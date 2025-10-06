October 2, 2025

_____________________________

EMPLOYMENT

Assistant Director of Finance

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) Assistant Director of Finance for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT10/2/2025

Stadium Event Manager

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) Stadium Event Manager, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT10/2/2025

Data Engineer

Regions Bank seeks a Data Engineer in Birmingham, AL resp for eval, design, & execute data structures, process, & logic to deliv bus values thru operat & analyt data assets. Min req of Mast deg or frgn deg equiv in CS, IT, or clsly rltd fld + 3 yrs exp in same or clsly rltd occup. Telecommut in accord w/ Regions’ policy is an option. To apply, email resume w/ job title in subject to HRContact@regions.com.

BT10/2/2025

Enterprise Credit Reporting Analyst

Regions Bank seeks an Enterprise Credit Reporting Analyst in Birmingham, AL resp for develop strateg & tactcl recommend to enhanc abilt to incrs profit while manag overall portf crdt risk. Req Bach deg or frgn deg equiv in CS, Info Syst, Fin, or quant fld + 2 yrs work exp in same or rltd occup. To apply, email resume w/ job title in subject to HRContact@regions.com.

BT10/2/2025

Notice of Self Storage Sale

Please take notice Storage Depot – Cahaba located at 5300 Cahaba Valley Rd. Birmingham AL 35242 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by tenants for default on their Storage Contracts. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storageauctions.com on 10/13/2025 at 10:00AM. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply.

BT10/2/2025

Guest Experience Coordinator-PT

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) Guest Experience Coordinator-PT for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT10/2/2025

Dir. of Prod. Market.(Loc: Birmingham, AL).

Lead members of Prod. Market. team & set strategy for implants/prosthetics. Req: BS, or for. equiv., in Market., BioMed. Eng, or rel. field, +5 yrs exp. in Prod. Mgt. 50% Telecomm. allowed. Up to 50% dom. travel. Apply to: K.Bessiere, Sr. Dir, HR, BioHorizons Implant Systems, Inc., kbessiere@biohorizons.com.

BT10/2/2025

Marketing Insights Manager

Regions Bank seeks a Marketing Insights Manager in Birmingham, AL resp for generating data-driven mktg strategies/initiatives. Min req of Bach deg or frgn deg equiv in Bus, Ops Rsrch, Eng, or clsly rltd fld + 9 yrs exp in data analyst posit in bank & fin svcs ind or clsly rltd occup. Alternatively, will accept Mast deg or frgn deg equiv in Bus, Ops Rsrch, Eng, or clsly rltd fld + 7 yrs exp in data analyts posit in bank & fin svcs ind or clsly rltd occup. Telecommute is an option. To apply, email resume w/ job title in subject to HRContact@regions.com.

BT10/2/2025

Talent Development Manager

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) Talent Development Manager, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT10/2/2025

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2025-900038

NOTICE OF CIVIL ACTION

Larissa Lueders, who refuses service by Certified Mail through the U.S. Postal Service and service by Sheriff, must answer Kim McKinley’s complaint seeking damages as a result of a motor vehicle collision that occurred in Wilcox County, Alabama on or about August 20, 2023.Said answer must be submitted within thirty (30) days of the fourth week of publication in the Birmingham Times or thereafter a default judgment may be rendered against her in Wilcox County Case No. CV 2025-900038.

Done this 8th day of September, 2025.

s/ Collins Pettaway, Jr.

Circuit Judge

BT10/2/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-903605.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: BETTY L. BOSTON; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on August 28, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 2505 23rd Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-23-4-001-002.000

Legal Description: Lot 8, Block 6, according to the map of North Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book 3, Page 50, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2020086576 as follows: LOT 8 BLK 6 NORTH BHAM)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for November 3, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT10/2/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-903668.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: CARL E. SCOTT; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EVA C. SCOTT; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GRADY VINSON D/B/A ACTION CONSTRUCTION COMPANY; J. E. MELVILLE, JR. D/B/A ACTION CONSTRUCTION COMPANY; TUCKER CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC.; STRATEGIC MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS LLC; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 2, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 2625 22nd Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-24-3-027-002.000

Legal Description: Lot 3, except the East 45 feet thereof, of Block 15, according to the map of North Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book 3, Page 50, in the Office of the Probate Judge, Jefferson County, Alabama. Also described as Lot 3, except the East 45 feet thereof, in Block 15, according the map of Haskell and Miller, as recorded in Map Book 1, on Page 357 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2016132708 as follows: W 50 FT LOT 3 BLK 15 HASKELL & MULLER)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for November 3, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT10/2/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-903669.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JAMES LARRY JORDAN and unknown heirs of JAMES LARRY JORDAN; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF GERALDINE K. JORDAN a/k/a MYRTLE GERALDINE JORDAN; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JAMES D. JORDAN; ELBERT BURT III; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 2, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 2704 27th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35207

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-14-1-024-002.000

Legal Description: Lots One (1) and Two (2) in Block Two (2) in the survey of North Birmingham Land Company’s Sixth (6th) Addition as recorded in Map Book 13, Page 54, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017095420 as follows: LOTS 1 & 2 BLK 2 NORTH BHAM LAND COS ADD NO 6)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for November 20, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:30 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT10/2/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-903473.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: KENNETH EDWIN SMITH; DONNA SMITH SAVAGE and DAVID EARL DUNNAVANT f/k/a DAVID EARL SMITH, as heirs of DELBERT GROOM SMITH; HEALTHCARE AUTHORITY FOR MEDICAL WEST, AN AFFILIATE OF UAB HEALTH SYSTEM; UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA HOSPITAL; JEFFERSON COUNTY TEACHERS CREDIT UNION; STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on August 20, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 2211 27th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-24-2-009-004.000;

Legal Description: The West ½ of Lot 11, Block 27, according to Map of Haskell & Mullen’s Survey, as recorded in Map Book 1, on Page 357, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017095455 as follows: W ½ OF LOT 11 BLK 27 NO BHAM LAND CO-CKD AS W ½ OF LOT 11 BLK 27 NORTH BHAM)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for November 20, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:30 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT10/2/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-902172

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: PHYLLIS GRAFFEO; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on June 2, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lots 1, 2 and 3, Block 3, according to the map or plat of E. A Westbrook Survey as recorded in Deed Book 74, Page 356 in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111401 as follows: LOTS 1 & 2 & 3 BLK 3 E A WESTBROOK

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-23-4-027-004.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for November 20, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203.The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT10/2/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-902180

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: CAROL L. EVANS; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on June 2, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 6, in Block 46, according to the survey of East Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 7, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111614 as follows: LOT 6 BLK 46 EAST BHAM LD CO

and assigned Parcel ID No. 23-00-19-1-022-011.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for November 20, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203.The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT10/2/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-901251

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: DIANE JONES; KAREN OLSHAN; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 1, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The North 55.25 feet of Lots 16, 17 and 18, Block 4, according to map and survey of Druid Hills, First Addition, as recorded in Map Book 14, Page 53, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111478 as follows: N 55.25 FT OF LOTS 16 17 18 BLK 4 1ST ADD TO DRUID HILLS

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-011-007.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for November 20, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203.The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT10/2/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-902185

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: BAMA, LTD; ESTATE OF EDNA ROBERTSON EATMAN; ERMA E. JACKSON; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on June 2, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 30, according to the map of C. A. Hawkins Property, as recorded in Map Book 1 Page 365 in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2022028713 as follows: LOT 30 C A HAWKINS SUR

and assigned Parcel ID No. 23-00-28-2-037-003.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for November 20, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203.The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT10/2/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-903839.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: FRANCES ANN PETRUZELLA CLARK and unknown heirs of FRANCES ANN PETRUZELLA CLARK; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANNIE LOVOY PETRUZELLA; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANTHONY V. PETRUZELLA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 10, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 2817 22nd Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-24-2-016-002.000

Legal Description: The East 100 feet of the West 200 feet of the N ½ of Block 28, according to the survey of North Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book 3, Page 50 in the Probate Office of said County, more particularly described as follows: Begin at a point on the South line of 22nd Avenue North 100 feet East of the intersection of said line with the East line of 28th Street, thence South parallel with 28th Street 140 feet to an alley, thence East along the North line of said alley 100 feet, thence North parallel to 28th Street 140 feet to South line of 22nd Avenue North, thence West along said South line 100 feet to point of beginning, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2020086398 as follows: P O B 100 FT NE OF SE INTER 22ND AVE N & 28TH ST N TH NE 100S FT ALG 22ND AVE N TH SE 140 FT TH SW 100S FT TH NW 140 FT TO P O B BEING PART BLK 28 NO BHAM)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for December 8, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT10/2/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-903977.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ANTONIO L. YOUNG; TONIA D. ECHOLS; ROBERT H. BALLARD, JR.; U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE UNION PLANTERS MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2003-UP1; STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 18, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1516 Fred L Shuttlesworth Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-26-1-016-058.001

Legal Description: Lot 5, in Block 7, according to the survey of Druid Hills, Being the Suddoth Realty Company’s 6th Addition to Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book 14, Page 3, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2021001960 as follows: LOT 5 BLK 7 DRUID HILLS SUDDUTH REALTY CO 6TH ADD 14/3)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for December 5, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT10/2/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-903838.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MINA WATSON, NEHRITA WATSON, OMAR WATSON, LISA WATSON, TIFFANY WATSON, RAMAYA WATSON, JOHNISHA WATSON, BRUCE WATSON, and JON-TERIOUS WATSON, as heirs of JOHN KIRKLAND WATSON and BARBARA A. WATSON; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN KIRKLAND WATSON; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BARBARA A. WATSON; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN W. WATSON, UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MATTIE C. WATSON; SHANDARK GOLDSTAR INTERNATIONAL INCORPORATED; CITIFINANCIAL CORPORATION 216 LLC, successor by merger to ASSOCIATES FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPANY OF ALABAMA, INC.; STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; DISCOVER BANK; STRATEGIC MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS LLC; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 10, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 2629 21st Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-24-3-026-001.000

Legal Description: The East 50 feet of Lot 3, Block 14, according to Haskell and Miller’s Survey as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 357, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2016132706 as follows: E 50 FT LOT 3 BLK 14 HASKELL AND MULLER)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for December 5, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT10/2/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-903606.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: DEBORAH J. FANNIN, MAILON FANNIN, JR., ALONZO FANNIN, CYNTHIA FANNIN BOYKIN, JAYE FANNIN a/k/a JAYE JONES, and CEDRIC FANNIN, as heirs of MAILON FANNIN AND LUECILLIA FANNIN; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MAILON FANNIN; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LUECILLIA FANNIN; MATTIE I. MCMILLIAN and UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MATTIE I. MCMILLIAN; JEFFCO FINANCE & DISCOUNT COMPANY; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on August 28, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 2323 21st Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-23-4-021-002.000

Legal Description: Part of Lots 2313 and 2315, according to the Map of M. A. May’s Addition to the City of Birmingham, Alabama, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 133, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, bounds as follows: Begin at a point in the Southerly line of 21st Ave. 35 feet Southwesterly from its point of intersection with the SW line of 24th Street; thence SW along 21st Ave. 57 feet; thence SE parallel with 24th Street 140 feet to the NW line of an alley; thence NE along said alley a distance of 10 feet; thence NW parallel with 24th Street 50 feet; thence NE parallel with 21st Ave. 47 feet; thence NW parallel with 24th Street 90 feet to the Point of Beginning, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2020086477 as follows: P O B 35 FT SW OF SW INTER 21ST AVE N & 24TH ST N TH SW 57 SW FT ALG 21ST AVE N TH SE 140 FT TO ALLEY TH NE 10 S FT TH NW 50 FT S TH NE 47 FT TH NW 90 S FT TO P O B BEING PT LOTS 2313 & 2315 M A MAY SUR SECT 23 TWSP 17 S R 3W. Also described as follows: P O B 35 FT SW OF SW INTER 21ST AVE N & 24TH ST N TH SW 57 S FT ALG 21ST AVE N TH SE 140 FT TO ALLEY TH NE 10 S FT TH NW 50 FT S TH NE 47 FT TH NW 90 S FT TO P O B BEING PT LOTS 2313 & 2315 M A MAY SUR SECT 23 TWSP 17 S R 3W)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for December 5, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT10/2/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-903837.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: CHARLES H. CRAWFORD and unknown heirs of CHARLES H. CRAWFORD; STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 10, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 2622 21st Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-24-3-027-012.000

Legal Description: A part of Lot 2, Block 15, according to the survey of Haskell & Muller, map of which is recorded in Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, Map Book 1, Page 357, more particularly described as beginning at a point on the North side of 21st Avenue 93 feet West of the point of intersection of the North line of 21st Avenue with the West line of 27th Street, thence Northerly and parallel with 27th Street 140 feet to an alley, thence Westerly along said alley 32 feet, thence Southerly and parallel 27th Street 140 feet to the North line of 21st Avenue, thence Easterly along the North line of 21st Avenue 32 feet to the point of beginning, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2016085175 as follows: W 32 FT OF E 125 FT LOT 2 BLK 15 HASKELL & MULLER)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for December 8, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT10/2/2025

LEGAL NOTICE SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

CASE NO. CV14-25-09887, IN THE MAGISTRATE COURT OF THE THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CANYON,

Astoria Park Subdivision Homeowners’ Association, Inc.,

Plaintiff,

v.

Dan Nguyen,

Defendant.

TO: Dan Nguyen

You have been sued by Astoria Park Subdivision Homeowners’ Association, Inc., the Plaintiff, In the Magistrate Court of the Third Judicial District of the

State of Idaho, In and For the County of Canyon,

Case No. CV14-25-09887.

The nature of the claim against you is for unpaid homeowner association assessments, more particularly described in the Complaint. Any time after twenty (21) days following the last publication of this Summons, the Court may enter a judgment against you without further notice, unless prior to that time you have filed a written response in the proper form, including the Case Number, and paid any required filing fee to the Clerk of the Court at: Canyon County Courthouse, 1115 Albany Street, Caldwell, ID 83605; Telephone: (208) 454-7300 and served a copy of your response on the Plaintiff’s attorney at: Brittaney Bones of VF Law, 660 E Franklin Rd, Ste 220, Meridian, ID 83642, Telephone 208-629-4567, Facsimile 208-392-1400. A copy of the Summons and Complaint can be obtained by contacting either the Clerk of the Court or the attorney for Plaintiff. If you wish legal assistance, you should immediately retain an attorney to advise you in this matter.

BT10/2/2025

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

that

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given

A.G. Gaston Construction Company ,

(Contractor Company Name)

Contractor, has completed the Contract for

(Construction)

✔(Renovation)

(Alteration)

(Equipment) (Improvement) of (Name of Project):

City of Montgomery Intermodal Transfer Facilities

at 2346 West Fairview Ave, 495 Molton Street

(Insert location data in County or City)

for the State of Alabama and the (County) (City) of

Montgomery, AL ,

Owner(s) and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify

Barry Robinson

Robinson and Associates Architecture, Inc. 906 South Perry Street Montgomery, Alabama 36104 (334) 269-5590

(Architect / Engineer)

A.G. Gaston Construction Company

(Contractor)

1820 3rd Ave North, Suite 400

Birmingham, AL 35203

(Business Address)

BT10/2/2025

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Grout, Inc., hereby gives notice of completion of contract with Birmingham Airport Authority AIP Project No. 3-01-0014-127-2024 Terminal Apron Pavement Rehabilitation. This notice will appear for three (3) consecutive weeks beginning 09/11/2025 and ending 10/02/2025.Any and all claims against this project should file same in writing to Barge Design Solutions, Inc. at 500 Corporate Parkway, Suite 100, Hoover, Alabama 35242, within seven (7) calendar days after this period.

BT10/2/2025

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of Completion of Public Works Projects (Over $50,000)

Pursuant to Ala. Code §39-1-1 (1975), notice is hereby given that REV Construction, Inc. has completed its contract with Jefferson County Commission for the Stadium Trace Pump Station Chemical Feed for Odor Control, Contract no. 20240145. Any person or firm having claims on said Project for materials or labor should contact the above contractor at 5801 Grover Burchfield Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 All claims should be filed within 30 days of the first publication of this notice.

BT10/2/2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Impact Electric Inc, Contractor, has completed the contract for Renovation of UAB Project No.H245021, UAB Marriott PIP 2024 at 1820 5th Ave S., Birmingham, AL 34233 for the State of Alabama and The University of Alabama Birmingham, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Chris Hodges, UAB Facilities, 15 20th Street S., Birmingham, AL, GHAFARI Associates, LLC, 2170 Highland Ave S., Birmingham, AL, Impact Electric Inc, 2630 6th Ave S., Birmingham, AL 35233.

BT10/2/2025

COMPLETION NOTICE

Notice by Contractor of Completion of Public Improvement

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Ranger Environmental Services LLC, Contractor, has completed the contract for Field Investigation/Potholing for BWW Service Lines (Central & West Districts) for the State of Alabama and City of Birmingham, and, The Birmingham Water Works Board, Owner(s), and have requested final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claims for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Ranger Environmental Services LLC, located at 10601 US-43, Creola, AL 36525, or Jarrod Shotts, Engineer, The Birmingham Water Works Board, 3600 1st Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35222.

BT10/2/2025

COMPLETION NOTICE

Notice by Contractor of Completion of Public Improvement

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Ranger Environmental Services LLC, Contractor, has completed the contract for Field Investigation/Potholing for BWW Service Lines (South & East Districts) for the State of Alabama and City of Birmingham, and The Birmingham Water Works Board, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claims for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Ranger Environmental Services LLC located at 10601 US-43, Creola, AL 36525 or Jarrod Shotts, Engineer, The Birmingham Water Works Board, 3600 1st Avenue North, Birmingham, AL35222.

BT10/2/2025

Abandoned Vehicle

Vehicle Information: 2013 Nissan Altima

VIN: 1N4AL3APXDC289018

Auction Information: June 26, 2025 at 12:00pm (noon), located at 600 Beltona Lane, Warrior, AL 35180

BT09/25/2025

Abandoned Vehicle

2001 Ford Crown Victoria LX, VIN# 2FAFP74W01X106194

Located at 1460 Minor Parkway, Birmingham, AL 35224

Vehicle will be sold at public auction for cash to the highest bidder at 7:00 AM on 10/30/2025. The seller reserves the right to reject any bid and the right to bid.

BT10/2/2025

Abandoned Vehicles

2014 Mercedes Benz C300, VIN# WDDGF8AB2EA939038

2020 Audi Q5 Titanium Premium, VIN#WA1ANAFY9L2092642

Auction Time: 7:00 AM on 10/31/2025

Vehicle Location: 1525 Cherry Avenue, Birmingham, AL 35214

Vehicles will be sold at public auction for cash to the highest bidder. The seller reserves the right to reject any bid and the right to bid

BT10/2/2025

ADVERTISMENT FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO RECEIVE BIDS FROM PRE-QUALIFIED BIDDERS

PRE-QUALIFICATIONS PROPOSALS will be received via mail or email, on behalf of the Owner, the Jefferson County Commission, by BDG Architects at 2308 1st Ave S, Suite 304, Birmingham, AL 35233 for the below referenced project until noon Central Daylight Time on Monday October 6th, 2025, after which no further applications will be considered. The pre- qualiﬁcation procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective bidder will be notiﬁed of the results of the pre-qualiﬁcation on Thursday October 9th, 2025. Pre-qualiﬁcation proposal requirements may be obtained from the Architect by request via email to bids@bdgllp.com. The Owner will be prequalifying the following categories of trades: Prime General Contractors, Electrical Sub-Contractors, Mechanical Sub-Contractors, and Fire-Protection Sub-Contractors. Each Contractor must have proven experience in their Line of Work.

Within the bounds of good faith, the Jefferson County Commission on advice from General Services retains the right to determine whether a Contractor has met pre-qualiﬁcation procedures and criteria. Only General Contractors who have been approved to bid pursuant to pre-qualiﬁcation procedures and criteria established by the Owner will be eligible to bid for the Project. Written pre-qualiﬁcation procedures and criteria are available for review at the office of the Architect or by email listed above. All bidders must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975. Construction Contracts shall be awarded only to a Prime General Contractor, licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors, as required by Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama. Construction Contracts in excess of $100,000 shall be awarded only to Contractors licensed as required by the 1978 Code of Alabama, Title 34, Chapter 8 as amended. Bidders must be “responsible “in accordance with criteria in the Bid Documents and as stipulated by Title 39- 2-3-( e ) of the Code of Alabama.

JEFFERSON COUNTY 2121 BUILDING ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN FOR INTERIOR RENOVATIONS

The scope of Work is renovations to two Group B, Type IA buildings. The project will occur in multiple phases. The scope of Work for one building is an approximately 3,200sf interior office renovation of existing occupied office spaces within the Jefferson County Downtown Courthouse – Ground Floor. The scope of Work for the other building is exterior window replacement and RACM perimeter wall abatement of the 2121 Building, 2121 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35203, on the 12th through 19th ﬂoors which are currently occupied but may be unoccupied during construction. Required trades under

General Contractor’s Work will include but not be limited to electrical, mechanical, interior, and exterior glazing, abatement, structured cabling, non-load bearing framing, and millwork.

DRAWINGS AND SPECIFICATIONS may be examined at the office of BDG Architects at the above-listed address starting Thursday October 9th, 2025. Bid Documents will be distributed via Sharepoint link for free to the prequaliﬁed contractors.

A MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at 2:00pm CDT on Tuesday October 14th, 2025 in the Jefferson County Courthouse, Room 22, Ground Floor at 716 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd, N, Birmingham, Alabama. Because of the nature of the project, General Contractors who have been pre-qualiﬁed must attend the Pre-Bid Conference. If the number of bidders who attend the Pre-Bid Conference decreases so there is little or no competition, the Bid may be postponed at the discretion of the Owner.

SEALED PROPOSALS will be received by the Jefferson County Commission at Room 1, General Services at the Jefferson County Courthouse until 2:00pm CDT on Thursday October 30th, 2025 after which time they will be publicly opened and read in the Commission Chamber, Second Floor, Room 270. No bids submitted after this time will be considered. This requirement will not be waived. The clock in the Commission Chamber will be used to determine the correct time for the completion of the bidding period. A bid bond, executed by a surety company duly authorized & qualiﬁed to make such a bond in Alabama, payable to Jefferson County in an amount not less than ﬁve (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance Bond at 100% of contract price and Payment Bonds, evidence of insurance required in the bid documents, and E-Verify Memorandum of Understanding will be required at the signing of the Contract.

BIDS must be submitted on a lump-sum basis and on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. Submit 2 identical copies of the Bid on the proposal form provided without changes, in a sealed envelope bearing the Contractor’s name and current Alabama License number. All bidders must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. Bids that do not bear the General Contractor’s current license number will be returned without being opened. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

BT10/2/2025

BID 25-12-04(I)

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Birmingham Water Works Board will be accepting sealed bids for Chemicals – Liquid Aluminum Sulfate, BID 25-12-04(I).

The specifications may be examined and obtained in the Purchasing Department’s office at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35222, or by emailing derleda.abrom@bwwb.org, or on our website at www.bwwb.org.

Sealed bids for Chemicals- Liquid Aluminum Sulfate will be received in the Purchasing Department not later than Friday, October 10, 2025, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

Prospective bidders should deliver or mail their sealed bids to 3600 1st Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222, directed to the attention of LyTonja Levert, Purchasing Manager, and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: “Bid Chemicals (and the name and letter of the particular chemical bidding) Friday, October 10, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.”

BT10/2/2025

BID 25-12-04 (H)

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Birmingham Water Works Board will be accepting sealed bids for Chemicals, BID 25-12- 04(H) Powdered Activated Carbon Slurry.

The specifications may be examined and obtained in the Purchasing Department’s office at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35222, or by emailing derleda.abrom@bwwb.org, or our website at www.bwwb.org.

Sealed bids for Chemicals – Powdered Activated Carbon Slurry will be received in the Purchasing Department not later than Thursday, October 9, 2025, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

Prospective bidders should deliver or mail their sealed bids to 3600 1st Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222, directed to the attention of LyTonja Levert, Purchasing Manager, and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: “Bid Chemicals (and the name and letter of the particular chemical bidding) Thursday, October 9, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.”

BT10/2/2025

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain Mortgage executed between NATIONAL TREE SERVICE, INC., an Alabama corporation, and NEWTEK BANK, National Association, dated February 16, 2024, and recorded February 17, 2024, as Instrument 2024016611, and re-recorded on March 11, 2024, as Instrument 2024021984 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama. Said default continuing, notice is hereby given that the undersigned as holder of said mortgage will under power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder, during legal hours of sale on the 21st day of October, 2025, at the main entrance of the Jefferson County, Alabama Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama, the following described real property situated in Jefferson, County, Alabama, being the same property described in the referenced mortgage:

PARCEL ONE:

ALL THAT part of the SW 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of Section 9, Township 17 South, Range 1 West lying South and East of the road; BEGIN at the SE corner and run West along the South line 40 feet; thence I a Northwesterly direction to the road; thence in a Northwesterly direction along the East side of said public road to the East line; thence South along the East line to the point of BEGINNING

BEING the same premises conveyed to National Tree Service, Inc. by Warranty Deed from Geralyn Murphree, as personal representative of the Estate of Grace M. Salerno, deceased, Case No. 171288, dated April 28, 2006, filed for record in Official Records [Book LR200608, Page 2131], in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

PARCEL TWO:

ALL THAT PART of the Southeast quarter of the Southwest quarter which lies South of the right of way line of the Southern Railroad Company in Section 9, Township 17 South, Range 1 West.

BEING a portion of the premises conveyed to National Tree Service, Inc. by Statutory Warranty Deed from Dennis Peppers dated March 23, 2007, filed for record on May 10, 2007 in Official Records [Book LR200707, Page 22191], in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

This property will be sold on an “AS IS, WHERE IS” basis subject to all easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in the Mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

The holder of said Mortgage reserves the right to bid for and purchase this property and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the Mortgage, as provided by the terms of the Mortgage.

The foreclosure sale for this property is subject to postponement or cancellation. Contact the person named below prior to attendance.

This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the same, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

NEWTEK BANK, National Association

As Holder of said Mortgage

Joshua D. Friedman

Helmsing Leach, P.C.

Post Office Box 2767

Mobile, AL 36652

(251) 432-5521

BT10/2/2025

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, David McCabe on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning on the 8th Floor of the Daniel Building at the following address: DAN Fl 8 Facilities, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233 until 4:00 PM Central Time, October 3, 2025.The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Project Manager at dcmccabe@uabmc.edu and cc’d to joey@wba-architects.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

Quarterback Tower 6th and 7th Floor Demolition

For The

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.:H255008

SCOPE OF WORK:

The project will consist of demolition of two existing Procedure Rooms and shared Control Room on 6th Floor, and multiple Office / Administrative spaces on 7th Floor of Quarterback Tower. Demolition scope will include flooring, millwork, cast-in-place, select partitions, overhead framed equipment supports and associated miscellaneous steel framing, and existing mechanical, plumbing, med gas, and electrical systems.

The work will be performed in an occupied hospital and is adjacent to functioning health care units (above and below) and particular and specific care will be required to limit disturbances, coordinate shutdowns, and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family, and staff. Adjacent spaces are sensitive to noise, vibrations, and dust and will require implementation of measures to mitigate these issues. The General Contractor will require experience with similar size and type projects performed in an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.). The estimated budget is $350,000 – $375,000.

PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only prime contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, October 3, 2025 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request. Any addendums to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about October 6, 2025.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Williams Blackstock Architects

2204 1st Avenue South, Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35233

Joey Tudisco

(205) 252-9811

joey@wba-architects.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is October 23, 2025 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning – Large Conference Room on the 8th Floor of the Daniel Building at the following address: DAN Fl 8 Facilities, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

Proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of David McCabe, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, Daniel Building, DAN Fl 8 Facilities, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on October 23, 2025 will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be scheduled prior to the date set for receipt of bids. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT10/2/2025

INVITATION FOR BIDS

ITB# 91-25 “AIR DUCT CLEANING SERVICES”

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M., until 4:00 (CST) p.m. on Wednesday 10/28/2025 for “AIR DUCT CLEANING SERVICES”.

All solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx. Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org attention Chris Wilkerson.

A mandatory in-person pre-bid conference and site visit will be held Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at 11:00 AM (CST) at Jefferson County Operations Center – 520 Medco Road, Tarrant, AL 35217. The meeting information is contained in the bid.

BT10/2/2025

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that Waffle Stop LLC, with its principal place of business at 212 W. Troy Street Ste B Dothan, AL 36303, is conducting business in the State of Alabama under the fictitious name of Smash’d. This is a DBA filing for Waffle Stop LLC in the County of Calhoun. Dated the 26th day of September, 2025

Waffle Stop LLC

wafflestopllc@gmail.com

BT10/2/2025

PUBLIC NOTICE

Tarrant Board of Education has an opening for the position of Teacher of English for Speakers of Other Languages. The selected candidate will work at Tarrant Intermediate School, in Tarrant, Alabama, teaching English to students in Grades 3-6 whose first language is a language other than English. The job duties will involve: adapting classroom work to provide students with instructional materials that address individualized learning plans and build academic English and content knowledge; administering test and language assessments to evaluate student language ability; advising parents and/or legal guardians of student progress; collaborating with and supporting teachers to improve the overall quality of student outcomes; establishing objectives and planning learning experiences based on the Alabama State Curriculum; modeling English communication to develop the students’ ability to communicate effectively in English; establishing and maintaining standards of student behavior to achieve a functional learning environment; participating in meetings to convey and/or gather information required to optimize student learning; evaluating the English language program and/or student progress; maintaining records of the students’ progress and growth; and communicating orally and in writing with parents/guardians, colleagues, and community groups. Candidates must have a bachelor’s, or higher, degree in English as a Second Language, English for Speakers of Other Languages, Early Childhood Education, Elementary Education, English Language Arts, or a foreign language and also hold a Professional Educator Certificate issued by the State of Alabama Department of Education in English as a Second Language, English for Speakers of Other Languages, Early Childhood Education, Elementary Education, English Language Arts, or a foreign language. Prior to any offer, the candidate must successfully pass a reference check and an ALSDE Criminal History Background check. To apply, either mail résumé to Kristen Franklin, Executive Secretary and Personnel Manager, Tarrant Board of Education, 1318 Alabama Street, Tarrant, Alabama 35217, email résumé to Mrs. Franklin at franklin.kristen@tarrant.k12.al.us, or apply through Tarrant Board of Education’s website at www.tarrant.k12.al.us/employment.

BT10/2/2025

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, David McCabe on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233 until 4:00 PM Central Time, October 10, 2025.The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Project Manager atdcmccabe@uabmc.edu and copied to rachelh@bparchitects.com to expedite the review process with a hard copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB North Pavilion 6th Floor

Chilled Water Loop

For The

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

UAB Project No.: H205009

SCOPE OF WORK:

This project involves the modification of the existing chilled water piping system serving imaging equipment within the radiology department. Work will include alterations to existing chilled water piping, installing additional chilled water piping, equipment, and related infrastructure to integrate into the existing system, and modifying HVAC controls serving this area of the building. The project will include general construction, fire protection, plumbing, mechanical, and electrical disciplines. Coordination with equipment vendors will be necessary. The budget is anticipated to be between $100,000 and $150,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances, and follow strict Infection Control and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family, and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type hospital projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only prime contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid/perform work for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, October 10, 2025 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request. Any addendums to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about October 17, 2025.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Birchfield Penuel Architects

2805 Crescent Avenue

Birmingham, Alabama 35209

Mr. Charlie Abram

205-870-1876

charliea@bparchitects.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

After notice to pre-qualified bidders is given, the pre-qualified prime contractor bidders may obtain bid documents from the Architect (see address above) upon deposit of $100.00 per set. The deposit is refundable in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each prime general contractor bidder upon return of documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening. Additional sets for pre-qualified prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of the same deposit. The deposit for additional sets shall be refunded less the cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening.

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; and electronically at ConstructConnect and Dodge Data & Analytics.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is November 4, 2025 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

Proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of David McCabe, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand-delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on November 4, 2025 will be returned unopened.

Fire Alarm Work

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A, of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid, evidence of licensure as required by the act, by including with the bid submittal, a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be October 21, 2025 at 2:00 PM at 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT10/2/2025

Case # CV-24-904495

In the Circuit Court of Jefferson County, Alabama Case # CV-24-904495 Publication Notice to: David Null, Allen Jones, and any other party who holds an interest in a property more particularly described as follows: Lot 5 of the Highland Forest Development located in Plat Book 223, page 67 in the Jefferson County Probate Office, Alabama. The Parcel I.D. in the Jefferson County Tax Assessor’s Office is 10-00-17-1-000-047.000. and/or Lot 6 Highland Forest Development located in Plat Book 223, page 67 in the Jefferson County Probate Office, Alabama. The Parcel I.D. in the Jefferson County Tax Assessor’s Office is 10-00-17-1-000-048.000. A Complaint has been filed in this court to quiet title to any interest you hold in the above-mentioned property. You must file an answer to the Complaint within 30 days of perfection of service by publication. Your answer is to be filed in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County, Alabama, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd N Ste 400, Birmingham, AL 35203.

BT10/2/2025

PUBLIC NOTICE

JEFFERSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY SERVICES

NOTICE OF CLOSEOUT OF COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT CARES ACT (CDBG-CV) FUNDS FROM THE ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY AFFAIRS (ADECA) AND DATE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Jefferson County Department of Community Services will close-out the grant award of Community Development Block Grant Cares Act (CDBG-CV) funds awarded by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).

Jefferson County, Alabama on behalf of the non-entitlement municipalities and unincorporated communities located within the County (excluding Birmingham, Hoover, Bessemer, Helena, and Sumiton) received an allocation of $1,036,800 from ADECA through their funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant CARES Act Grant. Provided funds were used to provide rental assistance, utility assistance, food assistance and grant administration to prevent, prepare for and respond to the impacts of COVID-19 in unincorporated Jefferson County communities and among the 33 consortium cities.

A public hearing will be held on Monday, October 20, 2025, at 10 a.m. in the Commission Conference Room of the Jefferson County Courthouse, located at 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. Information will be provided regarding the county’s use of such CDBG-CV funds provided by ADECA and meet the grant closeout requirements.

Special accommodations are available, upon request, for those with disabilities and those with limited English proficiency. Those requiring special accommodation or having questions regarding the hearing should call 205-325-5761 in advance for assistance.

BT10/2/2025

ANNOUNCING

The City of Birmingham announces the opportunity to make a Request for Information on:

Project Number: ATRP2-37-2024-109

SR-79 (Tallapoosa Street) Roadway Improvements and Signals at

the I-59/20 Interchange

MAP IS INSERTED HERE

Any citizen may make a request by contacting:

Mayor Randall Woodfin

City of Birmingham – City Hall

710 20th Street North, Suite 220

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Attn: Mr. Jason Lange

All requests must be received by October 13, 2025.

BT10/2/2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR NOTICE OF INTENT TO RECEIVE BIDS

All bidders must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975. Construction Contracts shall be awarded only to a Prime General Contractor, licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors, as required by Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama. Construction Contracts in excess of $100,000 shall be awarded only to Contractors licensed as required by the 1978 Code of Alabama, Title 34, Chapter 8 as amended. Bidders must be “responsible” in accordance with criteria in the Bid Documents and as stipulated by Title 39-2-3-( e ) of the Code of Alabama.

JEFFERSON COUNTY – PROBATE COURT RENOVATIONS

THE SCOPE OF WORK is a renovation to one Group B, Type IA building. The project will occur in three phases. The scope of Work is the removal and replacement of three vertical ﬁling systems (colloquially referred to as ‘Lektrievers’ or ‘Kardex Machines’) within the Jefferson County Downtown Courthouse – 1st Floor at 716 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Birmingham, AL 35203. Each vertical ﬁling system replacement will be one phase. Required trades under General Contractor’s Work will include but not be limited to selective demolition, electrical, and the purchase and installation of the vertical ﬁling systems.

DRAWINGS AND SPECIFICATIONS may be examined at the office of BDG Architects at the above-listed address. Bid Documents will be distributed via Sharepoint link for free by emailing bids@bdgllp.com. Requests for Information (RFIs) must be addressed to bids@bdgllp.com. RFIs must be submitted before October 21st at 5:00pm CDT and will be answered by close of business on October 23rd. RFI responses will be issued as addendums and will be ﬁled in the provided link and by email to all contractors that request documents through bids@bdgllp.com.

SEALED PROPOSALS will be received by the Probate Court of Jefferson County at the Courtroom of Judge of Probate, Place 1 Yashiba Glenn Blanchard on the 1st ﬂoor of the Jefferson County Courthouse until 1:00pm CDT on October 31st, 2025 at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. No bids submitted after this time will be considered. This requirement will not be waived. The clock in the Courtroom will be used to determine the correct time for the completion of the bidding period. Contractors wishing to submit their bids prior to 1:00pm may furnish their sealed bids to the office of the Architect at the above-listed address. After 12:30pm on bid day, all bids must be delivered to Judge Blanchard’s Courtroom. A bid bond, executed by a surety company duly authorized & qualiﬁed to make such a bond in Alabama, payable to Jefferson County in an amount not less than ﬁve (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance Bond at 100% of contract price and

Payment Bonds, evidence of insurance required in the bid documents, and E-Verify Memorandum of Understanding will be required at the signing of the Contract.

BIDS must be submitted on a lump-sum basis and on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. Submit 2 identical copies of the Bid on the proposal form provided without changes, in a sealed envelope bearing the Contractor’s name and current Alabama License number. All bidders must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. Bids that do not bear the General Contractor’s current license number will be returned without being opened. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

BT10/2/2025

Request for Proposals

The Birmingham Airport Authority (“BAA”) is requesting proposals for the design and construction under a Design-Build Contract for (i) three (3) 25,000 gallon Jet A fuel tanks at Fuel Farm B that will interconnect to the existing fuel farm system, and (ii) two (2) 25,000 gallon Jet A fuel tanks at Fuel Farm C that will operate as a separate fuel farm system (the “Project”) at the Birmingham Shuttleworth International Airport (the “Airport”). Mandatory pre-bid meeting followed by a site visit will be held on October 23, 2025 in Meeting Room A of the Airport Terminal. RSVP to Jordan Howard at Jhoward@flybhm.com by close of business on October 22, 2025. Proposals are due on December 18, 2025. Contact Ed Seoane, VP of Purchasing, at eseoane@flybhm.com with any questions.

BT10/2/2025

INVITATION TO BID

ITB# 84-25“Fresh Bread & Rolls”

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent, Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M., until 4:00 (CST) p.m. on Monday, October 20, 2025, for ITB 84-25 Fresh Bread & Rolls.

All solicitation information, including forms and specifications, is available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx .Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org, attention Valerie Henderson.

A pre-bid conference will be held Tuesday, October 14, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (CST) in Purchasing Suite 830of the Jefferson County Main Courthouse, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. N., Birmingham, AL 35203.

BT10/2/2025

LEGAL NOTICE

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ)

COUNTY: JACKSON

FEDERAL AWARD NO: 693JJ32540618

The Jackson County Department of Public Works is requesting Statements of Qualifications (SOQ) from ALDOT pre-qualified engineering consultant firms to provide professional services for the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) – Jackson County Equitable Roadway Improvements Project.

Services may include planning, preliminary and final design, PS&E preparation, assistance, and FHWA reimbursement documentation. Estimated budget: $973,884. Contract term: 60 months.

The complete RFQ document, including project details, scope of services, submittal materials, and evaluation criteria, may be obtained from the Jackson County Department of Public Works.

By Contacting: Garon Machen, P.E., (256) 259-6037, garonmachen@jcch.net

Jonathan Campbell, P.E., (256) 259-6037, jonathancampbell@jcch.net

SOQs shall be received by 4:00 PM CST, November 12, 2025.

Late submittals will not be considered.

Submittals shall be sent to:

Jackson County Department of Public Works

395 Shelby Drive

Scottsboro, AL 35769

BT10/2/2025

Request for Proposals

The Birmingham Airport Authority (“BAA”) is requesting bid for the removal and replacement of color accent lights from dusk till dawn illuminating the BAA parking deck and programmable to be colored to coordinate with special events and holidays. A non-mandatory pre-bid meeting followed by a site visit will be held on October 13, 2025, at 2PM in Meeting Room A of the Airport Terminal. RSVP to Jordan Howard at Jhoward@flybhm.com by close of business on October 10, 2025. Open bid reading will be on October 22, 2025. Contact Ed Seoane, VP of Purchasing, at eseoane@flybhm.com with any questions.

BT10/2/2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received at:

Northwest-Shoals Community College

800 George Wallace Blvd. Bldg. 100 Rm 116 (President’s Conference Room), Muscle Shoals, AL 35661

UNTIL 2:00 PM Local Time, Tuesday, November 4, 2025

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read for:

Ballfield Storm Damage Repair

DAVIS ARCHITECTS PROJECT #4073

ACCS PROJECT # 2025 107 NWSCC

Repairs due to previous tornado damage, including roofing, fencing, signage, scoreboards, bleachers, and masonry.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference to be held on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at 10:00 AM Local Time at Northwest-Shoals Community College 800 George Wallace Blvd. Bldg. 100 Rm 116 (President’s Conference Room), Muscle Shoals, AL 35661.Prequalification is required.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Alabama Community College System in an amount not less than five (5)

percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Only general contractors who have been approved to bid pursuant to prequaliﬁcation procedures and criteria established by the Owner will be eligible to bid for the Project. Written prequaliﬁcation procedures and criteria are available for review at the office of Davis Architects, 120 23rd Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233 or via email at cpittman@dadot.com

Pre-qualification application forms should be emailed to cpittman@dadot.com Forms will be received until 5:00 p.m. CST, 10/20/25.

Drawings and specifications may be examined at:

Davis Architects, 120 23rd Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233

Bid Documents may be obtained from the Architect (Engineer) upon deposit of $ 100.00 per set, which will be refunded in full on the first 1 set issued to each general contract bidder submitting a Bonafide bid, upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution. Prequalified general contractors may request printed or electronic bid documents from cpittman@dadot.com.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect (Engineer) or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect (Engineer); the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Courtney Pittman, AIA

ALABAMA COMMUNITY COLLEGE SYSTEM ARCHITECT/ENGINEER

BT10/2/2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLE

Notice is hereby given that the following abandoned motor vehicle will be sold at a public auction to the highest bidder for cash. This sale is being conducted in accordance with the Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Code of Alabama 1975, Section 32-13.

Auction will be held on 11/03/2025 at 10:00am @1909 8th St NW, Birmingham Al by Lafayette Jackson. Vehicle is a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer 1gndt13sx22242353 abandoned 09/01/2025.The seller reserves the right to reject any unreasonable bid. Vehicle sold “as is” and “where is,” with no warranty expressed or implied. Payment by cash only and due at point of sale. The buyer is responsible for all costs and fees associated with the purchase and removal of the vehicle. Bonded title will be required .The sale of this vehicle is subject to the rights of the current owner(s) and lienholder(s) of record to appeal.

BT10/2/2025

OSLO CONCILIATION BOARD

Extract from complaint currently being dealt with by Oslo Conciliation Board – Dept 3 Case No. F2025-017060

Complainant: Kredinor Finans As, Postboks 782 Sentrum, 0106 Oslo

Defendant: Bahman Ahmed Muhammed. Last known address: 8 Durban Road West Midlands, Gb-B66 3sg Smethwick, United Kingdom

The Complainant has filed a complaint against the Defendant with Oslo Conciliation Board with a demand for payment of NOK 209 783,28 with the addition of interest at the legal rate and legal costs. The Defendant is hereby ordered to reply to the Conciliation Board in writing by 11.11.2025 stating whether or not the Defendant acknowledges and accepts the Complainant`s claim. If a reply has not been delivered prior to the expiry of the stated time limit, judgment by default can be pronounced on the basis of the Complainant`s representation of the facts of the case

As the Defendant has no known address, service will be executed with authority in the Courts Act Section 181. The complaint and order to reply will be deemed to have been legally served when it has been posted at the legal venue for four weeks.

The documents pertaining to the case can be collected from the Conciliation Board`s offices at Pilestredet 19, 0164 Oslo, Norway. The documents can be sent to a new address supplied by the Defendant if the Defendant so requests.

BT10/2/2025

NOTICE OF DIVORCE

Attention : person unfound Kelly Ann Brown this a document from the court sign please, return to Las Vegas court about divorce papers call them .

BT10/2/2025

