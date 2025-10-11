BJCC Expands Parking Plan in Birmingham for Sold-Out Chris Brown Breezy Bowl XX

The Birmingham Times

The Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC) has expanded its parking and transportation plan for Chris Brown: Breezy Bowl XX at Protective Stadium on Saturday, October 11, 2025. The sold-out concert, managed by Live Nation, marks the first outdoor performance at the stadium since Garth Brooks’ historic 2022 show.

The night will feature R&B superstar Chris Brown, joined by three-time Grammy-nominated artists Jhené Aiko and Bryson Tiller.

Three Birmingham Parking Authority (BPA) decks, offering about 2,300 spaces, were added to the plan along with Jam Tram shuttle service connecting the new Coca-Cola Amphitheater parking decks (accommodating about 1,000 vehicles) to Protective Stadium.

To improve guest experience and traffic flow, the rideshare drop-off and pick-up zone has been relocated to 9th Avenue between 23rd and 24th Streets. Gates open at 5 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m.. Complimentary shuttles will run from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fans are encouraged to visit https://protectivestadium.com/events/chris-brown-breezy-bowl-xx/ for full event details.

“Each major event helps us create a better experience for our guests,” said Tad Snider, CEO of the BJCC.. “From arrival to departure, we want every touchpoint to be convenient and welcoming. We’re proud of the progress we’ve made and look forward to hosting more outdoor music events at Protective Stadium in the years ahead.”

Snider added, “Going back a few years, our first stadium concert was with Garth Brooks, one of the biggest names in country music. Now we’re welcoming Chris Brown, one of the most recognized artists in R&B. It really demonstrates the versatility of Protective Stadium and the range of major artists we’re able to bring to Birmingham. The excitement around this show has been tremendous, and the fact that it sold out so quickly speaks volumes.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

