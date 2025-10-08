‘After He Put the Ring on My Finger … Everybody Started Screaming [and Crying]. It Was Emotional’

BY JE’DON HOLLOWAY-TALLEY | Special to the Birmingham Times

CHIQUITA & MAURICE BECOATS

Live: Inglenook

Married: Oct. 1, 2022

Met: Fall 2010, at Children’s of Alabama. Chiquita was working there as a dispatcher when Maurice came aboard in the environmental services department. One day, Maurice walked past the dispatcher’s office when he saw Chiquita and they introduced themselves. The two were merely friendly coworkers for more than 10 years, as Maurice was married.

“I always thought he was such a nice guy, but he was so quiet and shy, I’m telling you he didn’t used to say nothing,” Chiquita laughed.

A year after his divorce, Maurice walked past Chiquita’s area and “she noticed that I didn’t have my ring on anymore. She saw I was down and asked me if I needed anyone to talk to and I thought it was so nice,” Maurice remembered.

“I genuinely wanted to know if he was ok. It wasn’t like, ‘Oooh I can’t wait to get with him’ I just wanted to be there for him because he looked so down and like he needed someone to talk to. And one night, I stayed late after work and we started talking and before you know it, five hours had passed and it was six in the morning,” Chiquita said.

During that conversation “…I mentioned that Kem [a male neo-soul singer] was coming to Birmingham [to perform in concert] for Valentine’s Day at the Bill Harris Arena,” Chiquita said. “And I was already going [with a group of friends] and he asked to escort me to the concert and gave me the money to buy the tickets on the spot. And even then, I didn’t think nothing of it. It didn’t hit me that it was a Valentine’s Day date until the day of the concert.”

First date: Valentine’s Day 2020, at the Bill Harris Arena for the Kem concert. Maurice picked Chiquita up from her Southside apartment.

“He picked me up in a huge monster truck. He literally had to pull out a step stool so I could climb into the truck,” Chiquita laughed.

“Her apartment was located [not far from the Vulcan Park and Museum], it’s pretty much on a cliff and I was nervous about getting my truck stuck up there,” Maurice said. “Chiquita has a lot of friends and she introduced me to them, and [conversation was easy]. During the concert, Kem said ‘if you love your lady, stand up,’ and I actually stood up and she was shocked. I wanted to support my date, I didn’t want to be sitting down next to her and make it seem like she ain’t loved,” Maurice laughed, “and that was a lot for me because I’m shy. I definitely stepped out of my comfort zone when I stood up because there were a million eyes on me.”

And while Maurice didn’t come bearing gifts “at the venue, anything I wanted all night he got it,” said Chiquita.

The turn: A week later. Chiquita had a 40th birthday party at the Plum Bar in Birmingham and the day of her party, Maurice took her birthday shopping.

“We went out to Leeds and walked around the outlet, and I was trying on different things, and as I liked them, he bought them,” Chiquita said. “I ended up doing a Guess denim outfit that night, and it felt real good because I didn’t ask for any of that. He just pulled out his card and bought everything and I hadn’t had that in a long time. I think we both felt it [the connection] was different.”

“…I liked Chiquita a lot and wanted to treat her to what she wanted. I work a lot and make good money and I ain’t stingy, so I [splurged]. I wanted to impress her….”

That night, they attended her birthday celebration hand-in-hand and after that, “it went without saying,” Chiquita said. “I knew he was the one.”

“She was introducing me to all of her family and friends, and after meeting everybody in her whole world, it felt pretty official,” Maurice said.

Soon after, the COVD-19 pandemic hit, and the couple were each other’s support system as they both worked in the hospital on the front lines and even when she got the virus. “We really stuck together, and he took care of me when I had COVID and was in quarantine. He did everything for me with no questions asked,” Chiquita said.

The proposal: May 2022, at Roots and Revelry restaurant in downtown Birmingham with her friends and family present. Chiquita’s family waited downstairs in the restaurant while she, Maurice, and a small group of friends had dinner. After eating, with the help of Chiquita’s friend, Arkaya Pace, they made up a game that required Chiquita to be blindfolded, called ‘Guess The Hand’.

“That’s when [local singers, Abraham and Alexis King Tolbert] started singing ‘Always’ by Atlantic Star and Chiquita lifted the blindfold and I was down on one knee, and her family and friends [flooded in behind her to witness the proposal]. I said ‘Chiquita, you make me feel good and make me the happiest man. Would you be my wife, will you marry me?’, and she said ‘yes’,” said Maurice.

“After he put the ring on my finger he said ‘turn around’ and all my folks were behind me. Everybody started screaming, and my mom and sister started crying… It was emotional. I was so surprised, I had absolutely no clue. Maurice, my cousin Alexis, and my friend Arkaya set it all up and it was beautiful. I was so happy.

The wedding: At Avondale Villa in Avondale, officiated by the late Pastor James Mason of Birmingham Bible Church. Their colors were blush pink, copper, rose gold, and ivory.

Most memorable for the bride was a moment during the ceremony. “…it was when we were saying our vows, and my friend Joycelyn Smith was singing ‘The Lord’s Prayer’, and it was emotional. Even the pastor got choked up,” Chiquita said.

Most memorable for the groom was when he first laid eyes on his bride. “When I saw her walking down the aisle, she was made up so pretty, she was glowing. That was the best part of the wedding for me,” said Maurice.

The newlyweds saved their honeymoon for their first wedding anniversary and went to Chicago. ‘It was Maurice’s first time flying, and first time in Chicago,” said Chiquita.

Words of wisdom: “Communication is key. Each of you have to be open with how you feel even if you think it will upset your partner. And keeping God first in your marriage is most important,” Maurice said.

Chiquita seconded Maurice’s advice and added, “Also, be your partner’s friend and support system. Go to God in prayer for yours and your friend’s marriages. Maurice has a saying where he says, ‘When God blesses you with something, you take care of that blessing’ and that’s how we see our marriage and each other,” said Chiquita.

Happily ever after: The Becoats attend separate churches, Chiquita, Birmingham Bible Church in Avondale, where she serves as a greeter, and Maurice, True Life Missionary Baptist Church in Forestdale. They are a blended family with one son, Carlos Mooneyham, 14, from Maurice’s previous marriage.

Chiquita, 45, is a Pratt City native, and Ensley High School grad. She attended Stillman College in Tuscaloosa, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in English, and works as a dispatcher for the central transport department of Children’s of Alabama, and volunteers at Red Mountain Theatre as an usher. Maurice, 37, is an Inglenook native, and attended Huffman High School before enrolling in Montgomery Job Corps, where he earned his GED, and a trade certificate in material handling. He works overnight at Children’s of Alabama as maintenance mechanic, and during the day at UAB Hospital in environmental services. Maurice enjoys fishing both locally and deep sea.

“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.

