Birmingham Business Alliance Names Martina Winston Chief Business & Member Engagement Officer

The Birmingham Times

Martina Winston is the new Chief Business & Member Engagement Officer for the BBA, the economic development organization has announced.

Winston began in her role on Monday and will lead the Birmingham Business Alliance’s efforts to strengthen business relationships, expand member and investor services, and support small business growth throughout the Greater Birmingham Region.

“Martina is a connector and a builder, and I know she will excel at translating vision into action in this role,” said Steve Ammons, BBA President and CEO. “Her experience in cultivating relationships, connecting and convening key groups of people, and leading organizations in a transformational way will help us deepen our connection to Birmingham’s business and civic communities and strengthen the value we deliver to our investors.”

With more than 20 years of experience leading people and community engagement initiatives, Winston has a record of driving inclusion, workforce development and organizational growth, according to the BBA.

“Our region is full of talented people and innovative businesses that truly care about our community,” Winston said. “I’m honored to step into this role, and I’m looking forward to joining the BBA team to help contribute to its mission of advancing prosperity and building a strong, connected business culture across the Greater Birmingham Region.”

In addition to helping businesses join and capitalize on their benefits, she will lead the planning and execution of regional business engagement events that drive business growth and engagement and that connect businesses to each other, elected leaders and community stakeholders. These events include the BBA’s quarterly networking lunches and monthly First Round events, as well as ribbon cuttings, groundbreakings and other signature gatherings.

Winston previously served at Protective Life in a variety of roles from 2014 to 2025, most recently as Vice President and Head of Talent, Inclusion & Engagement. In that role, she partnered with senior leaders to drive engagement, workforce transformation, and inclusive leadership. She also collaborated with Protective’s parent company, Dai-ichi Life in Tokyo, to manage global talent programs. A former Vice President at Regions Financial and District HR Manager at Best Buy, Winston has been known as a strategic relationship builder, who bridges community, business and government with authenticity and purpose.

With BBA’s five-year strategic economic development plan set to take effect in the coming months, Winston will coordinate her chamber relations efforts to align with the region’s broader growth goals.

A native of Chicago’s South Side, Winston lives in Pelham with her husband, Corey, and their children, Jada and Jordan.