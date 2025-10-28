EXCLUSIVE–Miles College Forms AI Partnership with World’s Most Valuable Publicly Traded Company

By Barnett Wright | The Birmingham Times

Miles College will collaborate with NVIDIA, the world’s most valuable publicly traded company, to integrate AI across academic programs, faculty research and community engagement on the Fairfield AL campus, the Birmingham Times has learned.

NVIDIA, which is investing more than $100 billion globally in artificial intelligence, will also provide access to resources, frameworks and development tools to expand the HBCU’s AI curriculum — and help train and certify faculty and students in AI and accelerated computing. The global giant will also work with Miles College to identify and position resources and partnerships to catalyze innovation and economic development for surrounding communities.

“We’re implementing AI fluency to be a core competency for every Miles College graduate — no matter what field they’re in — so that they’re prepared not only for success in their careers, but for leadership in their communities,” said Bobbie Knight, president of Miles College. “This initiative is about inspiring innovation and expanding opportunity, not just within the walls of Miles College but throughout the state — because when our students thrive, our entire region grows stronger.”

Miles College is already implementing AI campus-wide, with nearly half of faculty regularly integrating AI into course design and student learning modules, and about 60 percent of the college’s research supported by AI.

Knight last year established the 2150 Center for Innovation, Commercialization and Growth, an initiative to champion HBCU tech and boost innovation in the region with resources to support founders and entrepreneurs and fuel successful businesses.

Knight along with the president of the University of Utah will join leaders from Coppin State University and Houston City College in a GTC Washington, D.C., panel Wednesday. The session will showcase how colleges and universities across the country integrate AI into their curricula, supporting state and regional economic goals while preparing students for high-demand job sectors.

In June, MentorPRO, a leading provider of evidence-based mentoring technology, announced that Miles was selected as a national pilot site for the MentorPRO platform, including its new AI-powered mentorship tools. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting student success and advancing innovative mentoring practices in higher education.

MentorPRO provides students, mentors, and program leaders with a secure, user-friendly environment for managing mentoring relationships, tracking progress, and accessing best-in-class resources. With the addition of MentorAI, the new research-informed AI co-pilot, students and mentors benefit from timely, personalized guidance and actionable insights designed to enhance the impact of mentoring.

