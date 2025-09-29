The Fulfilling ‘League’ that Provides Space for Women to Create and Connect

By Sym Posey | The Birmingham Times

When Leisure League founder, Elizabeth “Liz” Southern first thought about creating the Birmingham, AL-based hobby club, she said she knew immediately it would be fun.

“Whenever I first moved home [from college, University of South Alabama] I only was hanging out with my sister and my friend Morgan. I always thought to myself, ‘I feel like it would be fun to have a community of just like doing different stuff.’”

On a whim, she put “meet and make new friends (‘start a club’)” on her 2025 bingo card for the new year. Southern, 27, said she prayed about the idea and decided to share it with her closest family and friends, including co-founder Morgan Lee.

What started as a goal on Southern’s 2025 vision board has transformed into a community that allows women of all ages to explore, create, and connect.

Earlier this year Leisure League made its debut with a mixology class at Mayawell Bar, at 2900 4th Avenue S, 35233. Southern said, “not everybody showed up, but the people who did show up, they consistently come to the events now … Now our events sell out.”

Since February Leisure League continues to host several events throughout the city every month. From biscuit making at Ruby Sunshine in Homewood to aerial Pilates at Areo Joe Pilates in Pepper’s Place, Leisure League offers a space “where every piece finds its place,” according to organizers.

“The first couple of months, we started off doing two events. We’ve transitioned from two a month to four just because it has grown,” said Southern.

The growth can be seen through social media, Lee, 28 said. “We started off with probably 100 followers. We got almost 6,000 now. We’re trying to build a community. Most that come are reoccurring.”

“A Different Feel”

Ahmya Blue said she first heard about Leisure League after she saw somebody post a flier about crafts and DIY.

“I said, ‘let me just try it.’ I was nervous because I’m not used to going out and doing things by myself.”

Being a part of Leisure League is refreshing, Blue said.

“I am usually the person that is putting events and stuff together, from crafting to curating spaces for other women, my line sisters, or my family. It feels good to be on the other side of it and just show up and sit down and enjoy versus being the person always running around.”

Blue, who has attended three events so far, said, “it is a different feel, but I’ve grown more comfortable with each event. Liz and Morgan make you feel welcomed. One of the first things I remember about Liz (Southern) was her coming up to me and just asking about my day and asking how I was feeling. They both really made me feel comfortable.”

Her favorite event so far is between biscuit making or the 2000’s-themed skate night, she said.

“Fulfilling Experience”

As partners, Southern and Lee said they pour intention into every event they host — making sure each one feels special, memorable, and rooted in the spirit of creativity and connection that inspired Leisure League in the first place. A sentiment reflected in their slogan, “Where every piece finds its place.”

Southern currently works in the mental health field and Lee works in health care.

The two became friends while attending the University of South Alabama.

“We met in college. I think it was our sophomore year. We were familiar with each other during our freshman year, but we became friends our sophomore year,” said Southern. “We are also connected through Delta Sigma Theta. We just met and started hanging out ever since.”

“When the people come, I genuinely want them to feel like welcomed,” said Southern. Lee said the biggest goal is, “getting people out of their comfort zone, making them feel comfortable.”

Leisure League was born out of a deeply personal chapter in Southern’s life. In late 2024, she found herself isolating from friends and family and being less creative. She missed the joy that came from creating and having a community, she said.

Asked how they felt seeing their goal realized, both Southern and Lee agreed on it being a “fulfilling experience.”

“It really does mean something to me,” said Southern. “Not only is it fulfilling, its allowing me to grow as a person because I’m having to consistently step out of my comfort zone.”

The group is active on Instagram and have their own website, where they announce upcoming events and post updates.

For more information about events visit https://www.leisureleaguehc.com or Follow on Instagram @https://www.instagram.com/leisureleague_?igsh=cDBnZDlzbng3dXRu

