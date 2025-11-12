Birmingham Housing Authority to Open Voucher Program for Southtown Senior Next Week

The $42M affordable facility opened in June 2025 and holds 143 units. It is designed for ages 62 and up Applications are for two-bedroom units only.

Applicants must visit here during the timeframe to apply. Paper applications can only be obtained at HABD’s McCoy Building, located at 1301 25th Street N., Birmingham, AL, and returned with a postmarked date no later than November 21.

“We’re eager to open our waiting list for one of the most vulnerable populations,” said Larry Williams, Chief Housing/Programs Officer. “Our agency understands the importance of the increased need for housing during these uncertain times, and we are working to ensure people have a quality, safe, and affordable place to lay their head each night.”

Under the Project-Based Section 8 Voucher Program, the rental assistance is tied to the unit and is not transferable to another unit. Eligibility requirements for the program include income limits based on household size and other criteria.