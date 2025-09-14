14th Annual Sistah Strut Begins Breast Cancer Awareness Month Activities in Birmingham

By Jordyn Davis | For The Birmingham Times

Yolaine Sykes, a retired teacher and owner of a skin-care line of products in Avondale, Alabama, was among more than 500 women in pink and brown at Birmingham’s Legion Field Stadium on Saturday for messages of hope and show of support.

“Women of color — Black and Brown women—are not really represented when it comes to breast cancer research and awareness,” said Sykes, “A lot of the studies that have been done are not connecting to us [Black women] specifically … It’s a big deal to have Brenda’s Brown Bosom because they focus on donating money to research and organizations that really target us as citizens,” said Sykes, this year’s Vendor Coordinator for Sistah Strut, said.

The pitter-patter of those running and walking, along with the sounds of abundant laughter, filled Graymont Avenue as women from all over participated in the 14th Annual Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies (BBBB) Sistah Strut walk/run/ride/stroll, that took place on September 27, at Legion Field Stadium.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month begins Oct. 1.

BBBB is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to supporting individuals with breast cancer, as well as providing education and promoting early detection of breast cancer in minority, low-income, and underserved communities.

The Birmingham-focused support and advocacy program originally began as a support group for African-American women to discuss health issues as well as support women unable to afford costly medical bills. Then, in 2010, founder Brenda Phillips-Hong expanded her group to focus outreach, awareness and collaborative education and action to help reduce mortality rates in women. Since then, countless women have depended on this program to help cover bills for those in underprivileged communities.

“As African Americans, we have other issues that are hereditary and connected to our diet and lifestyles…a lot of times, we may not feel comfortable discussing our healthy issues because of our culture, said Sykes, who lives in College Hills.

In addition to survivors and supporters, multiple vendors were at Legion Field to support BBBB. An Auburn University research group, which focuses on the genetics of hereditary breast cancer, was also able to attend.

“I’ve been a nurse for 40 years and I’m out here to talk about our project and help out with questions,” said Betsy Stallworth, MEd, BSN, RN at Auburn University. “ … the breast cancer numbers here are incredible and there’s still so much we don’t know about hereditary breast cancer and it’s very important in this community, especially with high rates of triple negative breast cancer in certain families.”

She added, “Women often put everybody and everyone ahead of us and oftentimes it’s not the best option because we are not taking care of ourselves.”

The Crown Campaign Alabama, an advocacy group that seeks to end racial discrimination through enhancing natural hairstyles in the workplace environment, was also in attendance.

“This is our first year doing the ‘Sistah Struth’ and I felt like it was very important … because I wanted to give something back to the community, said LaShawn Hill, Crown Campaign Alabama Ambassador. “When I found out about Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies, through one of my clients, we began supporting them. It’s important for women to have spaces like this so that they can nurture their mind, body and soul.”

State Rep. Juandalynn Givan said her mother is a breast survivor from the early 2000s when medicine was not as advanced. “She went in December — and had just a knot, just a small little bump— and by February they had to remove her first breast. A few weeks they had to take off the second breast. Glory be to the Lord that she is a survivor.”

Givan said BBBB provides a space for supporters and survivors.

“First of all, we [Black women] don’t have that many spaces and we have to make them. Shirley Chisolm said it best: ‘If they don’t give you a seat at the table, bring your own folding chairs.’ But we’re beyond that now, because I believe we can make our own table. You bring your own table, you make your own place setting and you put your seat where you want it to be at the table,” Givan said.

Visit wearebbbb.org to learn more about resources available for those in need as well as becoming a donor.

