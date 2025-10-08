Birmingham Hopes to Convert Vacant Cathedral Site into Hotel with 100-Plus Rooms

Times staff report
The City of Birmingham is accepting submissions from developers to design, finance, build and operate a hotel where Trinity Church currently stands.
The city is hoping to add at least 100 rooms at the site on Carraway Boulevard to accommodate the growing number of visitors attending downtown events and shows.
The abandoned church property has taken on greater visibility since the 2021 opening of Protective Stadium nearby, and the opening this year of the Coca-Cola Amphitheater.
“This isn’t just about building a hotel; it’s about building a future that benefits everyone in our community,” said Coreata’ R. Houser, interim director of the Department of Innovation and Economic Opportunity. “We want a development that reflects Birmingham’s unique character, supports our local economy, and creates a welcoming space that people will be proud of for years to come.”
Local businesses are embracing the prospect of additional hotel rooms near downtown attractions. Kaden Rennaker, who works at Mugshots, said he’s already seeing the impact of recent developments on local businesses.
O’Quinn said the project will complement the continued growth happening in Birmingham.
“With Protective Stadium, with the amphitheater, with the potential developments at the Carraway property, we’re expecting continued growth,” O’Quinn said.
For Rennaker, the hotel project represents Birmingham’s positive transformation and growing appeal to visitors.