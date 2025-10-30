October 30, 2025

____________________________

EMPLOYMENT

EMPLOYMENT

Event Coordinator

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) Event Coordinator for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT10/30/2025

CLERICAL ASSISTANT

We are seeking a reliable and detail-oriented Remote Clerical Assistant to

join our team. This is a work-from-home position, 25 hours per week

(Monday–Friday), paying $860 weekly. Candidates must have strong

computer skills, excellent attention to detail, good customer service

skills, experience handling cash and items, and the ability to complete

small tasks as needed. If you are organized, dependable, and ready to

work remotely, please email recruitment@thedebbiestaffing.com for more

details

BT10/23/2025

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2025-904020

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: CONSTANCE SMITH WILSON; MOORING TAX ASSET GROUP, LLC; FIRST LIBERTY NATIONAL BANK; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 22, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1220 Graymont Avenue West, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-33-4-009-007.000

Legal Description: Lot 18, in Block 24, according to the survey of Highland Lake Land Company’s Map of Bush Hills, as recorded in Map Book 13, Page 87, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2021105975 as follows: LOT 18 BLK 24 BUSH HILLS)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for December 8, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT10/30/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-904026

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MILLENNIAL BANK, successor by merger to COVENANT BANK; WILLIAM P. BELEW, BRANDON E. BELEW, JEREMY BELEW, and PAMELA A. MORRIS, as heirs of WILLIAM E. BELEW; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WILLIAM E. BELEW a/k/a WILLIAM E. BELOW; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MULLINS H. WILKERSON; ROBERT N. LEAK, JR., ASHLEY LEAK HOLLEY, and DENNIS PARTAIN, as heirs of ROBERT N. LEAK, SR.; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROBERT N. LEAK, SR.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 22, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 233 66th Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35206

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-23-00-15-3-028-001.000

Legal Description: Lot 18 according to the survey of Frazier and Ebersole’s Subdivision of Block 13-G of the Walker Land Company’s Survey map of which subdivision is recorded in Map Book 5, at Page 8, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2022104963 as follows: LOT 18 BLK13-G FRAZIER EBERSOLE and also known as LOT 18 BLK 13-G FRAZIER & EBERSOLE )

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for December 8, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT10/30/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-904304

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MAYBELLINE C. BATTLE; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOYCE A. STABILE a/k/a JOYCE P. STABILE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on October 7, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 408 15th Street Southwest, Birmingham, Alabama 35211

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-29-00-04-3-022-026.000

Legal Description: Part of Lots 1 and 2 in Block 46, according to the map of the property of the West End & Improvement Company, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate for said County in Map Book 1, Pages 38 and 39; particularly described as beginning in the Western line of Almond Street at a point 100 feet southward of the intersection of said line with Southern line of 3rd Avenue, thence Westward parallel with said Avenue 100 feet, thence Southward parallel with said Street 45 feet, thence Eastward parallel with said Avenue 100 feet to said Western line of Almond Street, thence Northward along the West line of Almond Street 45 feet to the point of beginning. Also, the NE 10 feet of Lot 3 in Block 46, according to the map of the property of the West End & Improvement Company, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate for said County in Map Book 1, Pages 38 and 39, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017109446 as follows: NE 10 FT OF LOT 3 AND N 45 FT OF S 90 FT LOTS 1 AND 2 BLK 46 WEST END LAND & IMP CO.)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for January 9, 2026, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT10/30/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-904023.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: WILLIAM JEFFERSON WYNN, III, and NANCY GAY COTTON, as heirs of CARLTON TERRELL WYNN; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on September 22, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 2313 26th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-23-1-010-002.000

Legal Description: Lots 11 through 13, Block 25, according to the map of North Birmingham as recorded in Map Book 3 Page 50 in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, Less and except that portion conveyed to the State of Alabama by deed recorded in Real Volume 3288 Page 196 in the Probate Office, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2020086471 as follows: LOTS 11 THRU 13 BLK 25 NORTH BHAM LESS & EXCEPT RD R/W)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for January 9, 2026, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT10/30/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-904306.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MYERS-WILLIAMS, LLC; BELINDA COSTON HYCHE, KATHY DAO, CAROL MCDONALD, and LISA P. COSTON, as heirs of KENNETH C. COSTON, SR.; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF KENNETH C. COSTON, SR. a/k/a KENNETH C. COSTON a/k/a KENNETH CHARLES COSTON; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on October 7, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 517 Alabama Avenue Southwest, Birmingham, Alabama 35211

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-29-00-03-2-010-002.000

Legal Description: Lots 19, 20, 21, and 22, in Block 11, in the Survey of Kenilworth as recorded in Map Book 5, Page 93, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2025054036 as follows: LOTS 19 THRU 22 BLK 11 OF KENILWORTH LESS PT TO VALLEY CREEK CANAL)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for January 9, 2026, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint

BT10/30/2025

ADVERTISEMENT OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that P & M Mechanical, Inc., Contractor, has completed the UAB Spain Wallace AHU Replacement project, UAB Job #H235006, in Birmingham, Alabama, for The Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama for the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Owner, located at 701 20th Street S., Birmingham, AL 35294, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise, in connection with this project, should immediately contact Ghafari Associates, 2170 Highland Ave. S, Suite 220, Birmingham, AL 35205.

P & M MECHANICAL, INC

325 Carson Road North

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT10/30/2025

ADVERTISEMENT OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that P & M Mechanical, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Bluff Park Elementary – Boiler Replacement project, in Hoover, Alabama, for the Hoover City Schools, Owner, located at 2810 Metropolitan Way, Hoover, AL 35243, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise, in connection with this project, should immediately contact Dewberry Engineers, Inc., 2 Riverchase Office Plaza, Suite 205, Hoover, AL 35244.

P & M MECHANICAL, INC

325 Carson Road North

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT10/30/2025

Advertisement of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1 Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Southwestern Sealcoating, Inc. (contractor) has completed the contract for ARPA Hagood Drainage Improvements at Haygood Ave for the State of Alabama, and the City of Birmingham has requested the final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Southwestern Sealcoating at 1330 Adamsville Industrial Parkway.

BT10/30/2025

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is

hereby given that Corbitt Power and Light, LLC Contractor, has completed the Contract for Tarrant Electric Dept- city of Tarrant Alabama Right of Way Clearing 12KV Feeder- #4 5.8 miles; #7 4.8 miles and #6 6.6 miles at Jefferson County Tarrant, Alabama for the State of Alabama and the city of Tarrant, Alabama and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Stewart Engineering, PO Box 2233 Anniston, Alabama 36202 .

BT10/30/2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Ingle Demolition & Salvage, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Corner Middle School Demolition at 10005 Corner School Rd, Warrior, AL 35180 for the Jefferson County Board of Education Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify TTL, Inc; Contractor Ingle Demolition & Salvage, Inc. 3700 Old Jasper Hwy Adamsville, AL 35005

BT10/30/2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Ingle Demolition & Salvage, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for North Highland Elementary School Demolition at 2021 29th Ave, Hueytown, AL 35023 for the Jefferson County Board of Education Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify TTL, Inc; Contractor Ingle Demolition & Salvage, Inc. 3700 Old Jasper Hwy Adamsville, AL 35005

BT10/30/2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Williford Orman Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Construction) of Alabaster Champion Career Academy Phase 2 AG Shop Renovations at Alabaster, AL for the State of Alabama and the (County) of Shelby, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify McKee & Associates, Inc

Williford Orman Construction LLC

(Contractor)

______PO Box 1985, Pelham, AL 35124

(Business Address)

BT10/30/2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT John Plott Company, Inc.

CONTRACTOR(S) HAVE COMPLETED THE CONTRACT FOR (CONSTRUCTION, RECONSTRUCTION, ALTERATION, EQUIPMENT, OR IMPROVEMENT) OF:

Pinewood, Woods Trace & Oak Grove Pump Station Improvements

Contract No. 2020 AMP – PS01

for Jefferson County Environmental Services Department

OWNER(S). THIS NOTICE WILL BE PUBLISHED FOR A PERIOD OF FOUR (4) SUCCESSIVE WEEKS

BEGINNING: October 25, 2025 A FINAL SETTLEMENT WILL NOT BE MADE UPON

THE CONTRACT UNTIL THE EXPIRATION OF THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER COMPLETION OF NOTICE. ANY PERSON OR FIRM HAVING CLAIMS ON SAID PROJECT FOR MATERIALS OR

LABOR SHOULD CONTACT John Plott Company, Inc. PO Box 20183, Tuscaloosa, AL 35402

IN THE TIME AND MANNER AS REQUIRED BY LAW.

October 23, 2025 JOHN PLOTT COMPANY, INC.

DATE FIRM

BY:

Andrew Harshman

Vice President

BT10/30/2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by Birmingham Board of Education, Central Administration Building, 2015 Park Place North, Birmingham, Alabama, 35203; UNTIL 2:00 PM Local Time; on Thursday, October 30,2025, for:

BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS: CAPITOL IMPROVEMENTS

GROUP 4 – BID PACKAGE 1 – Re-Bid

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

The project includes, but is not limited to, miscellaneous repairs and improvements to the following schools:

Arrington Elementary School

Wenonah High School

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Birmingham City Schools, Birmingham, Alabama, in an amount not less

than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s

proposal. Performance and statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds, and insurance in compliance with

requirements, will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and Specifications will be available after Thursday, October 9, 2025; and may be examined at

Alabama Graphics https://www.algraphics.com/digital-plan-room.

Bidders may obtain documents from Alabama Graphics, for a non-refundable cost equal to the cost of

printing. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subs and dealers, may be obtained at the same amount.

Partial sets will not be available.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, and must show such evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by Architect or Owner; The bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying their current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered; Bidder must also include their current license number on the Proposal Form. No bid

may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of NINETY (90) days.

A PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at the same location where bids will be received, at 2:00 PM, on Thursday, October 16, 2025, for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions.

Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference is not required for all General Contractor Bidders but is highly

recommended.

This project is being bid without sales taxes according to Act 2013-205 (of the Alabama Legislature).

However, sales tax for the base bid and all other bid items must be accounted for on the contractor’s Bid

Proposal Form. ABC Form C-3A indicates how the sales tax shall be accounted for on the bid proposal

form and shall be modified by the project architect as appropriate for bid items on each project.

Completion Time: Work shall commence on the earlier of either the date of the owner’s written “Notice to

Proceed” or the contractor’s receipt of the fully executed contract and shall be “Substantially Complete” within

240 Consecutive Calendar Days thereafter.

Supervision: Contractor to provide Superintendent(s) to ensure proper supervision for all work.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in their judgment, the

best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Owner:

Birmingham Board of Education

2015 Park Place North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Phone: (205) 231-4885

c/o

Project Manager/Owner’s Representative

Steel City Services, LLC

119 3rd Avenue West

Birmingham, Alabama 35204

205.306.3444

Architect:

Dorsey Architects & Associates Inc.

2301 1st Ave. North, Suite 101

Birmingham, AL 35203

Phone: (205) 250-7100

Clay R. Dorsey, AIA

cdorsey@dorseyarchitects.com

Wesley Henry, Project Manager

wesleyh@dorseyarchitects.com

BT10/30/2025

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Birmingham Water Works Board will be accepting sealed bids for Chemicals Bulk Hydrated Lime, BID 25-12-04(J).

The specifications may be examined and obtained in the Purchasing Department’s office at3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35222, or by emailing derleda.abrom@bwwb.org, or on our website at www.bwwb.org.

Sealed bids for Chemicals- Liquid Aluminum Sulfate will be received in the Purchasing Department not later than Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

Prospective bidders should deliver or mail their sealed bids to 3600 1st Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222, directed to the attention of LyTonja Levert, Purchasing Manager, and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: “Bid Chemicals (and the name and letter of the particular chemical bidding) Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.”

BT10/30/2025

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES AGREEMENT – CONSULTING ENGINEER

Subject: Request for Qualifications Prospective Responders:

Sealed technical proposals for consultant services for Professional Services Agreement – Consulting Engineer. The attached Request for Qualifications (RFQ) package (both hard and electronic copy) must be submitted no later than Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 2:00

p.m. CST to the address below:

Central Alabama Water (CAW) Attention: Derrick M. Murphy

consulting.engineer@bwwb.org 3600 First Avenue North Birmingham, AL 35222

The RFQ and public notice can be obtained by visiting https://www.bwwb.org/business/bids. Mailed submittals must clearly label the package titled Professional Services Agreement – Consulting Engineer and name of the Firm on the outside of the delivery package. Ten (10) bound copies must be comb, spiral, or glue style. Three ring binders are not acceptable as a binding method. CAW recommends that the Proposer’s RFQ submittals be limited to no more than 30 pages (not including the cover letter and resumes). The RFQ outlines the schedule for the submission and evaluation of the submittals. These are tentative dates only; CAW reserves the right to adjust these dates at its sole discretion.

A virtual Pre-RFQ Conference will be held on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. The Pre-RFQ Conference is optional but strongly suggested since there will be no additional communication that will be issued by CAW until selected Firms have been shortlisted.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any contract by Central Alabama Water, a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the state of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E- Verify program.

CAW reserves to reject any proposals submitted, waive any informalities and technicalities, and award to the proposer it deems to serve CAW interests best and most economically. CAW reserves the right to cancel the contract due to non-satisfactory performance or if the proposer is found to violate the terms and conditions of the proposal or does not correct any violations of the proposal. CAW reserves the right to re-advertise.

BT10/30/2025

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Chris Hodges on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street S., Birmingham, Alabama 35233 until 4:00 PM Central Time, November 14, 2025.The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals or email transmission to the UAB Project Manager Chris Hodges at cjhodges@uabmc.edu and cc’d to sheywood@ghafari.com and mfreeman@ghafari.com are required for pre-qualification approval.

UAB General Services Building

5th Floor Data Center Equipment Replacement

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.:H235022

SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of UPS and CRAC unit equipment replacement within the data center located on the 5th floor of the Geneal Services Building (GSB), as well as the installation of a clean agent fire suppression system. The scope of work includes architectural, electrical, HVAC, and fire protection new work and associated demolition to facilitate the data center upgrades. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $1,000,000 and $1,500,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances, and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family, and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type hospital projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, November 14, 2025, after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to sheywood@ghafari.com, copy mfreeman@ghafari.com and cjhodges@uabmc.edu. Any addenda to the pre-qualification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about November 21, 2025.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location beginning November 14, 2025:

Architect:

Ghafari Associates

2170 Highland Ave S

Suite 220

Birmingham, AL 35205

Phone:205-203-4611

Contact: Scott Heywood

Email: sheywood@ghafari.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is December 16, 2025 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street S., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of Chris Hodges, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street S., Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on December 16, 2025 (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work:

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held at 1:00 PM CST on December 01, 2025 at UAB Hospital Facilities, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street S., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT10/30/2025

INVITATION TO BID

ITB# 6-26 “ELEVATOR MAINTENANCE AND REPAIR SERVICES” JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M., until 4:00 (CST) p.m. on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, for “ELEVATOR MAINTENANCE AND REPAIR SERVICES.”.

All solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx. Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org by 4:00 (CST) p.m. on Friday, November 7, 2025, attention Christopher Wilkerson.

A mandatory pre-bid conference will be held Monday, November 3, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (CST) in Purchasing Suite 830 of the Jefferson County Main Courthouse, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. N., Birmingham, AL 35203. A mandatory site walk will directly follow the pre-bid conference Monday, November 3, 2025. Part two of the mandatory site walk will follow Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 11 a.m.

BT10/30/2025

______________________________

INVITATION TO BID

ITB# 4-26 “WINDOW WASHING SERVICES” JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M., until 4:00 (CST) p.m. on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, for WINDOW WASHING SERVICES.

All solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx. Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org attention Florencie Underwood.

A mandatory pre-bid conference will be held Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (CST) in Commissioners Suite 200 of the Jefferson County Main Courthouse, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. N., Birmingham, AL 35203.

BT10/30/2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

FOR CARVER HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL & SOFTBALL FIELDS, BLEACHERS, DUGOUTS AND TICKET BOOTH

FOR BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS

BIRMINGHAM, AL

ARCHITECT PROJECT NO: 2024-213

OWNER PROJECT NO: ITB 111224

DCM PROJECT NO: 2025153

Separate sealed bids for Carver High School Baseball and Softball Fields, Bleachers, Dugouts and Ticket Booth Project will be received by Birmingham City Schools Board of Education (“Owner”) 2015 Park Place North, Birmingham, AL 35203 until 2:00 pm, Wednesday, Nov 12, 2025 and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid meeting will be held at the jobsite at Carver High School, 3900 24th Street N, Birmingham, AL 35207 on Tuesday, Nov 4 at 1:00 pm.

The Project includes the following work: Replacing existing grass softball and baseball fields with synthetic turf and all related items, bleachers, dugouts and ticket booth, restrooms, field illumination, project mobilization, demolition of existing fields, site preparation, and related items, all in accordance with final plans, specifications, and contract documents.

All Bidders shall have general liability and workman’s compensation insurance. The project shall be bid excluding taxes. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect/Engineer or copies thereof. No bid may be withdrawn after scheduled closing for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owners judgment, the best interest of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

A certified check or Bid Bond payable to Birmingham City Schools in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00, must accompany the bidder’s sealed proposal. Performance and statutory labor and material payment bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975 and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect/Engineer. All bidders shall show such evidence by clearly displaying their current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered.

Plans and Specs of the project can be obtained by emailing: Jana Cox at jana@gamedayassociates.com and copying Eric Milberger at eric@m2architects.com.

Documents sent through this procedure are the only documents endorsed by the Design Team. Addendums will be provided to entities that have CONFIRMED bidding for this particular project. The Architect and Engineer retains ownership and copyrights of the documents. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office. Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instruction to Bidders.

Supervision: Contractor to ensure proper supervision of all work.

Owner: Dr. Mark Sullivan, Superintendent, 2015 Park Place North, Birmingham, AL 35203

Project Location: Carver High School, 3900 24th Street N, Birmingham, AL 35207

BT10/30/2025

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT NOTICE OF INVITATION FOR BID (IFB) No. B26003 General Repairs AGENCY CONTACT PERSON Kozette Todd, Procurement Analyst Telephone: (205)521-0762 E-mail: ktodd@habd.net TDD/TTY: 800-548-2546 HOW TO OBTAIN THE RFP DOCUMENTS ON THE EPROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE 1. Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”). 2. Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side. 3. Follow the listed directions. 4. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call customer support at (866)526-9266. PRE-BID CONFERENCE Thursday, October 30, 2025, 3:00 PM CT DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS Monday, November 10, 2025, 3:00 PM CT BID SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE November 19, 2025, 3:00 PM CT 1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Al 35233 [Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

BT10/30/2025

______________________________

Case No. 25-SC-202

Mark Prescott vs Karla Peil Higgins

Langlade county court Case No.

25-SC-202

BT10/30/2025

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by UAB PM Jeff Orr on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at 8th FL Daniel Building, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Project Manager at jeorr@uabmc.edu and cc’d to tclark@pooleandcompany.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB ACTON ROAD LINEAR ACCELERATOR REPLACEMENT – RM 1058B

THE KIRKLIN CLINIC AT ACTON ROAD

UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA

UAB PROJECT NO. # H255025

SCOPE OF WORK:

The scope of work includes replacement of a linear accelerator and associated equipment, which includes modifying Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing as required. The project will be performed in an occupied hospital and is located on the 1st Floor of the UAB Kirklin Clinic at Acton Road, so particular and specific care will be required to limit disturbances, coordinate shutdowns, and follow strict Infection Control and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family, and staff. Adjacent spaces are sensitive to noise, vibrations, and dust and will require implementation of measures to mitigate these issues. General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified must have demonstrable knowledge and experience as a General Contractor (not as CM) with similar Imaging and Operating Room projects completed in an operating Hospital clinical environment, and must demonstrate experience with the implementation, monitoring and management of Infection Control Measures and Interim Life Safety Measures as a General Contractor on similar projects. The UAB Kirklin Clinic at Acton Road location is 2145 Bonner Way, Suite 200, Birmingham, AL 35243.

PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-

QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor’s bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only Prime Contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project.

Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 2:00pm local time on Tuesday, November 18, 2025 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to tclark@pooleandcompany.com.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor and subcontractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about Dec 02, 2025.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, or abandon or extend the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

POOLE & COMPANY ARCHITECTS, PC 1827 1st AVENUE NORTH, SUITE 100

BIRMINGHAM, AL 35203

(205) 326-2206

(205) 326-2201

tclark@pooleandcompany.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available on Thursday, Dec 04, 2025 at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; McGraw-Hill Construction Dodge, 3000 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35233; at the Construct Connect Plan Room, 30 Technology Parkway South, Suite 100, Norcross, GA 30092; and at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, 3600 Fourth Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35222.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if

such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2- 12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). Bids will be received until Tuesday, January 6, 2026 at 2:00pm local time at the 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, Large Conference Room.

Bid proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of Jeff Orr, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, bid proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed bid proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All bid proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 06, 2026 will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshall’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory pre-bid conference for prequalified Prime General Contractor’s will be held at the 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233 on Wednesday, December 10, at 10:00 AM CST. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT10/30/2025

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by the Environmental Services Department, Jefferson County, Alabama, online at QuestCDN (eBidDoc #9912791), until 11:00 A.M. local time on Friday, December 19th, 2025 and then publicly opened and read via virtual video conference using Microsoft Teams for the SANITARY SEWER SYSTEM – ASSET MANAGEMENT PROGRAM – CONTRACT NO. 2026 PS02 – COLLEGEVILLE PUMP STATION IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT Microsoft Teams can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com). The scope of work includes the rehabilitation and replacement of a pump station in Jefferson County. The work is detailed on the Contract Plans and generally described below:

Collegeville Pump Station (PS050):

Demolition of existing pump station, including but not limited to, pumps, piping, building structure, and electrical components.

Installation of 8-foot by 6-foot precast concrete bypass structure with cast-in-place concrete base, stainless steel weir assembly, and monolithic liner.

Improvements and conversion of existing wet well and dry pit into auxiliary overflow storage structure.

Installation of approximately 60 linear feet of 24-inch new sanitary sewer pipe.

Installation of two 60-inch diameter precast concrete sewer manholes.

Installation of one 12-foot by 12-foot precast concrete wet well with monolithic liner.

Installation of four submersible pumps with all controls, piping, valves, fittings, and appurtenances.

Installation of one 16-foot by 8-foot precast concrete valve vault.

Installation of one 60-inch diameter precast concrete manhole with magnetic flow meter.

Installation of one elevated generator building with exterior platform and natural-gas-powered backup generator and electrical equipment and pump station electrical components.

Removal, relocation, and installation of electrical riser poles, transformers, and overhead lines.

New Spire Gas service and relocations.

Site improvements, including gates, fencing, concrete paving, concrete pump station pad, lighting, and restoration work.

Bidding Documents are on file for inspection, by appointment only, at the following location:

Jefferson County Environmental Services Department

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Suite A-300

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Contact for Appointment: Brian Rohling at (205) 521-7512

Complete sets of electronic Bidding Documents (Specifications and Drawings) are available at https://www.jccal.org/Default.asp?ID=2246&pg=Notice+To+Bidders (navigate to “Asset Management Program – Project Bid Information” for a listing of projects.)Prior to downloading the Bidding Documents, Bidders will be required to set up a QuestCDN.com account and pay a $42.00 fee. Hard copies of the Bidding Documents are the responsibility of the Bidders. Contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with navigating the website and digital project information.

Bids will only be accepted from pre-qualified contractors who are listed on the Plan Holders List, signifying that they have purchased a set of documents from the Engineer, and who attend the MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference.

NO BID PROPOSAL SHALL BE ACCEPTED AFTER THE TIME STATED FOR RECEIVING BID PROPOSALS IN THIS NOTICE. A FORM CONTAINING THE CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS OF THE FIRM AND THE CONTRACTOR’S ALABAMA LICENSE NUMBER WITH THE DATE OF EXPIRATION IS REQUIRED WITH THE SUBMISSION OF THE BID. THESE REQUIREMENTS SHALL NOT BE WAIVED.

The Contractor is hereby advised that TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE on this project. The Contract Time for this project is six hundred and thirty-five day (635) consecutive calendar days. The first 270 days will be an administrative period followed by a 365-day construction period from the effective date of the written Notice to Proceed to achieve Final Acceptance. If mutually agreed upon between the Owner and Contractor, the construction period may commence prior to the end of the administrative period. Upon such agreement the contract end date will be modified based on the date of termination of the administrative period. Liquidated damages will be assessed if this time limit is exceeded. The Contractor may apply for an extension of time in accordance with the provisions of the Contract; however, such an extension must be approved prior to the Contract Completion Date to avoid the imposition of liquidated damages.

The Contractor is hereby advised that a Pre-Bid Conference will be held via a virtual video conference on Wednesday, December 3rd, 2025, at 10:00 A.M. This Pre-Bid Conference is MANDATORY for all contractors planning to submit a Bid Proposal on this project. The conference call will be held using Microsoft Teams and can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com). If you are unable to join the call due to technical difficulties, call Tad Powell (Hazen and Sawyer) at 205-957-4151 or Brian Rohling (Jefferson County) at 205-521-7512 for assistance.

The Contractor is hereby advised that the Engineer will be available to the project site on Thursday, December 4th, 2025, at 9:00 A.M. Additional details will be provided at the Pre-Bid Conference.

Questions concerning meaning or intent of Bidding Documents shall be submitted to Tad Powell, PE, Senior Associate, Hazen, and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com no later than 5:00 P.M. local time on Thursday, December 11th, 2025. All questions must be in writing on Bidder’s company’s letterhead.

THE ATTENTION OF ALL BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF THE STATE LAW GOVERNING GENERAL CONTRACTORS, AS SET FORTH IN ALABAMA CODE SECTIONS 34-8-1 THROUGH SECTION 34-8-28 (1975), AS AMENDED, CHAPTER 4, SECTION 65 TO 82 (INCLUSIVE) OF TITLE 46 OF THE CODE OF ALABAMA OF 1940, AS AMENDED; AND BIDDERS SHALL BE GOVERNED BY SAID LAW INSOFAR AS IT IS APPLICABLE. THE ABOVE-MENTIONED PROVISIONS OF THE CODE MAKE IT ILLEGAL FOR THE OWNER TO CONSIDER A BID PROPOSAL FROM ANYONE WHO IS NOT PROPERLY LICENSED UNDER SUCH CODE PROVISIONS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-2-14 (1975) AS AMENDED, REQUIRING A NONRESIDENT CONTRACTOR TO REGISTER WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE PRIOR TO ENGAGING IN THE PERFORMANCE OF A CONTRACT IN THE STATE OF ALABAMA.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-3-5 (1975) AS AMENDED, REGARDING PREFERENCE TO RESIDENT CONTRACTORS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA ACT 2016-312 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN THE BOYCOTT OF A PERSON OR ENTITY BASED IN OR DOING BUSINESS WITH A JURISDICTION WITH WHICH THIS STATE ENJOYS OPEN TRADE.

THE ATTENTION OF THE BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 41-16-161 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN ECONOMIC BOYCOTTS.

THE EXCAVATION PORTION OF THIS PROJECT IS CLASSIFIED AS A CLASS “D” PUMP STATION AND PACKAGE PLANT FACILITIES PROJECT. ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS MUST BE PRE-QUALIFIED WITH THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT TO BID CLASS “D” PUMP STATION AND PACKAGE PLANT FACILITIES PROJECTS IN ORDER TO BID ON THIS PROJECT. To pre-qualify with the department to construct class “D” PUMP STATION AND PACKAGE PLANT FACILITIES PROJECTS, each prospective bidder must furnish written evidence of competency and evidence of financial responsibility to the county.

ACCORDINGLY, THE COUNTY WILL NOT ACCEPT PRE-QUALIFICATIONS AFTER 5:00 P.M. LOCAL TIME ON FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 21st, 2025. BID PROPOSAL FORMS WILL NOT BE ISSUED TO PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS WHO DO NOT PRE-QUALIFY.

CONTRACTORS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT, 716 RICHARD ARRINGTON JR. BOULEVARD NORTH, SUITE A300, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, (205) 325-5496 IN ADVANCE OF THE DEADLINE TO DETERMINE IF THE CONTRACTOR IS PRE-QUALIFIED TO CONSTRUCT CLASS “D” PUMP STATION AND PACKAGE PLANT FACILITIES PROJECTS, OR FOR OTHER INFORMATION REGARDING THE REQUIREMENTS FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION.

BY:

David Denard

Director of Environmental Services

Jefferson County, Alabama

BT10/30/2025

Invitation for Bids

The Dallas County, Alabama County Commission will receive sealed bids for the Renovations to the Dallas County Jail, Emergency Tornado Repairs, Phase, IV, Selma, Alabama, until 2:00 p.m., (Central Time) on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at the office of the Judge of Probate, County Courthouse, 105 Lauderdale Street, Selma, Alabama 36701. Prospective contractors are required to submit AIA Document A305-2020 along with a certification from the bidder’s bonding company of the bidder’s currently available bonding capacity a minimum of seven (7) calendar days prior to the bid date.

The project consists of furnishing all plant, labor, materials, equipment and all services and performing and coordinating all operations for the construction of Emergency Repairs to the Dallas County Jail, Phase IV. The Work of the base bid shall include, but is not necessarily limited to replacement of lighting, conduit and wiring, ceiling replacement, cleaning and repainting, prison fencing, HVAC replacement, doors and hardware, and work incidental thereunto.

Contract documents, including drawings and technical specifications, are on file at the office of The Architectural Office of William J. Peek, 908 South Hull St., Suite 210, Montgomery, Alabama 36104, and the offices of The Dallas County Commission. Copies of contract documents may be obtained by depositing $300.00 with The Architectural Office of William J. Peek for each set of documents obtained. Each such deposit will be refunded if the drawings and specifications are returned in good condition within ten (10) days after bid opening. PDF copies may be obtained by depositing $100.00 which will be refunded within ten (10) days after bid opening.

Plans and specifications will be issued only to qualified contractors licensed by the State Licensing Board of General Contractors of Alabama as required by Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975 as amended. Only bids of such contractors who are duly licensed prior to date of this advertisement will be considered. Current license number must be displayed on the sealed envelope in which the bid is delivered, or the bid WILL NOT be accepted.

Bidders are required to inspect the site, as well as operations and conditions that may be affected. A mandatory pre-bid meeting will take place on Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 10:00 AM (CST) at the jail location, 988 Selfield Road, Selma, Alabama 36703.

A certified check or bank draft, payable to the order of The Dallas County Commission or a satisfactory bid bond executed by the bidder and an acceptable surety company in an amount equal to five percent (5%) but not more than $50,000.00 of the total bid shall be submitted with each bid.

Contractors are reminded that in accordance with State Law, Alabama General Contractor’s licensing number shall be displayed on the sealed envelope in which the bid is delivered, or the bid will not be accepted.

The Dallas County Commission reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informality in the bidding.

Bids may be held by The Dallas County Commission for a period not to exceed thirty (30) days from the date of opening of bids for the purpose of reviewing them.

The Dallas County Commission

By: Jimmy Nunn

Date: October 23, 2025 Title: Judge of Probate, Commission Chairman

BT10/30/2025

______________________________