12 HBCU Alumni who Shaped Culture, Politics, Music, Hollywood – Including From Alabama State and Alabama A&M

By Kay Wicker | The Grio

From Kamala Harris to Terrance J, HBCUs have been fostering talent across fields and industries for generations.

Historically Black Colleges and Universities have been producing top talent for generations.

From Hollywood starlets to fashion icons to world-altering scientists and once-in-a-lifetime politicians, these campuses have long been the breeding grounds of some of Black America’s biggest names.

As footage from homecomings continues to creep across our timelines, and the world is still reacting to MacKenzie Scott’s historic, unprecedented donations, which are pouring hundreds of millions into these institutions, we thought it was the perfect time to revisit some of the world-class talent they’ve brought forth. While this list is by no means exhaustive—and certainly not us picking favorites—we’ve gathered 11 famous Black HBCU

Wanda Sykes (Hampton University)

Fresh off her hit Netflix stand-up special and starring role in “The Upshaws,” comedian and actress Sykes has long been one of Hollywood’s funniest and most fearless voices. Before her big break, she earned a degree in marketing from Hampton University in 1986 and even worked for the National Security Agency.

Kamala Harris (Howard University)

In 2024, Vice President Harris returned to her alma mater, Howard University—“The Mecca”—after her historic presidential campaign, reminding students that the journey began right there on campus. She famously graduated from Howard in 1986 with a degree in political science and economics.

Taraji P. Henson (Howard University)

Another graduate of “The Mecca,” Henson the Academy Award–nominated actress and producer, returned to delivere the commencement address at her alma mater, Howard University, where she earned her B.F.A. in Fine Arts in 1995.

K. Michelle (Florida A&M University)

The chart-topping R&B singer and reality TV star graduated with honors from Florida A&M University, where she studied music and psychology. Decades later, K. Michelle still credits her FAMU training for the discipline behind her powerhouse vocals and hit-making success.

Megan Thee Stallion (Texas Southern University)

In 2021, Megan Thee Stallion famously strutted her stuff across the stage at Texas Southern University to receive her bachelor’s in health administration — a moment that went viral and inspired countless fans. The Grammy-winning rapper said she pursued her degree in honor of her late mother and grandmother, both of whom instilled in her the importance of education.

Anika Noni Rose (Florida A&M University)

Now celebrated as Disney’s first Black princess, actress and Tony Award winner Anika Noni Rose, who brought Princess Tiana to life in Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog,” graduated from Florida A&M University in 1994 with a degree in theater.

2 Chainz (Alabama State University & Virginia State University)

Before dominating hip-hop charts and launching an empire that spans music, fashion, and business, rapper and entrepreneur 2 Chainz was a psychology major and basketball player at Alabama State University before he transferred to Virginia State University, another HBCU.

Samuel L. Jackson (Morehouse College)

One of the most prolific actors in film history, Jackson’s commanding presence first took shape at Morehouse College in Atlanta. He graduated in 1972 after switching his focus from marine biology to drama—setting the stage for a career that would span more than 100 films and countless iconic performances.

Terrence J (North Carolina A&T State University)

Television host and actor Terrence J — best known for 106 & Park, E! News, and starring in the film “Think Like a Man” — earned his degree in mass communication from North Carolina A&T in 2004. He served as student body president while on campus, and has continued to rep Aggie Pride throughout his career.

Reuben Studdard (Alabama A&M University)

After graduating from Birmingham’s Huffman High School and Alabama A&M University in 2000 with a degree in vocal studies, Studdard went on to win American Idol just three years later. The soulful singer, known as the “Velvet Teddy Bear,” has since released multiple albums and returned to teach at his alma mater.

Michael Strahan (Texas Southern University)

Emmy-winning host and former NFL star Strahan traded his Texas Southern University football uniform for a Good Morning America suit — but never his HBCU pride. A standout defensive end for TSU, he earned his degree in communications in 1993 before a 15-year NFL career and a successful run in television.

Common (Florida A&M University)

The Oscar- and Grammy-winning rapper and activist gets an honorary mention on this list. After leaving FAMU after just two years, he has remained affiliated with the school, visiting multiple times, including in 2019 when he gave the school’s commencement address and received an honorary doctorate.

Follow theGrio on MSN for more exclusive content.