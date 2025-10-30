Alabama State University Receives $38 Million Donation from Renowned Philanthropist

Alabama State University has announced a historic milestone: the largest single donation in the institution’s 158-year history.The $38 million gift, from renowned philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, represents a monumental investment in the University’s future and a powerful endorsement of its mission, leadership, and vision for innovation. The unrestricted gift allows ASU the

freedom to invest strategically in mission-critical areas — bolstering the University’s endowment, enhancing student success initiatives, expanding its research and technology infrastructure, and deepening ASU’s engagement within the Montgomery community and beyond.

“We are deeply grateful to MacKenzie Scott for her unprecedented generosity in supporting the vision of Alabama State University. The message here is clear: the work being done at this University is being held in high regard,” said Alabama State University President, Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr. “This investment allows us to continue to make a significant impact as an institution of higher learning now and for generations to come. This is a history-making moment at the place where history is made.”

Ross said Scott’s donation signals her confidence in Alabama State University’s role as a catalyst for change — a beacon of access, excellence, and equity in higher education. Alabama State University’s recognition by philanthropist MacKenzie Scott’s foundation came as an unexpected honor — the result of a quiet and selective process that identifies institutions making a meaningful difference.

Though details of the selection remain private, it’s evident that ASU’s steady progress in academic excellence, student success, and community advancement, key objectives of its Focus 2030 Strategic Plan, reflected the values the foundation seeks to support.

Ross shared that the University had no prior indication it was being considered.

“We’ve just been doing the work — staying true to our mission, our students, and our community,” said Ross. “You never know who’s watching, and to be recognized in this way reminds us that our efforts matter. Alabama State University’s impact is reaching farther than we sometimes realize.”

Ross said Scott’s investment also is a recognition of legacy and progress.

“Her gift not only honors ASU’s legacy as a leading historically Black university, but it also underscores our growing recognition as a forward-thinking institution, setting the pace for innovation and transformation in the South and across the nation.

“This is a game changer,” Ross continued. “Ms. Scott’s generous gift enhances Alabama State University’s ability to continue to compete, continue to lead, and to be the example of what’s possible when vision, purpose, and progress align. This investment will allow us to build upon our strategic priorities, strengthen our academic and research capacity, and most importantly, empower our students to soar.”

The $38 million gift comes at a time when Alabama State University continues to expand its national profile through initiatives in technology, global education, and community advancement — all core anchors of ASU’s Focus 2030 Strategic Plan.

Ross explained that with this historic donation, the University is poised to build upon its longstanding tradition of academic excellence, while reaffirming its place as one of the most influential HBCUs in the nation.

“This gift is transformative. It further reinforces Alabama State University’s commitment to innovation and excellence, setting the pace for the future,” he concluded.