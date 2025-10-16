PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

ENJOY THIS WEATHER!! Have Fun at Talladega Superspeedway races!!

TODAY, OCTOBER 16…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**MONDAYS – THURSDAYS – CFJS CARES RESPITE PROGRAM, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Call 205-278-7113 for more info.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**AUTECHRE with MARK BROOM at Saturn.

**THE THING with FEATHERS with CRUMBSNATCHERS at The Nick.

**THE BAND CAMINO – THE NEVER ALWAYS TOUR w/ALMOST MONDAY at Avondale Brewing Co.

**KARAOKE KICKBACK EVERY THURSDAY, 5 – 9 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd, with Happy Hour 5-6 p.m. FREE. There is a weekly Cash Prize hosted by Loretta Hill

**THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS KARAOKE MINGLE, each week with Karaoke at 8 p.m., Spin to Win ‘til 9 p.m. and Happy Hour ‘til 9 p.m. with Sounds by DJ SLUGGA and hosted by JIRUS HORTON at Tee’s on 2nd. FREE Entry all night.

**3rd THURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**JOSE CARR EVERY THURSDAY, 5-7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre, Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame, at 1631 4th Avenue North.

**FILMMAKER NETWORKING NIGHTS, 5 p.m. at 1821 2nd Avenue North

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 17…

IT IS FRIDAY…the weekend starts…

**DISCENTIVE, TOWERING ABOVE, MALIBU BARBABE and LEO LOVECHILD at The Nick.

**FREE – DANCING ON THE DEAD – AN ALL HALLOWS GOTH NIGHT at Saturn.

**YUNGEEN ACE – THE I AM WHAT THEY DON’T SEE TOUR at Iron City.

**ST. PAUL & THE BROKEN BONES: BIRMINGHAM 15th ANNIVERSARY PARTY w/ Special Guest: BILLIE ALLEN + THE POLLIES at Avondale Brewing Co.

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 18…

**BOUND TOGETHER: DAY OF COMMUNITY, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute with live performances, family activities, art workshops and panel discussion. There is an exhibition titled Bound Together: Threads of Remembrance. FREE.

**MEN OF OMEGA PSI PHI FRATERNITY, ALPHA PHI CHAPTER hosting a BLOCK PARTY AND TAILGATE, 6-11 p.m. outside at City Walk. There will be an Outdoor Bar operated by City Walk. There is an inside Uptown Jazzi’s Lounge (VIP) with Live R&B Performances, D. SMOOTH – THE VOICE FINALIST. There is a full band with CHRISETTE MICHELLE’s Musical Director DEE HILL at City Walk and Uptown Jazz Club.

**FAMILY BOO BASH with LA LA LIBRARIAN at Saturn.

**HOT IN HERRE: 2000s DANCE PARTY at Saturn.

**THE ALABAMA HEATHENS with LOVE RAT at the Nick.

**LATE NIGHT with ROYAL & TOULOUSE at The Nick.

**REWIND: THE ULTIMATE 2000s NIGHT at Saturn.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 19…

**HARVEST ON HOYT, 4-8 p.m. for Mountain Brook’s most anticipated evening on Hoyt Lane in Crestline Village. Hoyts Lane will turn into a long community table under the lights where guests can gather for an unforgettable supper featuring a four-course dinner by Dyron’s Lowcountry, Finch Fine Wines pairings and drinks and live music. The proceeds benefit the Leadership Mountain Brook Class. Happy Hour is 4-5 p.m.

**TINY DESK: THE BEST OF ALABAMA at Saturn.

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**AVONDALE VINTAGE MARKET, Noon – 6 p.m. at Avondale Brewing Co.

**JOSE CARR performing at JAZZ IN THE GARDEN SUNDAYS, Every 1st and 3rd Sunday, 5-8 p.m. at Denim on 7th, 2808 7th Avenue Suite105

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**2ND SUNDAY FREE SHOW with ZACH AUSTIN at The Nick.

**SUNDAY FREE SHOW with KYLE KIMBRELL at The Nick.

**ANDREW VINSON RUSS FORSTALL, CHEYLOE & HER SLEEPLESS KNIGHTS & UNDEFEATED at The Nick.

**BENNIE MAC N NEM with I BRANG U THE FUNNY 4 A LIL MONEY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 20…

**MONDAYS – GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP, 10-11:30 a.m. at CJFS Conference Room. Open to survivors who have experienced loss within the past 2 years. Call 205-278-7101 to sign up.

**MONDAYS – DEMENTIA CAREGIVER VIRTUAL SUPPORT GROUP, 3 p.m. and/or Tuesday at 7 p.m. on Zoom. Call 205-278-7113 for more info.

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND with Special Appearance by BOBCAT at The Nick.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 21…

**TACO TUESDAY R & B NIGHT, EVERY THURSDAY at Hemings on 2ND Avenue.

**PODCASTING 101 at CREED63, EVERY TUESDAY at 5:45 p.m. Learn how to launch and create your own podcast at 1601 5th Avenue North, Birmingham 35203.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**SONGWRITER’S NIGHT EVERY TUESDAY at The Nick.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE LATE NIGHT TUESDAYS at The Nick.

**FREE – JOHN ANDREWS OF THE YAWNS with SAM & THE BIG BOYS, BITTER CALM, SLINE at Saturn.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 22…

**PARENTING WITH PURPOSE – A SPACE- Informed Workshop for Parents, 5:30-7 p.m. at N.E. Miles Jewish Day School Register by October 17. Call 205-278-7101 for more.

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**OPEN DECK with SUNDROP EVERY WEDNESDAY at The Nick.

**HALLOWEEN 4: THE RETURN OF MICHAEL MYERS – FREE at Saturn.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 23…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**AAF October Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the AmFirst Community Room on 4th Avenue North. Speak is WAYNE REID, Executive Director of Alabama Public Television. Register at www.aafbham.org.

**FREE – GOLPE, SIKM, REFUSE TO THRIVE, BORN & ACUTE EFFECT with SKLKM, REFUSE TO THRIVE, BORN, ACUTE EFFECT at Saturn.

**NIGHT 1: DAIKAIJU with TV COP at The Nick.

**COMEDIENNE EUNICE ELLIOT at the StarDome Comedy Club.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 24….

**NIGHT 2: DAIKAIJU with MY NEXT-DOOR NEIGHBOR at The Nick.

**LATE NIGHT at The Nick “A NIGHT OF HORROR – AN IMMERSIVE BURLESQUE AND VARIETY EXPERIENCE.”

**COMEDIAN ARNEZ J at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**SCARE YOUR FACE OFF FEST XV BY DIY BIRMINGHAM at Saturn.

**JOHNNYSWIM – THE WHEN THE WAR IS OVER TOUR at Iron City.

**ROCKY HORROR MASQUERADE BALL at Avondale Brewing Co.

NEWS TO KNOW AND USE – PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS TO WATCH…

**JEFFERSON COUNTY PRO SE DAY is October 20, 9 – 11:30 a.m. at the downtown Jefferson County Courthouse. This is a special event designed to assist individuals who are representing themselves in legal matters such as in probate, guardianship, or other court-related processes. The day is dedicated to providing guidance and support. For more, call 205-325-5420 in Probate (Birmingham) and 205-481-4100 (Bessemer), Go to Facebook: JeffCoProbateBham or JeffCoProbateBessemer. The website is: jeffcoprobatecourt.com.

THINGS TO DO IN OCTOBER...

…This includes some things that can be done while the weather is not too wet, too hot, or not too cold around the southeast, especially if you want to get away for a weekend or day trip and enjoy something new, different, music, some good food or just the ride and sightseeing.

FOR MOTORSPORTS LOVERS…

**TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY RACES THIS WEEKEND…What’s Happening at Talladega Superspeedway? Well, all three NASCAR National Series regroup for the final superspeedway race of 2025 season for Talladega Superspeedway’s first Round of Eight Playoff race weekend. FRIDAY – NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series LOVE’S RV STOP 225 is 4 p.m. with the Qualifying at 12:30 p.m. ON SATURDAY – NASCAR Xfinity Series UNITED RENTALS 250 is 4 p.m. with Qualifying at 11:30 – 1 p.m. and Cup Series Qualifying at 1:30 – 3 p.m. AND SUNDAY – NASCAR CUP SERIES YELLAWOOD 500 is 2 p.m. THEN, look for the NASCAR RACING EXPERIENCE on October 25, November 1 and December 6. Talladega is NASCAR’s second oldest superspeedway and one of three drafting tracks. Known for its chaos since 1969, the 2.66-mile oval has produced finishes with cars all torn up as well as unlikely winners and iconic winners. There will be a 40-car field on Sunday!!The track hosts its 21st consecutive playoff race. You do not want to miss this Sunday’s Race!

MORE NEWS … MR. GRANT LYNCH passed recently and will surely be missed at the races, this weekend. THIS IS MORE THAN A RACE!! THIS IS TALLADEGA!!

COMING IN NOVEMBER…FROM BIRMINGHAM TO MONTGOMERY…

**NOVEMBER 5 – BLACK HISTORY BUS TOUR OF MONTGOMERY with Lunch and private dining at Martha’s Restaurant. Depart at 8 a.m. – Return at 5 p.m. Get on this bus tour for a Day of History, Culture and Fellowship at City Hall Dexter Avenue Baptist Church, Award Winning Dr. Richard Bailey and more. It is senior-friendly and handicap accessible on a comfortable 54-seat charter bus. Call (205) 595-8156 for more.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your questions, contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com AND thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com

