HBCU Football Roundup: Miles College Takes 3-Game Win Streak on the Road

Miles College has been playing some good football over the last three weeks. The Golden Bears have won three consecutive games – Lane College, Clark Atlanta and Central State respectively. This week, Miles (3-6, 3-3) takes its winning ways on the road against Fort Valley State (3-5, 3-3) on Saturday, Nov. 1. The kickoff is set for 5 p.m.

The Golden Bears look to move the ball through the air with Quarterback Brinley Vandiver targeting wide receiver Marquez Mobley who was able to make some great receptions in the team’s 28-24 victory over Central State last week. Mobley had five catches for 136 yards and could play a key role in this Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference matchup.

In other SIAC action, Tuskegee University (2-6, 1-5) will entertain Lane College (0-8, 0-6) on Saturday. The kickoff will be at 2 p.m. The Golden Tigers will depend on linebacker Kaquan Kimber for defensive prowess. Kimber has 56 total and 31 solo tackles along with two sacks and has been one of Tuskegee University’s top players on defense.

In the Southwestern Athletic Conference, Alabama State (5-2, 3-1) will visit Prairie View A&M (6-2, 4-0) on Saturday, Nov. 1. The kickoff will be at 2 p.m.

This is one of the biggest conference games of the week. ASU is coming off an impressive 56-13 victory over it long time rival Alabama A&M in the Magic City Classic last week. Hornets quarterback Andrew Body has played very well in the big games this season. In the win over the Bulldogs, he completed 19-of-24 passes for 304 yards and five touchdowns. He also had seven carries for 66 yards and one TD.

Elsewhere in the SWAC, Alabama A&M (4-4, 1-3) will travel to Grambling State ((5-3, 2-2) on Saturday, Nov. 1 at 2 p.m. Grambling State posted a huge upset over Jackson State who has one of the best HBCU football teams in the country. The Bulldogs should be ready for a tough contest with Tigers.