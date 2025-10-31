Mayor Woodfin: Birmingham Has ‘Moral Obligation’ to Assist Those Who Lose SNAP Benefits

Mayor Woodfin: Birmingham Has ‘Moral Obligation’ to Assist Those Who Lose SNAP...

By Sym Posey | The Birmingham Times

As part of an extensive plan to assist elders, children, and families, Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin on Thursday asked the City Council to commit $1 million to provide support for households at risk of losing November SNAP benefits due to the federal government shutdown.

Woodfin spoke during a City Hall press conference flanked by City Councilors including President Wardine Alexander; Drew Langloh, President of the United Way of Central Alabama; faith leaders; non-profit executives and others.

“We are taking immediate action because we have a moral obligation to take care of the general welfare of our residents,” Woodfin said. “Our focus is on getting help directly to the people who need it most — whatever it takes to keep folks fed and families whole.”

Nearly 23,000 Birmingham households — one in four — rely on SNAP to keep food on the table, Woodfin said. “On Nov. 1, those families could wake up with nothing because Washington shut the government down.”

Unless the federal government shutdown is ended, benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will end. It’s the nation’s largest anti-hunger program, serving nearly 42 million people nationwide.

The mayor’s encompassing three-part plan to help families that could lose benefits include:

Seeking to secure funding to replace at least a portion of the lost benefits for Birmingham households affected by the shutdown. On Tuesday, Mayor Woodfin will ask the council to commit $1 million to provide supplemental nutrition assistance for the month of November.

Launching a community food drive beginning Monday, Nov. 3, through Thursday, Nov. 6, at Christian Service Mission, 3600 3rd Ave. South. Drop-off hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Coordinating with local partners to serve as an information hub, connecting residents to additional wraparound services and assistance programs available during this period. Residents can monitor birminghamal.gov/bhamready for updates.

“At its core, we all believe the role of the government is simple. To protect and care for its people,” said the Council’s Alexander. “When federal leadership cannot ensure these programs are fully funded, it falls on us at the local level to take up that responsibility.”

Tracy Hipps, Executive Director of Christian Service Mission, said residents should not rely just on public officials to help during the crisis.

“The greatest commandment that we can live out is to love our neighbor,” he said. “If you have a neighbor in need, help them. Don’t wait on the city, don’t wait on anybody else, you help them. That’s our responsibility … Live out the gospel every day.”

Individuals and organizations interested in supporting the response effort are encouraged to email BHAMready@birminghamal.gov. Messages should include the sender’s name, organization, phone number, and any commitments or questions. City staff will respond promptly. Information and updates regarding this initiative will be posted at www.birminghamal.gov/bhamready.

For up-to-the-minute non-emergency updates, text BHAMREADY to 38276.