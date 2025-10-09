48 Hours of Food, Festivals and Family Fun in Birmingham, AL [PHOTOS]

By Barnett Wright | The Birmingham Times

All of it unfolded over a delightful fall weekend in Birmingham, Alabama: The pitter-patter of folks running and walking, along with the sounds of abundant laughter, marked the beginning of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Thousands gathered to immerse themselves in the cultures of more than 20 Hispanic nations. A daylong tasting event celebrated the barbecue community, live-fire cooking, and Southern tailgate culture. A 15th anniversary celebration on the city’s Front Lawn offered a lively, family-friendly event that highlighted a vibrant gathering space for the city. And the soulful sounds of the blues filled historic Rickwood Field during a free Safe Summer Series concert—a night of music and culture that capped the weekend.

On Saturday, Sept. 27 and Sunday, Sept. 28 the Magic City once again lived up to its name with two marvelous days of food, festivals, and family fun and for a closer look at all that happened the Times presents those 48 hours in photos.

14th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Month Sistah Strut, Sept. 27

The 14th Annual Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies (BBBB) Sistah Strut walk/run/ride/stroll, took place at Legion Field Stadium. Breast Cancer Awareness Month began Oct. 1. BBBB is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to supporting individuals with breast cancer, as well as providing education and promoting early detection of breast cancer in minority, low-income, and underserved communities. The Birmingham-focused support and advocacy program originally began as a support group for African-American women to discuss health issues as well as support women unable to afford costly medical bills.

Fiesta Birmingham 2025, Sept. 27

The state’s largest celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month was held Saturday September 27 featuring a Cultural Village with over 20 Caribbean, Latin and European nations to explore. Thousands of people gathered in Birmingham to immerse themselves in cultures of over 20 Hispanic nations. Just as Epcot has several “countries” to visit, Fiesta features several hubs for diverse cultural experiences and entertainment. Villages included cultures of 20 plus Caribbean, Latin + European nations; food with an array of Latin + Hispanic cuisine; health & wellness with various health organizations serving Alabama residents; and community with nonprofits that support the local Hispanic community through educational programs + more.

Southbound Food Fest, Sept. 27

The Southbound Food Festival in Birmingham concluded with the festival’s cornerstone, Food & Fire on, a daytime tasting event that celebrated the barbecue community, live-fire cooking, and Southern tailgate culture. Regional and national chefs and pitmasters put an open-fire spin on signature bites and tailgate classics. Food & Fire featured the Southern Living Tailgate Stage presented by Hellmann’s and The Coca Cola Music Stage with musical acts The Heavy Heavy and Southern Avenue. The Avadian Credit Union Tailgate Lounge featured a large screen for viewing SEC football games as well as the Hop City Craft Beer+Wine Garden, with dozens of Alabama breweries and wineries. This year marked the third annual event, which lasted Sept. 19-28.

Blues at the BallPark, Sept. 28

The historic Rickwood Field rang with the soulful sounds of the blues as the city hosted a free Safe Summer Series concert, bringing the community together for a night of music and culture. Sponsored by the City of Birmingham, Birmingham City Council and Rickwood Field the event was presented in partnership with the Birmingham Blues Society. The concert highlighted the city’s commitment to promoting the arts and providing family-friendly entertainment. The event not only celebrated Birmingham’s deep roots in blues music but also encouraged unity and safe spaces for the community to gather. The concert brought together residents from across the city, filling the parking lot of the nation’s oldest professional baseball park with music, dancing, and hometown pride.

Railroad Park Celebrates 15 years, Sept. 28

Railroad Park celebrated its 15th anniversary on this weekend with a lively, family-friendly event that highlighted the park’s role as a vibrant gathering space for the city. Families filled the park’s lawns with lawn chairs and blankets, enjoying face-painting stations, a dedicated kids’ zone, and a variety of local food trucks serving crowd favorites. The celebration showcased the blend of art, music, and community spirit that has defined Railroad Park since it first opened. The afternoon featured a moving performance by the Birmingham Youth Choir, whose harmonies set a celebratory tone. The festivities closed with an energetic set from Pynk Beard, whose lively show had attendees dancing and singing their favorites as the sun set over downtown. Organizers noted that the anniversary event reflected the spirit of Railroad Park itself “a place where the community can gather, celebrate, and connect.”

Birmingham Times photojournalist Marika N. Johnson contributed to this article.

