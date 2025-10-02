Government Shutdown: What Happens to My Social Security and SSI Checks?

The U.S. government shut down on Wednesday morning at 12:01 a.m., amid a deadlock between Trump and Democrats in Congress that will leave many federal workers furloughed. It was the first federal shutdown since 2019. Here some frequently asked questions.

Will I continue to receive my Social Security and SSI checks?

Recipients will continue to receive their Social Security and SSI checks. The Social Security Administration (SSA) will continue providing limited services like issuing Social Security cards and holding appointments for benefit applications. However, SSA will stop some activities like benefit verifications and processing overpayments and the public will likely experience increased wait times for customer service.

Will Medicare and Medicaid benefits be affected?

Medicare, Medicaid and disability insurance will be largely unaffected by a shutdown lasting less than three months. Current beneficiaries will continue to receive their benefits.

What is the impact on veterans’ services?

All Veterans Affairs (VA) medical facilities and clinics will remain fully operational. The VA will continue to process veterans’ benefits.

Will military and federal retiree benefits be suspended?

Military and federal retirees will continue to receive their retirement benefits. Processing new applications or other requested changes will be delayed.

Which federal employees keep working during a government shutdown?

When the government shuts down, federal agencies are required to classify their employees whose salaries have lapsed as either “excepted” or “not excepted.” The employees classified as “excepted” work without pay during the shutdown. The employees classified as “not excepted” are put on unpaid furlough. Under the Government Employee Fair Treatment Act of 2019, all federal employees are retroactively paid for the duration of the shutdown upon its conclusion.

What is the impact on U.S. military personnel and federal law enforcement?

In previous shutdowns, all active-duty and Guard and Reservists on active-duty orders were excepted and therefore are required to work. On-base non-acute health care ceased, but off-base care provided through Tricare was not affected. On-base childcare was open on a case-by-case basis. Federal law enforcement was also required to work. Both military personnel and federal law enforcement will not be paid until after the shutdown is over.

Will my mail still arrive?

Yes. The U.S. Postal Service is not affected by a shutdown.

Will commercial air travel be affected?

In prior shutdowns, air traffic controllers, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers, and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents remained on the job. However, like all federal employees, they will not be paid until the shutdown is over.

What is the impact on small businesses?

In prior shutdowns, the Small Business Administration (SBA) stopped processing new business loans, such as through the 7(a) and 504 programs. However, SBA’s Disaster Loan Program continued regular operations.

What is the impact on federal housing loans?

In prior shutdowns, the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) stopped insuring some new mortgages and the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) stopped processing some new loans. The Department of Agriculture (USDA) also stopped new loan and loan guarantee activity. The VA will continue to guarantee home loans.

What is the impact on disaster relief efforts?

FEMA staff will still respond to emergencies. In prior shutdowns, long-term projects were delayed due to a lack of funding in the Disaster Relief Fund.

What is the impact on food safety activities?

In prior shutdowns, some Food and Drug Administration (FDA) food safety activities — such as routine inspections of facilities — were delayed.

Source: sewell.house.gov

