T-Pain’s High-Energy R&B and Hip Hop Anthems Electrify Birmingham’s Sold-Out Amphitheater

Photographed and Written by Marika N. Johnson

A sold-out crowd turned out at the Coca‑Cola Amphitheater Sunday night as singer, rapper and music producer T‑Pain celebrated two decades on his TP20: Celebrating 20 Years of T-Pain tour. The Tallahassee born, two-time Grammy-winning artist brought his signature sound and big party energy to Birmingham, with Asake, Armani White and EarthGang opening.

T-Pain’s mix of auto tune driven R&B, hip-hop and club anthems powered the evening, matched by his sense of humor and dance moves. The set featured hits from his 2005 debut project Rappa Ternt Sanga and crowd favorites such as, “I’m Sprung”, ”Bartender” and “I’m N Luv.” He thanked fans, reminding the crowd this tour is “not just a celebration, it’s a thank-you” for the years of support.

The night’s momentum was fueled by openers, emerging Detroit rapper, Asaka and Armani White riding in with the viral hit “Billie Eilish” kept the crowd moving with infectious hooks and stage presence. Atlanta’s hip-hop duo EarthGang, closed out the list of openers with their signature blend of rap, soul and lyricism.

For Birmingham, the concert highlighted the city’s growing pull as a destination for major tours and celebrated artists shaping modern music. T-Pain’s sold-out performance proved not only that he remains a powerhouse entertainer but that his influence continues to resonate 20 years in.