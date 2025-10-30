PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

TODAY, OCTOBER 30…

**TRUNK OR TREAT, 4 – 6 p.m. at 3813 Avenue I with free candy, music, education and fun presented by the Sickle Cell Disease Association of American Central Alabama.

**RnB POETICALLY LIT, 5-7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd. with HUNCHO ZAVY, KD MCQWEEN, CAROL HOOD, DKMODE, BRIANNE SHARDAW and hosted by HEMP THE ARTIST. Every Thursday.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TRAUMA RAY at Saturn.

**Q DOT & JAXXXON + FRIENDS ALL HALLOW’s EVE at The Nick.

**KACIE BELL, VIA VICARY & SAM HOLT – A HALLOWEEN SHOW TO DIE FOR at Avondale Brewing Upstairs.

**JAZZ IN THE MAGIC CITY HAPPY HOUR featuring Alabama State’s own Jose Carr and his band, 4:30-7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre. FREE. EVERY THURSDAY!

**KARAOKE KICKBACK EVERY THURSDAY, 5 – 9 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd, with Happy Hour 5-6 p.m. FREE. There is a weekly Cash Prize hosted by Loretta Hill

**THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS KARAOKE MINGLE, each week with Karaoke at 8 p.m., Spin to Win ‘til 9 p.m. and Happy Hour ‘til 9 p.m. with Sounds by DJ SLUGGA and hosted by JIRUS HORTON at Tee’s on 2nd. FREE, Entry all night.

**3rd THURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**JOSE CARR EVERY THURSDAY, 5-7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre, Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame, at 1631 4th Avenue North.

**FILMMAKER NETWORKING NIGHTS, 5 p.m. at 1821 2nd Avenue North

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 31…

**SPOOKCULAR at the Vulcan Park and Museum, 5:30 p.m.

**CELEBRATE THE MAGIC OF WICKED, 5:30 p.m. at the Carver Theatre/Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame with a special Sing-Along Screening. Costumes are encouraged. Dress as your favorite character and enter the Wicked Costume Contest.

**DRAG NIGHT at The Nick with BLOOD MOON RIOT + COSTUME CONTEST.

**COMEDIAN MIKE EPPS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**MILK & HONEY – FREAK (HALLOWEEN) at Saturn.

**THE REVIVALISTS – ALL IN THE FAMILY: 10 YEARS OF MEN AMONGST MOUNTAINS at Avondale Brewing Co.

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 1…

**BROADWAY RAVE at Saturn.

**COMEDIAN MIKE EPPS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**BUDDY RED at The Nick. FREE.

**MULTI ULTRA, JACK THE ELBOW, SPEAKEASY at the Nick.

**SAM BUSH at Iron City.

**TOUR DE BREWERS XXIII at Avondale Brewing Co.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 2…

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**JOSE CARR performing at JAZZ IN THE GARDEN SUNDAYS, Every 1st and 3rd Sunday, 5-8 p.m. at Denim on 7th, 2808 7th Avenue Suite105.

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**2ND SUNDAY FREE SHOW with ZACH AUSTIN at The Nick.

**SUNDAY FREE SHOW with KYLE KIMBRELL at The Nick.

**KAZARUS LAKE & MAKE SURE at The Nick.

**4th SUNDAY FREE SHOW with TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick.

**COMEDIAN MIKE EPPS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**MADDOX BATSON – I NEED A TRUCK TOUR with Special Guest: KATE GREENE at Avondale Brewing Co.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 3…

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**MONDAYS – THURSDAYS – CFJS CARES RESPITE PROGRAM, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Call 205-278-7113 for more info.

**MONDAYS – GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP, 10-11:30 a.m. at CJFS Conference Room. Open to survivors who have experienced loss within the past 2 years. Call 205-278-7101 to sign up.

**MONDAYS – DEMENTIA CAREGIVER VIRTUAL SUPPORT GROUP, 3 p.m. and/or Tuesday at 7 p.m. on Zoom. Call 205-278-7113 for more info.

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at The Nick.

**RUSHADICUS (THE CELLO GOBLIN) at Saturn.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4…

**TACO TUESDAY R & B NIGHT, EVERY THURSDAY at Hemings on 2ND Avenue.

**PODCASTING 101 at CREED63, EVERY TUESDAY at 5:45 p.m. Learn how to launch and create your own podcast at 1601 5th Avenue North, Birmingham 35203.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**SONGWRITER’S NIGHT EVERY TUESDAY at The Nick.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE LATE NIGHT TUESDAYS at The Nick.

**FREE – UNDER THE MOUNTAIN: NOSFERATU at Saturn.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 5…

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**OPEN DECK with SUNDROP EVERY WEDNESDAY at The Nick.

**MO LOWDA & THE HUMBLE at Saturn.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 6…

**ARTIST TIN TIN X is performing LIVE at the ALL VYBES ATL 2 U TOUR BIRMINGHAM, 7:30 p.m. – 2 a.m. at Majestic Lounge. This Birmingham native’s music reflects sound, emotion and color to explore the balance between light shadow, healing and expression. Check him out for some positive energy presented by Spring Urban Fest.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**CHAPARELLE with RAMSEY THORNTON at Saturn.

**REVIS with TENNESSEE VETS EMERGE & ETCHSTONE at The Nick.

**OPEN AUDITIONS – An Open Mic Competition at the StarDome Comedy Club.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 7….

**COMEDIAN T.I. at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**THE STEPPERS at The Nick.

**JOSH MELOY at Iron City.

NEWS TO KNOW AND USE – PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS TO WATCH…

**VULCAN PARK AND MUSEUM’S SPOOKTACULAR is FRIDAY, starting 5:30-8:30 p.m. when VPM Junior Board will host its Third Annual Vulcan’s Spooktacular and family friendly Halloween. There will be trick-or-treating stations throughout the museum, photo opportunities around the Park with food vendors, music, face painting, activities and so much more. MASCOT “V” will make a special appearance to greet guests and pose for photos. AND, with the HALLOWEEN PARTY, 6:3 -10:30 p.m. the fun takes place indoors and there will be beer, wine, and cocktails for adults with two drink tickets included. There will be a costume contest, catered food, a Halloween-themed Mixology Experience that is packed with treats and maybe a few tricks. THIS IS A MUST ATTEND for your Family’s Halloween tradition.

THINGS TO DO IN NOVEMBER…Fall Festivals, History, Music and more… AROUND TOWN and IN Alabama! Enjoy cool temperatures, great sunsets, food, music, beach weather and more.

**NOVEMBER 2 – DIA DE LOS MUERTOS ALABAMA in Birmingham held at the Sloss Furnaces National historic Landmark with art, vendors and more.

**NOVEMBER 5 – BLACK HISTORY BUS TOUR OF MONTGOMERY with Lunch and private dining at Martha’s Restaurant. Depart at 8 a.m. – Return at 5 p.m. Get on this bus tour for a Day of History, Culture and Fellowship at City Hall Dexter Avenue Baptist Church, Award Winning Dr. Richard Bailey and more. It is senior-friendly and handicap accessible on a comfortable 54-seat charter bus. Call (205) 595-8156 for more.

**NOVEMBER 6-16 – FRANK BROWN INTERNATIONAL SONGWRITERS’ FESTIVAL features songwriters in venues along the Florida/Alabama Gulf Coast where songwriters and musicians from all over the world come to have their songs heard and the public to learn the stories behind the lyrics.

**NOVEMBER 7-8 – EXPERIENCE THE OYSTER AT THE HANGOUT 2025 is the festival that highlights oysters and other seafood dishes from around the Southeast at the Hangout in Gulf Shores. Check out the Hangout Music Fest.

**NOVEMBER 8-9 – 2025 ALABAMA FOOD TRUCK & CRAFT FESTIVAL has the ultimate food truck and craft beverage experience for its fourth year. It features food trucks with lobster rolls, mini donuts, fresh lemonade, BBQ, chicken and waffles, smoothies and more. There are regional and national brews everywhere at the Gulf Shores Town Green. Head to the beach for that good ole gulf breeze in the air.

**NOVEMBER 20-22 – SOUL FOOD: ANOTHER SERVING at the Carver Theatre. There will be 3-SHOWS ONLY presented by Encore Theatre and Gallery. For more, visit: encorebham.org.

**NOVEMBER 22 – GLOW WILD at the Birmingham Zoo November 22- January 4 at the Zoo.

**THANKSGIVING GIVEAWAY, 8 – 9 a.m. at Irondale City Hall, 101 20th Street South – One turkey per household while supplies last.

**NOVEMBER 23 – JAZZ ON 4th with SAXOPHONIST DEE LUCAS, a national recording artist, 5- 6 p.m. at Carver Theatre Sunday Series.

**NOVEMBER 29 – 2025 COASTAL HALF MARATHON, 5K & 1-MILE FUN RUN after Thanksgiving is the thing to do for a fun-filled weekend the whole family will like. Check out the Gulf State Park’s Backcountry Trail where there is nothing but natural beauty of the Gulf Shores and Orange Beach.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your questions, contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com AND thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com