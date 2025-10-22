Road Closures Scheduled Around Birmingham for Magic City Classic Events

The City of Birmingham’s Department of Transportation will temporarily close certain roads as activities take place across the city for the 84th Annual Magic City Classic.

On Wednesday, Oct. 22, the following roadway adjustments will take place:

The outside lane to eastbound traffic of Graymont Avenue will be closed.

Legion Field bus stop bike racks will go up.

Concrete barricades will be moved to close roads leading to Graymont Ave. from 3rd St. West to 6th St. West.

Concrete barricades will be moved to close roads leading to 8th Ave. West from 3rd Ave W to 7th Ave. West.

Please see the following timeline for the remaining road closures scheduled to place.

Friday, Oct. 24

11 p.m. – No parking will be allowed on streets that are part of the parade route. Any cars found parked on the parade after 11 p.m. will be towed.

Saturday, Oct. 25 – Game Day

2 a.m. – Roads that are part of the Magic City Classic parade route will begin to close, including Park Place.

No parking will be allowed on streets that are part of the parade route. Any cars found parked along the parade route will be towed.

6 a.m. – 8 a.m. – Any neighboring roads to the Magic City Classic parade route will begin to close.

Any neighboring roads to the Magic City Classic parade route will begin to close. 6 a.m. – 8 a.m. — Graymont Avenue closes from Arkadelphia to Center Street once all parking lots are full at Legion Field.

Graymont Avenue closes from Arkadelphia to Center Street once all parking lots are full at Legion Field. 4 a.m. – 6 a.m.– Birmingham Department of Transportation barricades will move into place for transportation lane and parade.

Birmingham Department of Transportation barricades will move into place for transportation lane and parade. 8 a.m. – Eighth Avenue West closes from Arkadelphia to Center Street. No one setting up a tailgate may enter after 8 a.m.

Eighth Avenue West closes from Arkadelphia to Center Street. No one setting up a tailgate may enter after 8 a.m. 8 a.m. – Parade begins.

Parade begins. 9 a.m. – Birmingham CrossPlex game day shuttle route begins.

Birmingham CrossPlex game day shuttle route begins. 12 p.m. – Boutwell Auditorium and Phillips Academy shuttle routes begin.

Boutwell Auditorium and Phillips Academy shuttle routes begin. 2:30 p.m . – Game day kickoff at Legion Field.

. Game day kickoff at Legion Field. 10 p.m. – Shuttle routes end.

Sunday, Oct. 26

8 a.m. – All street barricades will be removed.

Downtown parking, Shuttles and More!

Game day shuttles will be available at the CrossPlex, Boutwell and Phillips Academy. Tickets are $5, and may only be bought with a credit or debit card. No cash.

Parking in the Boutwell is free on game day. The Boutwell deck will open at 6 a.m.

Motorists may access the Boutwell deck from 19th Street North and Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd.

The Boutwell deck is the only Birmingham Parking Authority Deck that will have free parking on game day.

Please be aware of “No Parking’’ yard signs along the parade route, on Graymont Avenue and on Eighth Avenue West near Legion Field. Violators will be towed by Weil Wrecker.

Starting at 4 a.m. on game day, motorists coming off I-65 or 59 East onto 17th Street North, must turn right or left. They will be unable to go straight.

For more information, visit www.birminghamal.gov/classic.