HBCU Roundup: Alabama State University Getting Stellar Play at QB

Alabama State is not only one of the best teams in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) but also one of the top HBCU football teams in the country. ASU (3-1,1-0) will showcase its high scoring offense against Bethune-Cookman (2-3, 1-0) at home on Saturday, Oct. 4 with a 2 p.m.

The Hornets’ offense leads the SWAC in scoring with 37.8 points per game. A big reason has been the play of quarterback Andrew Body who has thrown for 867 yards with 12 touchdowns and no interceptions this season.

Body is coming off another great performance leading Alabama State to a 42-14 win over Florida A&M last week. He connected on 10-of-18 passes for 106 yards while throwing two TDs. Under his leadership the Hornets are on a three-game winning streak.

Elsewhere in the SWAC, Alabama A&M (3-2, 0-1) will face Jackson State (3-1, 1-0) in the Gulf Coast Challenge on Saturday, Oct. 4. The game will be played in Mobile, Ala.at Ladd-Peoples Stadium. The kickoff will be at 4 p.m.

AAMU is looking forward to returning to its winning ways following a 41-34 loss to Bethune-Cookman. The Bulldogs’ talented linebacker Wyatt Wright continues to be one of the best pass rushers in the conference with three sacks.

In the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), Miles College (0-5, 0-2) will entertain Kentucky State (3-2, 3-1) on Saturday, Oct. 4. The kickoff will be at 2 p.m. Miles College suffered a tough 24-17 loss to Morgan State last week while Kentucky State has high-powered offense averaging 31.6 points a game.

Miles College may want to limit their scoring opportunities. A good rushing attack could control the flow of the game for the Golden Bears. Miles College has solid running back with Roderick Thomas who has picked up 126 yards on 38 carries while scoring two TDS this season.

In other SIAC action, Tuskegee University (2-3, 1-2) will battle Morehouse College (0-4, 0-2) in the annual Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala. The kickoff will be at 6.p.m. A week ago, Tuskegee University dropped a 27-20 decision to Fort Valley State. The Golden Tigers will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak. This long time HBCU classic should be a good one.

