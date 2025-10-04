Miles College Celebrates Academic Excellence and Student Resilience

President Bobbie Knight opened the program in the Knox-Windham Gymnasium by expressing gratitude to the faculty and staff who support students daily. She also recognized a milestone in the school’s history.

“It has been a pleasure to serve the students at Miles College and the faculty and staff,” Knight said. “Yes, we did launch a very successful master’s program for the first time in the 126-year history of our college, and we are proud.”

Student speakers shared personal stories of perseverance and transformation. Jordan McCray, a criminal justice major and presidential scholar from Decatur, Alabama, reflected on his humble beginnings and the importance of breaking generational cycles.

“My father’s words have always stayed on my mind,” McCray said. “I didn’t want the generation after me to come up with the same setbacks I had. I wanted to set a standard for my family, not just by graduating, but by giving a group of arms to really move at the start. Miles College has given me so much. All I can say is thank you.”

Marquese Smith, a junior computer and information science major and Honors College scholar, shared how his journey at Miles College reshaped his purpose. “I realized every setback is just a setup for a comeback. My purpose here isn’t just about me—it’s about revival and making a positive impact right here at Miles College.”