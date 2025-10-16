Breezy Bowl XX Did More Than Sell Out Birmingham’s Protective Stadium     

I have been highlighting areas in which this community can step up in my series, Birmingham, We Can Do Better. And as I have pointed out some losses we have suffered recently, I can surely point out some wins, too.

I must say we did an amazing job supporting and peacefully enjoying one of the biggest concerts to hit the Magic City in a while – R & B sensation Chris Brown. Rave reviews were posted all over social media, and have a conversation with anyone about his show, and you’ll learn it was beyond their wildest expectations.

His playlist and live vocals were legendary. His choreography was impeccable. And the visual effects during the show were sensational. Birmingham witnessed a young artist in his prime carve out more notches on the belt of his musical legacy – in live action.

Breezy Bowl wrapped up to exceptional reviews and although I didn’t attend, I thoroughly enjoyed social media highlights and stories that recounted his larger-than-life presence. (And don’t tell anyone, but I even caught myself dancing at home to a few of his popular hits.) But perhaps more importantly, this city stepped up and I couldn’t be more proud of you, Birmingham.

Couples and singles came out to represent. The stadium was filled with good music, good vibes and good fellowship. And when it was over, the night went on went with no incidents. So as result, we are rightfully discussing the event and basking in the afterglow of an historic, sold out performance. That lets me know that when we want better, we will do better.

Chris Brown not only provided this city with an amazing entertainment option, but mostly, he provided a vision of a reimagined Birmingham that can receive, support and appreciate high-quality entertainers who bring their artistry to our community. What lessons there are to be taken away from this.

So, while I celebrate you Birmingham, let’s remember aim to apply this unity and peacefulness to not just on high stakes events each day that we enjoy our family, friends and loved ones.

We all have the same goal – to live life to the fullest and squeeze as much enjoyment out of it as we can along the way.

No doubt there were some hiccups on the night of the Chris Brown concert but not enough to dampen a wonderful concert. May that vision of global entertainment inspire us on all levels and help us to continue to be better.

A special shout out, too, to our city leaders and law enforcement for exceptional execution. Well, done Birmingham. Well done. I still believe in your magic, Magic City.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

