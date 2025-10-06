Birmingham Voters to Fill 3 City Council Seats in Oct. 7 Runoff Elections

Times staff report

Voters in Birmingham head to the polls on Tuesday, October 7, in runoff elections for City Council and Birmingham Board of Education. The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Two city council incumbents will face a runoff for their seats. In District 4 incumbent J.T. Moore will face a runoff against political newcomer and Birmingham Planning Commission committee member Brian Gunn.

For the District 9 seat, current Public Safety Chair LaTonya Tate will face John Hilliard, who served as the District 9 councilor from 2017 to 2021 and served in the Alabama House of Representatives from 1993 to 2003.

In District 8, the vacant seat left by Carol Clarke will be filled by Birmingham Board of Education member Sonja Smith or April Myers Williams, a former four-term District 8 Board of Education member.

A candidate must receive 50.1 percent of the vote before being declared the winner.

For Board of Education candidates in the runoff election visit here.

These are the list of candidates for the 2025 City Council runoffs as compiled by birminghamwatch.org and wbhm.org.

DISTRICT 4

Brian Gunn

Residence: Birmingham (District 4 native)

Professional experience: Engagement manager for the Rochester, New York-based nonprofit Measures for Justice, 2023-present; member, Birmingham Planning Commission, 2019-present; senior communications specialist, CBG Strategies, 2022-‘23; senior account manager, Direct Communications; 2020-’22; program officer, Corporation for National and Community Service, 2018-’19; district coordinator, REV Birmingham, 2013-’18; AmeriCorps member, REV Birmingham and Woodlawn Foundation, 2012-’13; crew leader assistant, U.S. Census Bureau, 2010.

Educational experience: Bachelor’s in political science, Louisiana Tech University, 2009.

Civic experience: Board of Influence, Empowered to Conquer; chairman of the board of directors, Offender Alumni Association; board member, Mid-Alabama American Red Cross. Previously co-chair, Alabama Humanities Foundation junior board; membership chair, Woodlawn High Business and Finance Academy advisory board; member, Crestwood Civitan Club; and junior board member, WBHM.

Main issues: Improve public safety with community policing initiatives, better street lighting and other infrastructure, and partnerships with community organizations. Promote community development by improving infrastructure, supporting affordable housing options in the district, working with neighborhood associations to address local concerns and push for improved public transit. Grow small businesses by supporting tax incentives, streamlining the business permitting process, investing in entrepreneurship programs and fostering partnerships among businesses and the community to create opportunities. And improving education and workforce development by promoting job training programs, advocating for more city resources for school programs, promoting trade programs and higher education, and working to increase access to scholarships, apprenticeships and mentorship opportunities for students.

Campaign: Campaign: brianforbham.com, Instagram, Bluesky

J.T. Moore (Incumbent)

Age: 37

Residence: Birmingham (South Woodlawn)

Political experience: Birmingham City Council member, District 4, after winning election in 2021.

Professional experience: Woodlawn coordinator, Volunteer Lawyers Birmingham, 2019-present; manager of community partnerships, Woodlawn Foundation, 2018-19; Teen Center coordinator/programs manager/clubhouse director, A.G. Gaston Boys and Girls Club, 2012-18; blueprints mentor, Alabama Possible, 2011-12.

Education: UAB, 2012-14; University of West Alabama, 2007-08; Tuskegee University, 2006-07.

Main Issues: Moore says on his website that he built his platform around three priorities for the district – Beautification, Involvement and Growth (B.I.G.), signifying his support for cleaning up the neighborhoods and infrastructure, encouraging an engaged community and expanding opportunities. He proposes to establish a FourFront Task Force, which would be a team of residents who track community concerns, along with expanding neighborhood associations and forming a Brownfield Advisory Board to guide clean up and redevelopment of vacant, polluted lots.

He touts several accomplishments while he has been on the council, including attracting a new cargo facility at the airport and a new campus for Coca Cola United; having three Birmingham schools, including two in District 4, named to the state’s most-improved list for 2023-2024 year; and restoring power to the citizens.

Campaign info: moorefor4.com, Facebook page.

Aug. 26 general election: Gunn,1,429 votes, 41 percent; J.T. Moore, 1,109 votes, 31.8 percent

DISTRICT 8

Sonja Smith

Age: 44

Residence: Birmingham (Belview Heights)

Political experience: Birmingham Board of Education, member, 2017-present, after being elected in 2017 and 2021.

Professional experience: Chicago Public Schools, teacher, 2006-09; Malcomb X Community College in Chicago, teacher, 2009-2021; AIDS Alabama’s Enroll Alabama program, program director, 2013-18; Negro Southern League Museum, deputy director, 2018-21; UAB Lifespan Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center, director, 2021-present.

Civic experience: Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, member; Birmingham Sister Cities Commission, vice president and chair of the education committee; ELI Thrive, board member; St. Mark Episcopal Church, pianist; James Lewis Tennis Center in Ensley, member.

Education: Bachelor of Arts in music, Birmingham-Southern College, 2003; master’s in music with a concentration in piano, LSU, 2006; Harvard University Public Education Leadership Program, participant, 2018.

Campaign info: Sonjaforcouncil.com

April Myers Williams

Age: 62

Residence: Birmingham (Bush Hills)

Political experience: Birmingham Board of Education, served four terms, 2002-2017, with the final two terms as board president after being elected in 2013, 2009, 2005 and 2002.

Professional experience: City of Birmingham, city clerk’s office, 1981-87; Birmingham Distribution Center of U.S. Postal Service, clerk, 1987; Alabama/Mississippi District of U.S. Postal Service, management, 1988-present.

Civic experience: Birmingham Federal Executives Association, president; Birmingham Chamber of Commerce, executive board; Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham, grant review committee, 2019-2025; Keep Birmingham Beautiful Board, member, 2025; Leadership Birmingham, graduate, 2006; Bush Hills Connections, founding member, 2018-present; A.G. Gaston Boys and Girls Club, executive committee, 2001-17.

Education: Birmingham Skills Center, accounting clerk certification, 1981; attended Jefferson State Community College, taking computer studies and postal management courses; attended Lawson State Community College.

Major issues: The candidate’s primary concerns are economic development, clean and safe neighborhoods and an equitable distribution of goods and services. She added that the Mayor-Council Act legislation should be changed.

Campaign info: williamsforbham8.com, @williamsforbham8 on Instagram, aprilmyerswilliamsforbham8 on Facebook.

Aug. 26 general election: Williams, 1,408 votes, 32.2 percent; Smith, 1,388 votes, 31.7 percent.

DISTRICT 9

John Hilliard

Age: 64

Residence: Birmingham (Smithfield Estates)

Political experience: Elected and served in Alabama House District 16, 1993-2002; Birmingham City Council District 9, 2017-21; Jefferson County Citizens Coalition, member, 1984-2023; Jefferson County Citizens Coalition, chairman, 2023-present; New South Coalition, member, inception-present.

Professional experience: National Realty Group, real estate agent, 1986-88; National Realty Group, real estate broker, 1988-present.

Civic experience: Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, 1982-present.

Education: Alabama State University, Bachelor of Arts in business administration and management, 1980-84.

Major issues: Growth of the city tops the candidate’s list of priorities, along with crime and economic development.

Campaign info: votejohnhilliard.com

LaTonya Tate (Incumbent)

Age: 60

Residence: Birmingham (North Birmingham)

Political experience: Elected to the Birmingham City Council, 2021.

Professional experience: Works as a probation and parole consultant and founded the nonprofit Alabama Justice Initiative, which works on criminal justice reform, in 2018. Retired as a probation and parole officer, Florida Department of Corrections, 2006-14, including teaching GED classes for inmates at Northwest Florida State College in 2012-2013; Jefferson County Department of Health, 2001-07.

Civic experience: Community activist in the criminal justice and voter registration areas. Has been an active member of many social justice organizations, such as Alabamians For Fair Justice and Alabama Forward.

Education: Master’s in public administration/government and policy, Grand Canyon University, 2020; bachelor’s in criminal justice administration and security, master’s in criminal justice administration, University of Phoenix, 2008 and 2010; diploma from Bevill State Community College in practical nursing, vocational nursing and nursing assistants, 1995; graduate of Phillips High School.

Main issues: Tate on her website says she is a community-driven advocate and servant leader. Among her top priorities is public safety, and she says that’s not just about policing; she wants to invest in community programs that help create an environment where crime is less likely to occur. Community development is another of her top concerns. She said that over the past years, she has worked to draw new development projects to the district, improve infrastructure and support the growth of local businesses. Her vision is for a District 9 that is thriving, inclusive and accessible to all. Economic sustainability for the district neighborhoods is another plank in her platform. Tate says her goal is to attract new businesses, support local entrepreneurs and ensure the workforce has the skills and opportunities needed to succeed in today’s economy.

Campaign: Website, Facebook.

Aug. 26 general election: Tate, 2,062 votes, 44.5 percent; Hilliard, 1,344 votes, 29 percent

