First Look at New Logo for Central Alabama Water, as it Rebrands from Birmingham Water Works

First Look at New Logo for Central Alabama Water, as it Rebrands...

bwwb.org

Alabama’s largest water utility has a new logo and brand identity. The Board of Directors of Central Alabama Water, on Monday night selected a new logo for the organization formerly known as the Birmingham Water Works.

The logo features a five-segment water drop with the utility’s name, Central Alabama Water, to its right. The segments represent the five counties in Central Alabama Water’s (CAW) service area – Jefferson, Shelby, St. Clair, Blount and Walker counties.

The color is “clear blue” which conveys calmness, clarity and stability. The clean, modern identity will be versatile across platforms.

“This logo represents a fresh start for Central Alabama Water and its customers and employees,” said Tommy Hudson, chairman of the CAW Board. “It reflects our commitment to openness and transparency. This is one way we can publicly signify the changes that are taking place to make this organization stronger and better able to serve the community.”

The logo and rebranding are part of the utility’s implementation of the requirements of Act 2025-297. The act, passed in the Alabama Legislature’s 2025 Regular Session, revised the governance structure of the utility and required the organization to change its name.

Implementation of the new logo will happen in phases. The CAW’s social media accounts will soon be revised to reflect the change. The CAW’s new website is in the final stages of development, and it will launch with the new branding. Other changes will be made in the coming months.

Central Alabama Water (CAW) serves customers in Jefferson, Shelby, St. Clair, Blount and Walker counties. The CAW operates four filtration plants, a certified testing laboratory and has more than 4,100 miles of water main in its distribution network. Visit www.bwwb.org for more information.

