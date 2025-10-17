Mayor Woodfin Makes Moves to Oversee Growing Personnel in Birmingham Police Dept.

Times Staff Report

With a police department that has added more than 200 officers through new recruits and transfers from other law enforcement departments in the last year, Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin on Thursday took steps to strengthen the command staff to help oversee the dramatic growth.

Due in part to a nearly $16 million officer recruitment and retention plan, BPD is expected to achieve full staffing in early 2026 and with that in mind Woodfin on Thursday named three veteran law enforcement officers to leadership under Chief Michael Pickett.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Heath Boackle has been appointed Deputy Chief of Patrol Bureau; Lt. JaCorey Foster has been appointed Deputy Chief of Special Operations Bureau after serving in the interim role since January and Lt. Field Morton has been appointed Deputy Chief of Investigations Bureau after serving in an acting role since June.

The newly appointed leaders join Deputy Chief of Administrative Bureau Rodarius Mauldin. The appointments for Foster and Morton take effect immediately. Boackle’s appointment begins Monday, October 20.

Boackle, who served in the Birmingham Police Department for nearly 22 years before his retirement in 2019, most recently served over Special Operations in the Sheriff’s Office Birmingham Division. He is a 2025 graduate of the FBI National Academy. He began his law enforcement career in BPD’s East Precinct as a patrol officer. He is a graduate of Huffman High School and received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from Faulkner University. He is currently studying for a master’s degree in justice administration.

Foster is a 20 years veteran of the department. He has served in various capacities including patrol officer, field training officer, shift supervisor, and was recognized as Supervisor of the Quarter in 2019. As a member of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Foster worked with various state and federal agencies to reduce violent crime in the city, state, and Southeast. A Birmingham native, Foster graduated from Wenonah High School and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from Oakland City University.

Morton brings 21-years of experience with BPD to his new role. He started his career as a patrol officer in West Precinct. He served as an original member of the department’s Crime Reduction Team, collaborating with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He has served as a detective, as a precinct shift commander, and as Robbery – Homicide Commander in Investigations before assuming the acting role in the bureau. A Jefferson County native, he is a graduate of Minor High School, has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Franklin University, and a Master of Science degree in Homeland Security and Disaster Management from Liberty University.

BPD has seen a 52 percent reduction in homicides year-to-date and an overall reduction in violent crime. This year, the division’s weekly crime reduction efforts have totaled 2,248 arrests including 1,400 felony arrests and more than 500 firearms seized. BPD continues to invest in technological tools to support the Real Time Crime Center to enhance crime reduction, increase the number of take-home vehicles for officers, and strengthen collaboration with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and federal law enforcement partners.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

