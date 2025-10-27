Magic City Classic 2025: Alabama State Dominates Alabama A&M

From Wire Reports

Alabama State University football delivered a commanding performance in the 84th Magic City Classic, defeating in-state rival Alabama A&M 56–13 on Saturday afternoon at Legion Field in front of a crowd of 69,372 fans.

The win was the Hornets fourth straight win in the Magic City Classic. Jalil Lenore and Birmingham native Jalen Jones were named the MCC’s defensive and offensvie MVPs.

Quarterback Andrew Body led the way for the Hornets, putting together a near-perfect outing. The junior completed 19 of 24 passes for 304 yards and five touchdowns, while also adding a rushing score to pace an Alabama State offense that rolled up 616 total yards.

The Hornets’ offensive surge began early and never slowed. After Alabama A&M struck first with an 8-yard touchdown run, Alabama State answered with 21 unanswered points in the opening quarter, capped by a 17-yard touchdown run from Marcu Harris II to take a 21–6 lead.

Body threw four touchdowns in the first half, including two to Dylan Creech, one to Harris, and a 59-yard strike to Jones, who finished the day with seven receptions for 156 yards and a touchdown. Dylan Djete also added a score on an 18-yard reception in the second quarter as the Hornets built a 49–6 halftime lead.

Alabama State continued its dominance in the third quarter with a 13-yard touchdown run from Jahbari Kuykendall , who also led all rushers with 101 yards on seven carries. The Hornets’ rushing attack totaled 303 yards on 40 attempts, averaging 7.6 yards per carry.

Defensively, Alabama State stifled the Bulldogs, limiting them to just 143 total yards and forcing two interceptions while recording four sacks.

The Hornets converted on all seven red-zone opportunities and committed zero turnovers, controlling possession for more than 33 minutes of the game.

With the victory, Alabama State improved to 5–2 overall and 3–1 in SWAC play, while Alabama A&M dropped to 4–4 (1–3 SWAC).

Magic City Classic Parade

The Magic City Classic Parade, presented by Disney on the Yard, took over downtown Birmingham on Saturday morning. The event featured an array of bands, dance teams, and entertainment, including performances from Alabama State University and Alabama A&M University. Despite the weather, the parade proceeded rain or shine, starting at 18th Street N and 7th Avenue N.

Highlights included appearances by Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, Rep. Terri Sewell and Sen. Rodger Smitherman. The lineup also featured the ASU Mighty Marching Hornet Band, the Marching Maroon and White Band from Alabama A&M, and numerous local high school bands and community groups.

Attendees enjoyed a variety of floats, including those from Amazon, Coca-Cola, and Alabama Power, as well as performances by cheerleaders, dance teams, and other local organizations. The parade was a vibrant celebration of community spirit and talent.

