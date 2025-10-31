Olympian Allyson Felix Headlines Women’s Foundation of Alabama’s Unleashed Event

The Birmingham Times

Allyson Felix, the most decorated woman in Olympic track and field history, was the featured speaker Thursday night at the Women’s Foundation of Alabama’s Unleashed event held at the Haven in downtown Birmingham.

Felix, holder of 31 global medals at the Olympics and World Championships, and titles as both a World Record Holder and a Master’s World Record Holder, won medals across five Olympic Games, from 2004 to 2020. She is also known for her fierce advocacy on women’s issues.

The evening served as the official debut of WFA’s new President & CEO, Kimberly L. Jackson who brings more than two decades of civic and corporate leadership in the role, which she began this summer.

The gathering brought together dozens of changemakers, champions, and advocates who support WFA’s critical research, policy advocacy, and groundbreaking philanthropic efforts that empower women across Alabama. Through grantmaking, the organization has invested over $11 million in nearly counties, supporting groups on the frontlines of change. Investments in initiatives like women-owned childcare centers are already making a difference in communities, according to WFA. The group said it has also set an ambitious goal to move 10,000 women into the workforce by 2027.

