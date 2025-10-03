Shaboozey Blends Swagger with Showmanship During Sold-Out Birmingham Show

Written and Photographed by Marika N. Johnson

Temps were warm and the energy high as the country music artist, Shaboozey, brought his Great American Roadshow to Birmingham’s Avondale Brewing Company for a sold-out, high-voltage performance that left fans cheering well into the night.

From the moment he hit the stage for the Oct. 1, Shaboozey blended swagger with showmanship, leading the audience through a setlist stacked with fan favorites like A Bar Song (Tipsy), Amen and Good News. His energetic stage presence, dancing, singing, and even a brief moment of prayer with the crowd made the performance feel both intimate and larger-than-life.

As a groundbreaking African American artist in country music, Shaboozey has expanded the genre’s reach, blending country, hip-hop, and Americana in a way that resonates across generations. His breakout single, A Bar Song (Tipsy), went multi-platinum and topped the Billboard Hot 100 for weeks, a historic feat for an African American artist.

Shaboozey’s trailblazing role in country music has earned him critical acclaim, multiple Grammy nominations, and wins at the Billboard Music Awards, People’s Choice Country Awards, and the iHeartRadio Music Awards. His growing influence represents not only a new sound but also a more inclusive vision for the future of country music.

As the night wound down and some in the crowd lingered after the show Shaboozey stayed to sign autographs for adoring fans. The sold-out event underscored Shaboozey’s impact as a live performer and cultural pioneer, proving that the country stage has room for new voices and stories.

