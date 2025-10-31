Legacy Prep Intermediate School Opens at Former AG Gaston Boys & Girls Club in Birmingham

By Anthony Cook | Alabama NewsCenter

Two ribbons were cut Monday, Oct. 20, to celebrate the transformation of Birmingham’s former A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club into the new Legacy Prep Intermediate School.

The first ribbon welcomed community leaders, donors and partners who helped make the milestone possible: The long-vacant, unused and dilapidated structure was transformed into a shining, new state-of-the-art facility.

“This campus is more than a school building, it’s a promise to Birmingham’s children,” said Reneta Johnson, head of schools at Legacy Prep. “Opening inside the historic A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club allows us to honor a legacy of leadership and perseverance while preparing the next generation of scholars to lead and thrive.”

The former Boys & Girls Club, a landmark of Birmingham’s history at 2900 S. Park Drive SW, was reimagined for the future.

The new facility was made possible through the generous support of those who believe in Legacy Prep’s vision of investing in today’s children to empower tomorrow’s leaders. The Alabama Power Foundation, BlueCross BlueShield of Alabama, The Daniel Foundation, EBSCO and others were among supporters.

The second ribbon was for two Ed Farm classrooms located inside the new school. Named the “Den of Discovery,” the classrooms are designed to empower and equip students with technology, including green screens and 3D printing. Students will be encouraged to create content, such as podcasts, videos and music, and to ask questions and seek answers to life’s challenges.

History of Legacy Prep

Legacy Prep, founded in 2017, is a grassroots, community-focused public charter school whose educational model reimagines the educational experience for children in Birmingham while equipping them with the skills to thrive in an ever-evolving world, according to a press release.

Since its charter application was approved in May 2017, Legacy Prep has raised more than $4.1 million in local, state and federal grants.

“We opened our doors to 118 kindergarten through second grade students in August 2019 and have since expanded to serve 554 K-7 students,” the press release said. “97% qualify for free/reduced-price lunch; 10.4% have special learning needs and qualify for an Individual Education Plan; and 96% identify as Black/African American, 1% as Latino and 3% as White, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, American Indian/Alaskan Native, or multiracial.”

The school will serve scholars in grades four through eight, marking a major expansion of Legacy Prep’s mission to provide a high-quality, college-preparatory education rooted in leadership and entrepreneurship.

Legacy Board Chair Desire Crumb said school officials believe their scholars deserve spaces that inspire growth, confidence and transformation.

“Today’s celebration is more than just the opening of a new facility, it’s the realization of our vision to champion school choice, promote equity in education and unlock limitless possibilities for every student,” she said. “We see LPI as a launch pad for dreamers, innovators, and future leaders. This is a place where potential takes flight and where the impact will ripple far beyond our classrooms into the heart of the community.”