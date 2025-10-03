Birmingham to Replace Barricades in East Lake with Permanent Curbs, Trees and Bike Paths

The Birmingham City Council this week approved an item that will remove the temporary barricades and install permanent curbing and pedestrian paths at over a dozen locations as a continuation of the East Lake Project Safe Streets that was launched last year. The permanent curbing will include trees and planters in the rights-of-way.

The City awarded Gillespie Construction, LLC, with a $372,000 contract to lead the installation of right-of-way improvements that include permanent safety and beautification enhancements.

The Safe Streets program was initially launched in the East Lake neighborhood last July with the goal of cordoning off streets to reduce the number of points of ingress and egress in the neighborhood to prevent drive-by shootings and perpetrators evading law enforcement.

Temporary concrete barriers were set up on certain streets to cradle in the residents and create a shield against those who try to invade their community. This new phase will include replacing those barriers with permanent curbs with trees and five-foot bike paths. This will discourage cut-through traffic and make the space more accessible for the neighbors living in the community.

Initial canvassing of the homes within the footprint found that of the 381 neighborhood residents who responded, 305 were in favor of the program. There have also been town hall meetings and multiple neighborhood association meetings to discuss these safety improvements.

City officials have been evaluating the crime data that has been captured during this pilot program. In addition to reducing the amount of violent crime, the pilot program is aimed to reduce the practice of illegal dumping, and prostitution along Division Avenue.

During the first year of the pilot, there was a 25 percent drop in gunshots detected by ShotSpotter, a 22 percent reduction in calls for emergency service, and traffic deaths in the area have reduced by 40 percent.

Within the boundary of this program, city officials identified 27 structures for condemnation, 64 housing violations, and demolished 7 homes during the first 80 days of the program. There have been 9 four-way stops signs installed, two streets paved, 7 speed cushions installed and 13 crosswalks have received new striping.

Other traffic calming efforts, such as speed bumps and stop signs, have also been installed under this pilot. Alleyways that allowed perpetrators easy access to the back of homes have been secured. Abandoned properties that have been a breeding ground for criminal activities have been earmarked and are being aggressively addressed.

This data-informed effort follows a trend of other cities across the country, many of which have found success in crime reduction. The neighborhood’s perimeter includes streets and homes within the stretch of Division Avenue, Oporto Madrid, Higdon Road, and 68th Street South. There are plans to expand the Safe Street initiative across the city.