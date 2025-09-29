Penny Games featuring HBCUs, Birmingham City Schools begin Oct. 1

pennyfoundation.org
The Penny Foundation will host the second annual Penny Games: HBCU Debate + Esports Invitational in Birmingham, Alabama, from October 1–3. The three-day event will bring together students from more than 16 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), more than 500 local high school students including Woodlawn, Wenonah and Parker, and over 100 colleges.
Designed to spotlight pathways for the next generation, the Penny Games offers a curated lineup that includes a citywide college fair, livestreamed esports finals, and a leadership breakfast. This year’s invitational will award more than $20,000 in student prizes and position Birmingham as a rising hub for innovation and talent retention.
“This is more than a tournament—it’s a launchpad,” said Lyord Watson, Jr., CEO of The Penny Foundation. “The Penny Games connect students to real opportunities, strengthen HBCU visibility, and show what it looks like when a city invests in its future leaders.”
The 2025 schedule opens Wednesday, October 1, with guided cultural tours of Birmingham’s historic landmarks and a VIP Welcome Reception. On Thursday, October 2, debate rounds will take place at Birmingham City Schools alongside esports rounds at Miles College. The evening will culminate in the Esports Finals and College Fair at Topgolf, complete with a live DJ, shoutcaster commentary, scholarships, and recruitment activations.
On Friday, October 3, students will gather at the BJCC for the Debate Finals and Leadership Breakfast, closing the event with a showcase of talent, strategy, and collaboration.
Now in its second year, the Invitational serves as a national stage for student talent.
The Penny Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to advancing equity through education, entrepreneurship, and community capital. Learn more at www.pennyfoundation.org.