Area High School, College Choirs Present “Christmas at the Alys” on Dec. 1

Area High School, College Choirs Present “Christmas at the Alys” on Dec....

By Shannon Thomason | UAB News

Hear the loveliest sounds of the season when local high school choirs join University of Alabama at Birmingham choirs Monday, Dec. 1, for Christmas at the Alys.

This annual concert celebration is a festive performance of traditional holiday favorites and standard choral classics presented by the College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Music.

Selections will be presented from various points inside the hall, so the audience will be surrounded by sound. All 200 voices will join in singing “Carol of the Bells” and “O Holy Night.”

The 7 p.m. performance is in UAB’s Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $15; free for students and senior citizens. For tickets, call 205-975-2787 or visit AlysStephens.org.

This community-wide celebration of the holiday season, which began in 2001, is a wonderful way to start the season, says UAB Director of Choral Activities and Associate Professor of Music Brian Kittredge, DMA. Accompanying the choirs is the UAB Trumpet Ensemble, conducted by James Zingara, DMA, and the UAB Flute Ensemble, conducted by Lisa Weinhold.

The high school singers and their families look forward to this event each year, says Helena High School Choral Director Alice LaGrone.

Featured with the UAB Concert Choir, conducted by Kittredge, will be:

Helena High School Combined Choirs, conducted by LaGrone

Calera High School, conducted by UAB music graduate Madison McCugh

Springville High School Tiger Chorale, conducted by Harrison Hornsby

Ramsay High School Concert Choir, conducted by Zachary Banks

and John Carroll Catholic High School Chamber Singers, conducted by Maria Wilson.

This event is sponsored in part by Viva Health.