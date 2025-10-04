Miles College Celebrates Academic Excellence and Student Resilience

www.miles.edu
Students, faculty, and leaders gathered recently for the annual Honors Convocation, a celebration highlighting academic excellence, resilience, and the growth of student leadership.
President Bobbie Knight opened the program in the Knox-Windham Gymnasium by expressing gratitude to the faculty and staff who support students daily. She also recognized a milestone in the school’s history.
“It has been a pleasure to serve the students at Miles College and the faculty and staff,” Knight said. “Yes, we did launch a very successful master’s program for the first time in the 126-year history of our college, and we are proud.”
Student speakers shared personal stories of perseverance and transformation. Jordan McCray, a criminal justice major and presidential scholar from Decatur, Alabama, reflected on his humble beginnings and the importance of breaking generational cycles.
“My father’s words have always stayed on my mind,” McCray said. “I didn’t want the generation after me to come up with the same setbacks I had. I wanted to set a standard for my family, not just by graduating, but by giving a group of arms to really move at the start. Miles College has given me so much. All I can say is thank you.”
Marquese Smith, a junior computer and information science major and Honors College scholar, shared how his journey at Miles College reshaped his purpose. “I realized every setback is just a setup for a comeback. My purpose here isn’t just about me—it’s about revival and making a positive impact right here at Miles College.”
“This road was not smooth. I made mistakes. I even left thinking my future was elsewhere,” Smith said. “But I came back, and I realized every setback is just a setup for a comeback. My purpose here isn’t just about me — it’s about revival and making a positive impact right here at Miles College.”
Tyson Brown, a sophomore business administration major and Dean’s Scholar from Jacksonville, Florida, used his speech to encourage students to embrace authenticity.
“Being different isn’t a weakness — it’s a strength,” Brown said. “I used to feel pressure to fit in, but real power doesn’t come from trying to be like everyone else. It comes from being yourself.”
Closing out the student remarks was Skylar A. Jones, a senior biology major and SWAG scholar from Mississippi. Jones encouraged first-year students to aim high and remain consistent.
“Leadership isn’t about titles—it’s about consistency, discipline, and surrounding yourself with people who challenge you,” Jones said. “To the freshman class, I want you to know the scholars we celebrate today are within your reach if you manage your time wisely and believe in your unlimited potential.”
The program concluded with awards recognizing student leadership and academic achievement, highlighting the college’s commitment to preparing the next generation of Black excellence.