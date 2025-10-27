How Birmingham’s Portia Lawson Healed After Heart Surgery and Bladder Cancer in Same Year

How Birmingham’s Portia Lawson Healed After Heart Surgery and Bladder Cancer in...

By Sym Posey | The Birmingham Times

Portia Lawson, who lives in Birmingham’s Ensley community, recalls the phone call last year from her doctor: “He told me that he found cancer cells in my urethra,” she said.

“It was quite a shock to me because I had just gotten over a quadruple bypass heart surgery that same year,” she continued. “I was back in the gym, and here comes the cancer bomb. I did the natural crying. I just had to suck it up and knew I had to be strong. … I had to accept it. It was hard, but I did accept it.”

There were a lot of tests, appointments, and a lot she didn’t understand when she was first diagnosed with urethral cancer in September 2024, Lawson said.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, “Urethral cancer is a rare cancer. … [It] is a condition in which cancerous (malignant) cells form tumors in the tissues of your urethra. … Your urethra is the tube that lets urine, a waste product, leave your body.”

“Although my mom died with ovarian cancer and two of my [seven] sisters had mastectomies, I knew a little [about cancer] but not enough,” she said. “[There was] so much to deal with. … I was told the cancer was rare and very aggressive,” Lawson said.

Lawson’s doctors informed her that they wanted to do cystectomy, “which consisted of the removal of my bladder, my urethra, my uterus, and everything,” she said.

Ray of Hope

Though she was prepared to undergo a procedure, Lawson got a ray of hope.

“God made it so that I didn’t need the surgery. They decided to give me radiation and chemotherapy,” she said.

From there Lawson went through various treatments, including a suprapubic catheter that she had to wear for four months.

“A hole was in my lower stomach, a tube was placed there then run into my bladder, [and] a bag was wrapped around my leg,” she explained. “I was really uncomfortable, but I had to endure it. I went through with what I had to go through in order to get better.”

Last month, on Sept. 5, Lawson learned she was cancer free. Four weeks later, she celebrated with her fellow survivors and sisters during the annual Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies (BBBB) Sistah Strut at Legion Field.

“I called Mrs. Brenda [Hong, founder of BBBB] and asked her if it was fine if I participate because I have bladder cancer. I wanted to see if we could celebrate [a survivor of] bladder cancer while we celebrated breast cancer survivors,” said Lawson, 73.

Hong said her organization is designed specifically to improve health conditions for anyone in the wider community.

“We don’t block any awareness that’s going to help our community,” Hong told The Birmingham Times. “We know, first of all, that a lot of us in our community don’t like to go to the doctor. Number two, some of us don’t even have insurance. So, to be inclusive is our goal. … We don’t rule out anything or anybody because we know our community needs help.”

“Trusting In God Almighty”

Lawson credits the strength and support of family— especially her husband, Darryl Lawson — for helping her to make it through, she said.

The mother of four and retired Birmingham City Schools middle school teacher and custodian recalls the wonderful support.

“[My husband] was a huge supporter. He was so patient and kind,” Lawson said. “Even the technicians in the chemotherapy and the radiation center [at Baptist Princeton Medical Center] were a huge blessing. … From my church family at Lily Grove Missionary Baptist Church in North Birmingham, Druid Hills, to my four children — [Willie Copeland III, Valerie Copeland, Monica Copeland, and Kimberly Blue] — to my sister, Linda Alston, I had so much support.”

While the cancer fight was the “most difficult experience in my life thus far,” Lawson said, “trusting in God Almighty I was never worried, … nor was I afraid.”

After learning she was cancer free in September, Lawson quoted a Bible verse: Romans 8:37 — “In all these things we are more than conquerors through Him who loved us.”

Lawson added, “God brought me through heart surgery and bladder cancer. … What God did for me can do for others.”

And she’s even returned to the gym.