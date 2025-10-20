How Katt Williams Powered Miles College to a Legacy-Defining Week

By Barnett Wright | The Birmingham Times

When Katt Williams arrived at the Greystone Golf & Country Club last week with leaders from Miles College he was there for more than a celebrity appearance. The comedian, singer and actor was part of weeklong series of events to shape the next generation of creators and innovators at the Fairfield-based HBCU, officials say.

The Legacy Golf Classic in Greystone was held to benefit Miles College in partnership with Williams and his Kemet movie studio. The actor was also honored at the Top 50 Alumni Awards ceremony held the following day.

“This has been a defining week for Miles College,” said President Bobbie Knight. “The Legacy Classic honored both tradition and innovation, bringing our community together on the greens to support scholarships that directly impact our scholars.”

Knight said the college’s partnership with AXM Technologies and Kemet Studios, founded by Williams, “marks another significant milestone in preparing students for the future.”

Kemet Studios is the name for the film studio Williams is developing in Anniston, Alabama, on the site of a former military base he purchased last year. Known locally as Starships, the Anniston site includes dozens of buildings and more than 90 acres of usable flat land on the former base.

“Through this collaboration, Miles College students are engaging with cutting-edge conversations around cultural intellectual property, artificial intelligence, and augmented reality, skills that are shaping the next generation of creators and innovators,” said the president.

The classic was one of several events during Miles College’s 2025 Homecoming celebration, which included student activities, a homecoming parade, and the Top 50 Alumni Gala, where Williams was awarded an honorary doctorate.

“It was my honor to present Mr. Williams with an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters during our 4th Annual Top 50 Alumni Gala, officially welcoming him into the Golden Bear family,” Knight said. “We look forward to all that lies ahead through his partnership with Miles College and the work we will do together to advance opportunity for our students.”

Williams was dressed for the occasion in a black graduation robe and cap at the event in his honor. He offered a bit of humor in his acceptance speech, according to AL.com.

“In a very short period of time, no one could deserve this more than me,” Williams said, generating laughs. “It was going to take a mighty fine institution to recognize that.”

James Aaron Pierre, Jr., Director of Alumni and External Affairs at Miles College said the entire week was “the power of what happens when community and purpose come together from honoring Katt Williams with an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters to launching the inaugural Legacy Classic in his name, we’re building something bigger than a single event, we’re building an HBCU pipeline rooted in opportunity and collaboration.”