HBCU Roundup: Alabama State at Jackson State One of Season’s Marquee Matchups

By Donald Hunt | The Birmingham Times

In one of biggest HBCU football games this weekend and season Alabama State University (4-1, 2-0) will visit Jackson State (4-1, 2-0) in a showdown of not only the best teams in the Southwestern Athletic Conference but also between HBCU squads in the land.

The Oct. 11 kickoff will be at 2:30 p.m.

Alabama State has been playing some outstanding football behind quarterback Andrew Body who leads the SWAC passing and rushing. He has completed 91-of-131 passes for 1,380 yards with 18 touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed 59 times for 520 yards averaging 8.8 yards a carry.

Although Body has played very well, the Hornets have a great wide receiver with Jalen Jones, of Birmingham’s Ramsay High School, who is the top receiver in the conference. Jones is averaging 22.6 yards a catch and has 19 receptions for 430 yards and six TDs too.

ASU leads the SWAC in scoring. The Hornets tally 40.6 points a game. Jackson State’s offense is right behind them. The Tigers average 34.6 points a game and the offense is led by quarterback Jacobian Morgan. The Tigers are defending SWAC champions and winners of the Celebration Bowl last year.

Jackson State is coming off of a 57-24 victory last week over Alabama A&M (3-3, 0-2) who will host Mississippi Valley State (0-4, 0-1) on Saturday, Oct. 11. The kickoff will be at 2 p.m. The Bulldogs are led by quarterback Cornelious Brown IV who has connected on 81-of-125 passes for 1,060 yards and seven TDs. AAMU will look to get back on the winning track after losing its last two games.

In the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), Tuskegee University (2-4, 1-3) is on a bye week. The Golden Tigers suffered a 27-20 loss to Morehouse College last week.

In other SIAC action, Miles College (0-6, 0-3) will face Lane College (0-5, 0-3) Saturday, Oct. 11 on the road. The kickoff is set for 2 p.m. The Golden Bears’ linebacker Robert Williams continues to provide solid play on the defensive side. Williams has 47 total and 29 solo tackles this season.

