Magic City Classic 2025: Birmingham City Schools Principals Will Root for Former Students. With 1 Exception

By Solomon Crenshaw Jr. | For The Birmingham Times

Ramsay High School Principal Carolyn Russell-Walker can be found anywhere in Legion Field during the Amazon Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola on Saturday, Oct. 25. “I sit everywhere,” she said. “I’ll sit in the box. I’ll sit in the stands. I’ll walk on the field.”

This year, Russell-Walker plans to spend some time in the royal court as she will be Miss Magic City Classic, a title she carries after being elected by the Alabama A&M University (AAMU) Birmingham Alumni Association. She earned her doctorate at AAMU after beginning her collegiate journey at that institution.

Russell-Walker obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education and began teaching from Miles College in 2000 after initially studying at A&M. She then earned a master’s degree at Alabama State and an education specialist (Ed.S) degree at University of Alabama at Birmingham.

The Ramsay principal thus has room in her heart for the royal blue and white of the high school she has guided since 2020. She has love for former Ramsay students who align with either of the Classic’s competing institutions, and other institutions of high education that her former students attend.

“It’s dual,” she said of her loyalty. “I’m happy for [former students] and their family to be able to participate in collegiate athletics and to see their dream continue to unfold. I am excited because I had a chance to meet and know them personally.

“I will cheer for Alabama State when they’re not playing Alabama A&M, but I will cheer for my boys that play for Alabama State, if that makes sense,” Russell-Walker said. “I want to always have boys on both of those teams.”

“Representing Our Brand”

Parker High School Principal Darrell Hudson is a proud alumnus of Alabama State University Class of 1994. There is no question whether the ASU board member will be in attendance and who he supports. “But more importantly, I love to see not only the students on the football team, but in the band as well.”

Hudson joked that he’s supportive of former Parker students who wind up at rival Alabama A&M except on the last Saturday in October from 2:30 p.m. to about 6. “I’ll pick it back up after the game,” he mused. “I don’t care if they’re in the band, they’re cheerleaders, they’re the mascot. I don’t want to have anything to do with them until after that game.”

But a wry laugh revealed his deep Parker purple pride.

“I still support them, to be honest with you,” Hudson admitted. “Even when we (ASU) played UAB, we have several (former Parker) football players on the UAB football team. When those guys came over, even though I had all my Alabama State stuff on, and they hugged my neck.

“It’s a sense of joy but it’s bigger than that because, one, they’re able to go further their education and go to school free,” he added. “More importantly, they are not only students there, but they are representing our brand. It gives hope to other students, the underclassmen and the seniors here.”

Hudson hopes it’s easy for current Parker students to connect the dots. If someone who advanced from the school on Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Boulevard can make it to college, maybe they can envision the same future for themselves.

“I love to see them – cheerleaders, band, trainers,” he said. “It’s just a very special day that last Saturday in October … I always tell them when I look in the football catalog and see [sophomore athlete] ‘Eric Tarrant, Parker High School, Alabama State University.’ It’s a sense of joy, a sense of pride. It just really warms my heart to know that they’re carrying our brand at that particular level.”

Rich History

Henry Pope, athletic director of Birmingham City Schools, has no direct ties to ASU or AAMU since he received his college education at Miles College. But he’s proud of every Birmingham City Schools product who is in college.

Pope expects to be at Legion Field for the Classic.

“I don’t go every year but we try to go, especially when we have a lot of our kids that are playing,” he said. “We have a few guys from Ramsay on their teams and a couple of guys from Wenonah. We try to get out there and see our guys. We like to see Birmingham City School kids.”

The Birmingham school system has a rich history of sending football players to top football programs. Among them are Ensley High product Cornelius Bennett, Jackson-Olin High alumnus David Palmer and Sam Shade, the Alabama A&M coach who came out of Wenonah High.

“Throughout the years, Birmingham has had a lot of talent and everyone comes to get our kids,” Ramsay coach Ronnie Jackson said. “It makes sense for you to come through here and get our kids because we definitely have talent here.”

But Pope’s pride doesn’t stop at the big schools. “We take pride in our kids going anywhere they have an opportunity to continue their education and to play the sport they love. Me being an HBCU kid myself, I definitely take pride in that.”

The 84th Amazon Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola pits the Alabama Agriculture & Mechanical Bulldogs against the Alabama State Hornets at 2:30 p.m. Central on Saturday, Oct. 25, at historic Legion Field. The game is available via livestream on ESPN+ and will air via tape delay on ESPNU at 10 p.m. Central.