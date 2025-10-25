‘Real Progress’: Birmingham Schools Chief Gets Passing Grade from Board

dcwins.com

The Birmingham school board on Thursday gave Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan a favorable review in an evaluation that was heavily weighted to measure outcomes for students and the system overall.

School board member Mary Boehm, chair of the superintendent’s evaluation committee, said Sullivan met expectations when looking at measurable achievements in the district as well as more subjective criteria.

The board gave Sullivan an overall score of 3.3 on a 4-point scale.

Objective measurements, which accounted for 70 percent of the score, included progress tied to the system’s strategic plan, such as academic achievement, student well-being, staff effectiveness, customer service, and district accountability. More subjective measures in areas such as leadership and community relations accounted for the remaining 30 percent of the evaluation.

“This school board has a track record of focusing on results,” said Board President Jason Meadows. “There’s no denying that we have seen real progress in our schools under Dr. Sullivan’s leadership. Our students’ academic growth has been cited at the state and national level, and this evaluation reflects our confidence that we are absolutely moving in the right direction.”

Sullivan said he and the board share the same goals for Birmingham City Schools.

“We want to make sure all students can reach their full potential and achieve their dreams,” he said. “I appreciate the board’s confidence that we are heading in the right direction, and I am going to keep working as hard as I can to achieve the results we all want to see – not so that I can get good evaluations, but for the benefit of the students we serve.”

Sullivan is a product of Birmingham City Schools. He has served as superintendent since 2020 and has worked in the system for more than 25 years.