Inside UAB’s Newly Opened Altec/Styslinger Genomic Medicine Building

The University of Alabama at Birmingham on Thursday celebrated the ribbon-cutting and grand opening of the Altec/Styslinger Genomic Medicine and Data Sciences Building, a transformative facility that will accelerate breakthroughs in precision medicine, genomics, informatics and data sciences. It is the seventh new or renovated facility to open on campus in the past five months, underscoring UAB’s rapid growth and commitment to innovation.

Located at Seventh Avenue South between 19th and 20th streets, the 175,000-square-foot building features an iconic double-helix design and marks a new era for UAB, Birmingham and the state of Alabama in biomedical research and innovation — impact that will be felt locally, nationally and globally.

Serving as a physical and symbolic nexus for UAB Medicine, the Altec/Styslinger Genomic Medicine and Data Sciences Building unite the core missions of research, clinical care and education — with the research enterprise to the south, clinical operations to the north, and Volker Hall, the heart of the medical school, to the west. The striking double-helix design, prominently displayed through its glass curtain wall, reflects the code of life and UAB’s commitment to bridging biology and medicine — from bench to bedside — while embracing the future of AI-driven, personalized care and data-powered innovation.

The facility brings together researchers, equipment and staff from the Heersink School of Medicine, Hugh Kaul Precision Medicine Institute, the Department of Biomedical Informatics and Data Science, the Center for Clinical and Translational Science, Live HealthSmart Alabama, the Comprehensive Healthy Living Research Center, and the Marnix Heersink Institute for Biomedical Innovation, as well as translational scientists from many other disciplines.

It will serve as a dynamic hub for interdisciplinary collaboration, connecting leading scientists, clinicians and entrepreneurs to tackle some of the most pressing health challenges of our time and elevate UAB and Alabama’s competitiveness in research, innovation, commercialization and economic development.

“This building is more than bricks and mortar — it’s a launchpad for discovery,” said UAB President Ray L. Watts, M.D. “The people who work in this unique, world-class facility will drive innovations that improve lives locally and worldwide and position UAB and Alabama as global leaders in precision medicine and data sciences.”

Research initiatives will focus on preventing and managing such chronic diseases as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer and addiction. New collaborations will bring together frontline clinicians and researchers to strengthen UAB’s translational health efforts. Cutting-edge disciplines — including data science, bioinformatics, artificial intelligence, genomic engineering and laboratory science — will be leveraged alongside expert consultation to develop therapeutic strategies for genetic disorders. These include rare diseases, neurodevelopmental conditions, cancer and diabetes, to name a few.

Partnerships

The project was funded through a historic $50 million investment from the State of Alabama via the Public School and College Authority, the largest-ever investment from the state in a university facility. Jefferson County, the City of Birmingham, and generous donors including the Altec/Styslinger Foundation and Dr. Marnix and Mary Heersink also supported the project.

“This facility represents the power of public-private partnership among UAB, the University of Alabama System, individual and corporate donors, the local business community and city, and our county and state leadership — all in an effort to drive better health and prosperity for the people of Alabama and beyond,” said Sid J. Trant, chancellor of the UA System.

The new facility will empower UAB researchers to advance the full spectrum of biomedical innovation — from basic research to commercialization, drug discovery and the launch of startup companies. Purpose-built spaces designed for collaboration and innovation will enhance recruitment and retention efforts, drawing emerging businesses to Birmingham and Alabama and positioning the region as a thriving hub for biotech entrepreneurship.

“This facility will attract top-tier talent, generate high-paying jobs and stimulate economic development,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “It’s a wise investment with a lasting return for all Alabamians.”

UAB will have 90-plus talented and renowned researchers and their teams located in the new facility with space to recruit an additional 30-plus investigators.

“This really is a bold leap forward in our ability to translate scientific discovery into real-world impact,” said Anupam Agarwal, M.D., dean of UAB’s Heersink School of Medicine. “It’s also a catalyst for our region. This building will essentially house dozens of ‘small companies’ that would not be in Alabama if not for UAB and its research engine. We will be able to attract new talent, increase our competitive advantage in supporting researchers who will in turn bolster our economy and aid in the care of all Alabamians.”

Donor and public support

Support from the Altec/Styslinger Foundation was the first major investment in the project. Altec, Inc., is a global company headquartered in Birmingham with products and services in more than 100 countries focused on the electric utilities and telecommunications industries. The Altec/Styslinger Foundation “is a collective family effort,” noted Lee Styslinger III.

The Styslinger family worked closely with officials from UAB, the state, Jefferson County and the City of Birmingham to leverage the foundation’s initial investment to attract additional public dollars, with the idea of creating an economic driver for the state and a world-class facility for biomedical research, drug discovery and commercialization.

Leaders from Jefferson County and Birmingham also praised the collaboration that brought the project to fruition.

“This facility is a testament to what can be achieved when the public and private sectors work together for the greater good,” said Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens. “It will have a lasting impact on the health and prosperity of our residents and position Jefferson County as a center for biomedical innovation.”

“UAB continues to be a cornerstone of Birmingham’s growth and success,” said City of Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin. “This investment will help attract world-class talent, create high-tech jobs, and strengthen our city’s reputation as a destination for innovation and opportunity.”

The Altec/Styslinger building also features space for computational research, research support, offices, administrative and scientific collaboration, and meeting areas tailored to the needs of genomics and precision medicine investigators. The new facility includes the renovation of the existing Lyons-Harrison Research Building, located at 701 19th Street South on the UAB campus.

Also opening as part of the new facility are the Marnix E. Heersink Institute for Biomedical Innovation Conference Center and the Kracke Plaza. The Heersink Institute for Biomedical Innovation Conference Center was made possible through a portion of the Heersinks’ transformational $95 million gift, which also named the Heersink School of Medicine. Adjacent to the Conference Center, Kracke Plaza — a newly created greenspace on the site of the former Kracke Building — honors Roy Kracke, M.D., the inaugural dean of what was then the Medical College of Alabama (1944-1950), now known as UAB’s Heersink School of Medicine.