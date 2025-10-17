HBCU Roundup: Miles College Hosts Clark Atlanta in SIAC Matchup

By Donald Hunt | For The Birmingham Times

Miles College picked up its first win of the season last week with a 23-13 victory over Lane College and will host Clark Atlanta (CAU) on Saturday, Oct. 18 at 2 p.m. in a Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) matchup.

The Golden Bears (1-6, 1-3) hope to build on that victory against CAU (2-4, 1-3). The Golden Bears will lean on quarterback Brinley Vandiver and running back Roderick Thomas to keep the offense moving in the right direction.

Vandiver has connected on 107-of-180 passes for 1, 260 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions. Thomas has rushed 61 times for 179 yards with three TDs. Miles College could use big games from them.

In other SIAC action, Tuskegee University (2-4, 1-3) will visit Albany State (5-0, 4-0) on Saturday. The kickoff will be at 1 p.m. The Golden Tigers will rely on passing arm of quarterback Raequan Beal who has completed 83-of-148 passes for 1,058 yards with eight TDs and five interceptions.

In the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), Alabama State (4-2, 2-1) and Alabama A&M (4-3, 1-2) will have a bye this week in preparation for the 84th Magic City Classic on Saturday, Oct. 25. The game will be played at Legion Field. The kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.

Last week, ASU suffered a tough 38-34 loss to Jackson State while AAMU defeated Mississippi Valley State, 45-25.

