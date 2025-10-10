Birmingham Promise to Host College, Career Fair for City Students on Oct. 14

dcwins.com

Birmingham Promise will host a college and career fair for Birmingham City Schools students on Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

The event is open only to Birmingham juniors and seniors and their parents. It offers an opportunity for students to connect with colleges, explore other postsecondary options and meet with employers who offer straight-to-workforce opportunities.

Schools will arrive at scheduled intervals throughout the day. Courtney Sankey, senior director of student programs for Birmingham Promise, will be on site to provide information.

“This is a great opportunity for our young people to see everything that’s available to them,” said Samantha Williams, executive director of Birmingham Promise. “It’s also an opportunity for more than 60 employers and colleges to see the talented young people coming out of Birmingham City Schools. We are thrilled to help make these connections for our students and our partners.”

Birmingham Promise provides up to four years of tuition assistance for graduates of Birmingham City Schools who attend public colleges and universities in Alabama. It also manages a paid internship program that allows high school seniors to build valuable work experience. For more information on Birmingham Promise, visit http://www.birminghampromise.org/ or follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

