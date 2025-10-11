Alabama’s John Carroll High School Unveils $15 Million in Renovations, Heisman Logo on its Football Field

John Carroll Catholic High School showed off the $15 million renovation of its athletic facilities and unveiled the first official Heisman Memorial Trophy plaque to honor alumnus Pat Sullivan, who starred as a Cavalier and at Auburn University in the late 1960s and early ’70s.

John Carroll is the only high school in the nation authorized to display the official Heisman logo on its football field.

Sullivan, who died after a long battle with cancer on Dec. 1, 2019, had John Carroll’s football field named in his honor in 2016.

The renovations at John Carroll included Shaw Sports Turf NXT 2.0, a Benyon 100 track and the largest Daktronics video board at an Alabama high school. The school also added a new 9,000-square foot strength and performance center and enhanced baseball facilities.

The renovations, made possible by the John Carroll Excellence in Athletics Foundation, will benefit all John Carroll athletic teams and Birmingham youth sports, according to a news release from the school.