unseen.”

She was born on July 1, 2002, at St. Vincent’s Hospital. Just eight days after birth, she was placed in foster care because she was born addicted to cocaine and remained in the system until she was about six years old. While her older siblings were placed with family, she was placed in a foster home, which meant she didn’t get the chance to grow up alongside them.

After dropping out of Mortimer Jordan High School in Kimberly, she was in no rush to get her GED because she never saw herself having a career in anything. It wasn’t until May 15, 2025, at her daughter Amaya’s Pre-K graduation that she saw child in a cap and gown, and that made her want to get her GED. Over the next few days, White put in work online and obtained her GED on May 20 just five days after her daughter’s graduation.

At the time, White was working in the law offices of Attorney Bobby L. Davis, a Miles Law School Graduate. The two met Miles College President Knight at a networking event, and then Miles Vice President of Student Affairs Rev. Leon F. Parker III, who offered White a scholarship after hearing her story of perseverance.

White said she didn’t have a plan to work in law but there was an opening as a legal assistant for her older sister’s attorney where she got valuable experience in criminal defense and juvenile delinquency law which went hand and hand with her passion for advocacy.

As a business administration major with a pre-law focus at the Fairfield Historically Black College and University, White has her sights set on the future. “At Miles, I plan to excel academically while building my PLACE platform, Purpose, Leadership, Advocacy, Community, and Education,” she explained. “It’s about creating a space where others can grow, too.”

PLACE was her campaign-winning proposal for Miss Freshman.

Her ambitions extend beyond campus. After graduation “I want to attend law school and specialize in criminal defense and juvenile justice,” she said. “Every step I take now, from campus leadership to organizing conferences like Flourish | Galantines, is preparing me to advocate for others and transform lives.”

Flourish | Galantines began as a pizza and pajamas meetup that sold out in 36 hours with over 300 attendees. It’s now increased to a two-day conference with 1,000 women from all over the world in Birmingham.

Outside of her schoolwork, White enjoys a balance of fun and self-care. “I love traveling to places such as Chicago, New York City, and Nice France, shopping, and taking Pilates classes,” she said. “But I also value quiet time, where I can refill my cup so I can pour into others. Whether I’m exploring new places with Amaya or practicing mindfulness, I need experiences that keep me grounded and inspired.”

With her story of resilience and vision for leadership, White, who attends Love City Church under the leadership of Bishop Jonathan L. Woods, Sr. and Pastor Lady Nicole Woods in Forestdale, Alabama, embodies the spirit of perseverance. Or, as she puts it: “I’m proof that no matter what life throws at you, delay does not deny.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

